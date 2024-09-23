Nuclear Fuels Extends Spur Zone Mineralization Over 1,000 Feet and Reports Best Intercept to Date from the Saddle Zone at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC

Trillion Energy International

TCF:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Nuclear Fuels Extends Spur Zone Mineralization Over 1,000 Feet and Reports Best Intercept to Date from the Saddle Zone at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Extends Spur Zone Mineralization Over 1,000 Feet and Reports Best Intercept to Date from the Saddle Zone at the Kaycee Uranium Project

CSE:NF 
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the results from the on-going drilling program at the priority Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. Drilling results from the Spur Zone have extended uranium mineralization over 1,000 feet. Two miles to the southeast, drilling at the Saddle Zone returned results of up to 0.233% eU 3 O 8 (uranium) over 7.0 feet with a Grade Thickness ("GT") of 1.631. In the Powder River Basin ("PRB") of Wyoming potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.25 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield.

Nuclear Fuels logo (CNW Group/Nuclear Fuels Inc.)

Specific Highlights include:

  • 1,000+ foot extension of the Spur Zone mineralization towards the Saddle Zone, located approximately two miles to the south, with drill intercepts up to 0.079% eU 3 O 8 (uranium) over 8.0 feet and a GT of 0.632 and 0.117% eU 3 O 8 over 5.0 feet with a GT of 0.585. GT or Grade Thickness, is defined as the product of the uranium grade ("eU 3 O 8 %") multiplied by the thickness of the intercept (in feet);
  • Continued successful infill and step-out drilling at the Saddle Zone, with drill intercepts up to 0.233% eU 3 O 8 over 7.0 feet and a GT of 1.631, representing the highest GT reported by Nuclear Fuels to date;
  • 74% (34) of the drill holes completed herein returned anomalous gamma values, with 12 holes returning GT of 0.25 or better;
  • Drilling continues and has expanded to other regional targets and areas of historic mineralization across the Kaycee Uranium Project.

To view project maps please visit: https://bit.ly/4ez2iQv

Greg Huffman , Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The results from this phase of drilling at the Kaycee Uranium Project are the best to date and illustrate the untapped potential of Kaycee . We continue to expand our drill program and truly believe we are in the early stages of a program that will offer up continuing positive results. Our ultimate goal remains to build a significant resource and advance the project to the point where it has the opportunity to become yet another uranium producer in the prolific and proven Powder River Basin."

Table of Significant Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program

Drill Hole ID

Drill Hole
Depth

(Feet)

From

(Feet)

To

(Feet)

Grade

(%
eU 3 O 8 )

Thickness

(Feet)

Grade
Thickness

SPUR ZONE







SR24_031

350

295.0

303.0

0.079

8.0

0.632

SR24_035

350

264.5

269.0

0.120

4.5

0.540

SR24_038

330

292.0

298.5

0.091

6.5

0.592

SR24_039

350

271.0

278.0

0.048

7.0

0.336

SR24_040

340

257.5

262.5

0.117

5.0

0.585

SR24_045

350

240.5

245.0

0.079

4.5

0.356








SADDLE
ZONE







SD24_088

310

218.0

224.0

0.109

6.0

0.654

SD24_090

370

289.0

294.0

0.190

5.0

0.950

SD24_093

310

224.5

229.0

0.266

4.5

1.197

SD24_094

330

253.0

256.5

0.127

3.5

0.445

SD24_095

400

337.0

344.0

0.233

7.0

1.631

SD24_100

350

287.5

300.5

0.089

13.0

1.157

Drill holes are reported that returned significant zones of uranium mineralization with >2 ft thickness at or above a grade cut-off of 0.02 per cent eU3O8 or that are relevant to exploration targeting. (1) %U 3 O 8 by Gamma logging is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium. Gamma log assays may be in disequilibrium with ICP-MS assays. Comparisons of U 3 O 8 Gamma log and ICP-MS assays of Powder River Basin core samples indicate that U 3 O 8 Gamma is comparable to ICP-MS uranium assay in the Powder River Basin. (2) Grade Thickness, or GT, is defined as the product of the mineral grade multiplied by the thickness of the mineralization.

