Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF ) ( OTC:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced the third set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the historic Saddle deposit, reports 8 holes containing significant uranium intercepts and with 4 uranium intercepts suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. 94% of drill holes intersected at least trace uranium. One drill hole intersected the new and deeper uranium-bearing mineralization in the Fort Union Formation which is located below the original target of the Lower Wasatch Formation

Highlights:

  • Uranium mineralization with typically ore-grade Grade Thickness (GT) was encountered in 4 discrete horizons in 4 drill holes with GT ranging from 0.303 to 0.994 with the highest-grade single intercept being 3.5 feet of 0.187% eU . The thickest intersection was 7 feet of 0.142% eU 8 with a GT of 0.994 . A GT of over 0.3 which is considered an economic minimum for inclusion in a typical wellfield in the Power River Basin;

  • Additional uranium mineralization was intersected in the Fort Union Formation with 5 feet of 0.055% eU , and a GT of 0.303 in hole SD23-034;

  • Phase 1 drilling continues to successfully confirm and expand historic resources of the Saddle zone hosted in the Lower Wasatch Formation at depths of 165 to 350 feet in saturated sands;

  • Drilling will continue at the Saddle deposit with both the shallow Lower Wasatch and the newly discovered uranium mineralization within the upper Fort Union sands with continuing results expected in early December 2023.

To view Kaycee Uranium Project maps please visit: https://bit.ly/47z0XGa

Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Successful drilling continues at an aggressive pace at the Kaycee project. Our exploration team combined with a phenomenal drill contractor has taken advantage of favorable weather to extend our season efficiently. We are very encouraged by our deeper Fort Union intercepts underlying historically known uranium mineralization at the Kaycee project."

Table of Significant Results

Hole ID

From (ft)

Thickness (ft)

Ave. Grade (%eU 3 O 8 ) (1)

GT (grade x thickness) (2)

Host Formation

SD23_034

610.5

5.5

0.055

0.303

U Ft. Union

SD23_040

212.0

3.0

0.092

0.276

L Wasatch

SD23_041

180.0

3.0

0.091

0.273

L Wasatch

SD23_042

209.0

3.0

0.082

0.246

L Wasatch

SD23_043

186.5

5.5

0.070

0.385

L Wasatch

SD23_048

254.0

3.5

0.187

0.655

L Wasatch

SD23_049

285.5

3.5

0.046

0.161

L Wasatch

SD23_050

291.5

7.0

0.142

0.994

L Wasatch

Drill holes are reported that returned significant zones of uranium mineralization with >2 ft thickness at or above a grade cut-off of 0.02 per cent eU 3 O 8 . (1) % eU 3 O 8 is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. Numerous comparisons of eU 3 O 8 and chemical assays of Powder River Basin core samples indicate that eU 3 O 8 is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay. (2) Grade Thickness, or GT, is defined as the product of the mineral grade multiplied by the thickness of the mineralization. Bold type represents potentially ISR recoverable uranium with a Grade Thickness of >0.3 which is considered suitable for inclusion in a wellfield.

Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB") is Nuclear Fuel's priority project consisting of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 33-mile mineralized trend and 110 miles of identified roll fronts. The Kaycee Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Kaycee Project, under Nuclear Fuels, represents the first time since the early 1980's that the entire district is controlled by one company.

Nuclear Fuels acquired the Kaycee Project from enCore Energy Corp., which retains a back-in right for 51% of the project by paying 2.5X the exploration costs and carrying the Kaycee project to production (costs recoverable from production) upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum 15 million pound U 3 O 8 43-101 compliant resource.

Wyoming is a proven and prolific uranium producer with a pro-energy government and established regulatory regime for the permitting and extraction of uranium through ISR technology.  As Wyoming is one of the few "Agreement States" where the federal government and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have ceded regulatory authority to the state government, permitting and advancing uranium projects is more efficient and streamlined as compared to most other states. Wyoming, with over 250 million pounds of historic production, ranks as the state with the second most uranium production to date; most of which has been through the ISR method since 1990; predominantly from the PRB.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Travis, CPG., a contractor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF; OTCQX:NFUNF) is committed to aggressive exploration of district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in proven and prolific jurisdictions. Focused on its priority Kaycee Project, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, our goal is to advance the project onto a path to production.  enCore Energy Corp. maintains the right to back-in to 51% ownership by paying the Company 2.5X its exploration expenditures and carrying the project to production (recoverable from production).   With existing historic resources through a 33-mile trend, 110+ miles of mapped roll-fronts and 3,800 drill holes, Nuclear Fuels has secured the district under one company's control for the first time since the early 1980's. Nuclear Fuels also provides a unique model for development of our other uranium projects and has established a pipeline of future opportunities in known uranium jurisdictions. Our industry leaders work to build America's uranium resources and provide a domestic fuel for nuclear energy; always on, always available. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

