Nuclear Fuels Inc. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Nuclear Fuels Inc. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference. Nuclear Fuels will give a corporate presentation at 6:00 pm CT on Friday, November 22nd at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, in room Churchill B2, second floor.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. is a uranium exploration company advancing early-stage, district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") amenable uranium projects towards production in the United States of America. Leveraging extensive proprietary historical databases and deep industry expertise, Nuclear Fuels is well-positioned in a sector poised for significant and sustained growth on the back of strong government support. Nuclear Fuels has consolidated the Kaycee Wyoming district under single-company control for the first time since the early 1980s. Currently executing its second drill program at the Kaycee Project, the Company aims to expand on historic resources across a 35-mile trend with over 430 miles of mapped roll-fronts. The Company's strategic relationship with enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, offers a mutually beneficial "pathway to production," with enCore retaining the right to back- in to 51% ownership in the flagship Kaycee Project in Wyoming's prolific Powder River Basin.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

For more information or to register for the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

For further information:
Gregory Huffman, Chief Executive Officer
P: 647-519-4447
E: info@nfuranium.com
W: www.nfuranium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228942

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


NUCLEAR FUELS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH ENCORE ENERGY CORP AND STRATEGIC INVESTORS

NUCLEAR FUELS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH ENCORE ENERGY CORP AND STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF | OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 9,837,500 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $3,935,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share') of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.55 per Warrant Share. The private placement is an add-on to the recently announced bought deal financing ( NF News Release October 30, 2024 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NF

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NF

Trading resumes in:

Company: Nuclear Fuels Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NUCLEAR FUELS ANNOUNCES $8 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

NUCLEAR FUELS ANNOUNCES $8 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES   OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought-deal" private placement basis, 20,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $8,000,000 (the "Underwritten Offering").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Reports High Grade Intercept of 0.205% eU3O8 over 8.0 feet from the First Drill Program at the Kaycee Uranium Project's East and West Stirrup Zones; Extends Known Mineralization 1,000 Feet

Nuclear Fuels Reports High Grade Intercept of 0.205% eU3O8 over 8.0 feet from the First Drill Program at the Kaycee Uranium Project's East and West Stirrup Zones; Extends Known Mineralization 1,000 Feet

CSE:NF 
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the best results to date from the on-going drill program at the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project (the "Project") in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"). The current drill hole results are from the Company's first drilling on the historic Stirrup West and East Zones which lie ~2.7 miles from the Saddle Zone and 1 mile from the Spur Zone. Drilling at the Stirrup West Zone returned up to 0.205% eU 3 O 8 over 8.0 feet with a Grade Thickness ("GT") of 1.640, representing the highest GT encountered by the Company. Drilling at Stirrup East Zone has confirmed high grade historic mineralization, and extended the Zone by ~1,000 feet to the northeast (0.107%eU 3 O 8 over 4.5 feet with a total hole GT of 0.854). In the PRB, potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.20 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement with Newly Appointed Director

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement with Newly Appointed Director

/Not For Distribution in the United States /

CSE:NF 
OTCQX:NFUNF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