The Kaycee Uranium Project drill program is designed to confirm and expand uranium mineralization associated with known historic resource areas, and test for new areas of mineralization along a 36-mile trend. Drilling continues at the Kaycee ISR Uranium Project with additional drill results pending from both the Spur and Saddle Zones. Currently, one drill rig is testing other historical resource areas beyond Spur and Saddle. Preparations are being made to initiate drilling on new high priority regional targets identified based on surface mapping and the evaluation of additional historic drill logs.

Spur Zone Drill Program, Kaycee Uranium Program
The Spur Zone drill program has extended the previously identified mineralization over 1,000 feet to the south, demonstrating the potential to significantly expand the size of historic zones of mineralization on the Kaycee Uranium Project. The extension trending towards the Saddle Zone mineralization, located approximately two miles to the southeast, provides further evidence of a potential connection between these two mineralized zones. Continued testing of this concept is a top priority for the ongoing drilling program.

In July 2024 , 30 drill holes were completed to an average depth of 366 feet and were designed to extend and infill the north-south trending mineralization identified during the initial 2024 drill program. Of the 30 holes completed, 73% (22 drill holes) returned anomalous gamma values; 6holes returned a GT of 0.25 or better, including 4 holes with a GT greater than 0.5. Highlights include Hole SR24-031 with 0.079% eU 3 O 8 over 8.0 feet, with a GT of 0.632, from a depth of 295 feet. This hole was a 400 foot step-out to the south from Hole SR24-024 which had previously been reported with a GT of 0.436 ( Nuclear Fuels NR August 29, 2024 ). Hole SR24-040 was drilled a further 400 feet to the south of Hole SR24-031 and intercepted 0.117% eU 3 O 8 over 5.0 feet, with a GT of 0.585, from a depth of 257.5 feet. The extended mineralization has been confirmed over an additional 200 feet to the south and remains open along trend.

Saddle Zone Drill Program, Kaycee Uranium Project
Drilling completed in July 2024 has confirmed and expanded the known mineralization at the Saddle Zone. Additional drilling will test for further extensions of the main trend and will follow up on newly identified anomalous mineralization encountered within deeper formations to the southwest of the main Saddle trend.

16 drill holes were completed at the Saddle Zone to an average depth of 483 feet to infill and extend historic mineralization. Of the 16 holes completed, 75% (12 holes) returned anomalous mineralization; 6 holes returned GT of 0.25 or better, including 3 with a GT in excess of 1.0. Highlights include Hole SD24-095, drilled to test the northern extension of north-south-trending mineralization which defines the eastern side of the Saddle Zone. Hole SD24-095 returned 0.233% eU 3 O 8 over 7.0 feet, with a GT of 1.631, from a depth of 337.0 feet representing the best hole drilled by Nuclear Fuels at the Kaycee Project. Hole SD24-100 was also drilled within this north-south trend and returned 0.089% eU 3 O 8 over 13.0 feet, with a GT of 1.157, from a depth of 287.5 feet. Hole SD24-093 was drilled to test the central portion of the mineralized trend identified during the Company's initial drill program and returned 0.266% eU 3 O 8 over 4.5 feet, with a GT of 1.197, from a depth of 224.5 feet.

Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's PRB, Nuclear Fuels' priority project, consists of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 36-mile mineralized trend hosting more than 110 miles of identified roll fronts. The Kaycee Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Kaycee Project, under Nuclear Fuels, represents the first time since the early 1980's that the entire district is controlled by one company.

In 2023, Nuclear Fuels acquired the Kaycee Project from enCore Energy Corp., which retains a back-in right for 51% of the project by paying 2.5X the exploration costs and financing the Kaycee project to production (costs recoverable from production) upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum 15 million pound eU 3 O 8 43-101 compliant resource.

Wyoming is a proven and prolific uranium producer with a pro-energy government and established regulatory regime for the permitting and extraction of uranium through ISR technology. Wyoming is one of the few "Agreement States" hosting ISR uranium deposits, where the federal government and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have ceded regulatory authority to the state government, permitting and advancing uranium projects is more efficient and streamlined as compared to most other states. Wyoming , with over 250 million pounds of historic uranium production, ranks as the state with the second most uranium production to date; most of which has been through the ISR technology since 1990; predominantly from the PBR.