For further information:

Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer

P: 778-763-4670

E: info@nuclearfuels.energy

W: www.nuclearfuels.energy

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NF:CC
Nuclear Fuels
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nuclear Fuels Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nuclear Fuels Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF; OTCQX: NFUNF), an uranium resources company with a focus on critical metals and uranium properties, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nuclear Fuels Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NFUNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQX:NFUNF

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF ) ( OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today, effective immediately, the Company has commenced trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "NFUNF." U pgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step to provide transparent trading for investors in the United States. Nuclear Fuels will continue to trade in Canada on the Canadians Stock Exchange under the symbol "NF

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced the second set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the Saddle zone reports 4 holes containing multiple uranium intercepts of ore-grade thickness which is potentially amenable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. Additionally, a new and deeper uranium-bearing horizon has been discovered in the Fort Union Formation, located below the historic mineralization in the Lower Wasatch Formation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 9, 2023 Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today initial results from the first 12 holes of its drill program designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 5 holes contain high-grade uranium mineralization suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Stakes Historic Uranium Resource in Shirley Basin, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Stakes Historic Uranium Resource in Shirley Basin, Wyoming

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has expanded its Wyoming uranium holdings with the staking of the Bobcat Uranium Project located in the Shirley Basin. The Bobcat Uranium Project hosts a historic resource of 474,309 lbs. of uranium

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0014
GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $12 Million

CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $12 Million

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of November 20, 2023, due to increased demand, it is increasing the total gross amount to be raised under its non-brokered private placement to $12 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of: (i) non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") to be sold at a price of $0.36 per NFT Unit; (ii) flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.425 per FT Unit; and (iii) flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.5575 per Charity FT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the 2024 exploration program for the Smart Lake JV Project that is jointly owned by Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%). The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake Project and 60 km south-southwest of Orano's former Cluff Lake mine within the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 exploration program is scheduled for Q1-2024 and will include transient electromagnetic (EM) surveys targeting the Groomes Lake conductor.

"In recent years, advancement of our western projects has focused primarily on our Hook Lake joint venture. With the recent exploration successes in the region and a heightened market sentiment around uranium, we are very excited to return to Smart Lake with our partner Cameco," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Trading resumes in:

Company: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Enters into Option Agreement with Foran Mining Corporation for the Denare West Project

Purepoint Uranium Enters into Option Agreement with Foran Mining Corporation for the Denare West Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company" or "Purepoint") today announced that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Foran Mining Corporation (TSX: FOM) ("Foran") pursuant to which Purepoint granted options to Foran to acquire up to 100% interest in Purepoint's Denare West Project located in east-central Saskatchewan, approximately 55 kilometres west-southwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba (the "Property"). The Property is adjacent to and on trend with Foran's McIlvenna Bay project.

Concurrently with the execution of the Option Agreement, Foran has agreed to invest $350,000 in a non-brokered private placement of 7,000,000 common share units (each, a "Unit") of Purepoint at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Purepoint and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a term of two years from the date of issue. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSXV. Purepoint intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the exploration program for the Hook Lake Project for the upcoming winter season. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2024. The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin, Canada and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"This past winter's program ended on a very high note with a uranium intercept associated with boron that is reminiscent of our early discoveries at the Spitfire Deposit. As a matter of fact, hole CRT23-05 delivered the project's highest uranium grade outside of the Spitfire Deposit" said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "We are anxious to follow up on this radioactivity to determine whether we are coming into a prominent area of mineralization."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

Battery Metals Investing

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Tech Investing

CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Copper Investing

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

Lithium Investing

Lake Johnston South Lithium Project Review Confirms High Prospectivity

Lithium Investing

Phase 2 HMW Offtake Process Advances