Drill holes were completed by Single Water Services using a rotary drill rig. Chip samples are collected for lithological logging every five feet. Century Geophysics of Tulsa Oklahoma is contracted to conduct downhole gamma ray, resistivity, spontaneous potential, and deviation. Century Geophysics calibrates the downhole tools in the US Department of Energy uranium logging Test pits in Casper Wyoming , to ensure the accuracy of the down hole gamma ray log measurements. % eU 3 O 8 is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. Numerous comparisons of eU 3 O 8 and chemical assays of PBR core samples indicate that eU 3 O 8 is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Travis , CPG., a contractor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. is a uranium exploration company advancing early-stage, district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") amenable uranium projects towards production in the United States of America . Leveraging extensive proprietary historical databases and deep industry expertise, Nuclear Fuels is well-positioned in a sector poised for significant and sustained growth on the back of strong government support. Nuclear Fuels has consolidated the Kaycee Wyoming district under single-company control for the first time since the early 1980s. Currently executing its second drill program at the Kaycee Project, the Company aims to expand on historic resources across a 36-mile trend with over 110 miles of mapped roll-fronts defined by 3,800 drill holes. The Company's strategic relationship with enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, offers a mutually beneficial "pathway to production," with enCore retaining the right to back- in to 51% ownership in the flagship Kaycee Project in Wyoming's prolific Powder River Basin.

W: www.nuclearfuels.energy

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuclear-fuels-extends-spur-zone-mineralization-over-1-000-feet-and-reports-best-intercept-to-date-from-the-saddle-zone-at-the-kaycee-uranium-project-302255047.html

SOURCE Nuclear Fuels Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear FuelsNF:CCCSE:NFEnergy Investing
NF:CC
Nuclear Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuclear Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Summarizes Initial Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program; Commences Expanded 2024 Program

Nuclear Fuels Summarizes Initial Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program; Commences Expanded 2024 Program

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announces today the commencement of an expanded drill program and provides a summary of results from the initial successful drill program, completed during the first half of 2024 at its priority Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The completed program was designed to confirm and expand uranium mineralization associated with two (of seven) known historic resource areas along the 36-mile trend. Importantly, the drill program indicated the potential connection of the Saddle and Spur Zones and also identified previously unknown deeper zones.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

CSE:NF
  OTCQX:NFUNF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Increases Private Placement; enCore Energy Corp. to Maintain Pro-Rata Ownership

Nuclear Fuels Increases Private Placement; enCore Energy Corp. to Maintain Pro-Rata Ownership

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF | OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today an increase to its previously announced private placement ( NF News Release dated June 24, 2024 ) to 2,446,483 units, for gross proceeds of $856,259 as a result of enCore Energy Corp. exercising its right to maintain its pro-rata ownership. Gregory Huffman will be purchasing 2,000,000 units in conjunction with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Fuels. enCore Energy Corp., a NASDAQ-listed company and Nuclear Fuels' largest shareholder, will purchase 446,483 units to maintain their pro rata share ownership of the Company at 18.3%. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.55 for a period of two years from closing of the offering. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or before August 12, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

CSE:NF
  OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Huffman brings over two decades of mining analysis and equity finance experience to the Company, with a focus on uranium and other energy-related metals.  In connection with his appointment, Mr. Huffman will purchase by way of private placement a total of 2,000,000 units at $0.35 per unit, each consisting of a common share and a half of a share warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.55 for two years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Change of Auditor

Nuclear Fuels Announces Change of Auditor

CSE:NF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, effective May 10, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Defines the Significance of Massive Clay Alteration System Identified on Hook Uranium Project

Baselode Defines the Significance of Massive Clay Alteration System Identified on Hook Uranium Project

  • Five drill holes outlined an open massive hydrothermal clay alteration system measuring at least 200 m x 100 m, resembling alteration found in Athabasca high-grade uranium deposits
  • Radioactivity within the clay alteration system increases with depth and remains open
  • Drill hole HK24-010 intersected 13.4 metres of continuous radioactivity within a 200 m wide alteration system
  • New defined target areas are within 6 km of near-surface ACKIO uranium prospect

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results and findings from the exploration and discovery portion of the drill program on Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan.

"These results represent an important discovery on our Hook project. While we've already made a discovery at Hook with ACKIO, this is only a small part of the broader Hook land package. The potential on the property is substantial as Hook is an extensive project, and our discovery at ACKIO, combined with our neighbour Atha Energy's discovery in their Gemini Mineralized Zone, highlights that the region has all the geological features needed to host significant uranium deposits. More importantly, we can clearly demonstrate that this area is fertile with uranium mineralization. Large-scale alteration systems are key indicators when it comes to uranium, which tends to occur in smaller deposits relative to other minerals. We're pleased to have uncovered such a large system, exhibiting all the hallmark features needed for a new high-grade Athabasca uranium discovery," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Watch this video for a detailed analysis of the two follow-up target areas and a comparison of Hook alteration systems to seven Athabasca high-grade uranium deposits that have combined over 700 million pounds of uranium.

The first alteration system the Company highlights is in the HK24-016 area, measuring more than 250 metres wide by 400 metres deep, with a core of massive clay and bleached alteration styles that measure 100 metres wide by at least 200 metres deep. These core alteration styles are important as they are the same style associated with at least three basement-hosted Athabasca high-grade uranium deposits.

The second alteration system identified in the HK24-010 area is significant due to its similarly large scale, intersecting 13 meters of continuous anomalous radioactivity within pegmatite along the margin of the fluid pathway. While assays are pending, the Company is well-funded and eager to proceed with follow-up drill plans for these high-priority exploration targets.

Hook Exploration Drill Hole Highlights

HK24-016 area

Drill holes HK24-016, HK24-017, and HK24-021 to HK24-023 were collared 5.5 kilometres southwest of ACKIO (Figure 2, Figure 3). HK24-016 intersected 140 metres of massive hydrothermal clay and bleaching alteration (the "clay alteration") within a broader 370 m thick alteration corridor (Figure 4). The drill hole intersected anomalous radioactivity associated with fracture-controlled remobilized hematite alteration within the clay alteration (Figure 5).

Both HK24-017 and HK24-021 targeted the clay alteration up-dip and down-dip, with each intersecting 30 and 145 metres of clay alteration, respectively. HK24-022 was collared 100 metres southeast of HK24-016 and intersected 60 metres of clay alteration, and HK24-023 was collared 50 metres northeast and intersected 110 metres of clay alteration. Initial observations suggests follow-up drilling is required beneath HK24-021 and to the north of HK24-023.

The clay alteration encountered within these Hook drill holes (Figure 6) share numerous similarities to massive hydrothermal clay alteration systems observed in Athabasca basement-hosted, high-grade uranium systems, such as Cameco's Millennium and Eagle Point deposits, Uranium Energy Corp's Roughrider deposits, and Denison Mines' Gryphon deposit.

The upper outer halo of the clay alteration is further identified with unique limonite liesegang banding and fracture-controlled alteration, including a distinct quartz stockwork. These are also similar outer halo alteration styles that have been observed within large-scale Athabasca uranium deposits.

HK24-010 area

Drill holes HK24-009 and HK24-010 were collared 6 kilometres northeast of ACKIO (see Figure 2, Figure 7). Details of these drill holes were initially released on July 17, 2024. HK24-010 has returned the best radioactive intersection outside of Baselode's near-surface ACKIO uranium prospect with 13.2 metres of continuous anomalous radioactivity starting at 186 metres beneath the surface hosted within a pegmatite along the western margin of a 200 m-wide, structurally-controlled, hematite and bleached alteration system. The area remains open in all directions.

Drill hole samples have been sent to Saskatchewan Research Council for uranium and multi-element analysis. Results will be released after being received and reviewed by the Company.

NOTES:

  1. cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer ("RS-125"). The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication for the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured.
  2. The Company defines groupings of RS-125 as i) background radioactivity (50 to 200 cps), ii) above-background radioactivity (200 to 300 cps), and iii) anomalous radioactivity (300 to 1,000 cps).
  3. "Radioactivity (>300 cps)" in Table 1 is defined as drill core length with no greater than 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps.
  4. All reported drill hole depths and lengths do not represent true thicknesses.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 238,930 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_001.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Baselode projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified with yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_002.jpg

FIGURE 2 - Drill holes (HK24-009 to HK24-023) location map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_005.jpg

FIGURE 3 - HK24-016 target area drill holes (HK24-016, HK24-017, and HK24-021 to HK24-023) location map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_006.jpg

FIGURE 4 - Cross-section interpretation of large hydrothermal fluid system with core massive clay and bleaching alteration (blue)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_007.jpg

FIGURE 5 - Fracture-controlled, hydrothermal remobilized anomalous radioactivity, HK24-016

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_008.jpg

FIGURE 6 - Massive clay and bleaching alteration system, HK24-021. NOTE: clay has been gouged with carbon scribe to demonstrate drill core softness

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_008full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_020.jpg

FIGURE 7 - HK24-010 target area drill holes (HK24-009 and HK24-010) location map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/224182_480ec88df46cda96_020full.jpg

MOVIE 1 - Clay alteration and bleaching identified within drill hole HK24-021

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy Clarifies IR Agreement

Hertz Energy Clarifies IR Agreement

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1)  ("Hertz" or the "Company") at the request of the Canadian Securities Exchange, provides the following clarifying news release with respect to the investor relations agreement entered into with Outside The Box Capital Inc.

Outside the Box

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has provided an update on its exploration activities. North Shore is earning into Skyharbour's Falcon Project and also holds the West Bear Project ("Falcon" and "West Bear") at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The two properties are approximately 90 kilometres apart along a southwest-northeast trend. North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in Falcon by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000, making aggregate cash payments of $525,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy Acquires Lake George Antimony Property in New Brunswick

Hertz Energy Acquires Lake George Antimony Property in New Brunswick

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QX1) ("Hertz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Lake George Antimony Property ("Lake George" or the "Property") located in the Province of New Brunswick. The Property is located in the southwestern part of the province, approximately 30 km southwest of the city of Fredericton.

The Property is comprised of 93 mineral claims within two claim blocks recently staked by the Company for a total area of approximately 2,104.5 hectares. The Property surrounds the past-producing Lake George Antimony Mine ("Lake George Mine") and is considered an exploration-stage Antimony-Gold (Sb-Au) prospect located immediately along strike to the southwest and northeast, as well as downdip to the north of the historical Lake George Mine. The Property benefits from excellent road access, hydroelectric power, and nearby available personnel for field and exploration activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Reports Eighteen Drill Holes with Near-Surface Radioactivity on its ACKIO Uranium Prospect

Baselode Reports Eighteen Drill Holes with Near-Surface Radioactivity on its ACKIO Uranium Prospect

  • Eighteen drill holes encountered anomalous radioactivity starting at depths of less than 100 metres from surface, with nine of these starting within 50 metres
  • Highlight drill hole AK24-137 intersected four separate zones of radioactivity with greater than 5,000 counts per second ("cps")
  • Seven drill holes intersected radioactivity with greater than 5,000 cps
  • Thirteen drill holes reported composite intervals of anomalous radioactivity between 11 and 42 metres in thickness, spanning five distinct areas

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide radioactivity drilling results from the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1, Table 1).

"ACKIO continues to demonstrate significant growth, with broad intersections of anomalous radioactivity, including zones of high radioactivity across multiple Pods. Overall, this has been a successful drill program, expanding the footprint of known near-surface mineralization around Pods 1 and 7, intersecting new zones of higher radioactivity in Pods 6 and 7, and improving our confidence in the continuity of mineralization at ACKIO as a whole," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Hertz Energy Begins Exploration at Harriman Antimony Property in Québec

Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of exploration programs at the Harriman Antimony Property ("Harriman Property" or the "Property") comprised of 49 mineral claims (approximately 2,500 hectares) located in the Province of Québec beginning the week on September 16, 2024.

The Harriman Property is an exploration stage antimony project located approximately 17 km northeast of the town of New Richmond in the Gaspé Region of Québec (Figures 1, 2). The Gaspé Region is known for a variety of significant mineral deposits, most notably the Mine Gaspé Copper Mine, currently being developed by Osisko Metals. The Harriman Property benefits from good road access, hydroelectric power, port access, and nearby available manpower.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Nuclear Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuclear Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

Baselode Defines the Significance of Massive Clay Alteration System Identified on Hook Uranium Project

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

oil and gas investing

Operations Update

Copper Investing

American West Signs Formal Agreement for A$18.8 Million Royalty Funding for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX Granted HiPurA® HPA New Zealand Patent and Pilot Plant Progress

Copper Investing

Multiple Exciting High-Potential VMS Targets Identified at Evelyn

×