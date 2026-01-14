NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 70,000 Patient Data on Real World Use of Ketamine for Treatment of Suicidal Depression to be Submitted to the FDA in Support of NRX-100 Approval

  • NRX-100 (preservative-free ketamine) has been granted Fast Track Designation by FDA for treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with Depression and Bipolar Depression.
  • Real-world evidence, consistent with FDA guidance, is supplied and generated by Osmind using its nationwide electronic medical records-derived dataset.
  • Previously presented preliminary analysis of a 20,000 patient subset documented rapid resolution of depression and suicidality with initiation of intravenous ketamine.
  • Analyses suggested that clinical response to intravenous ketamine is consistent with prior randomized trial data and compares favorably to currently-approved products.
  • Results from an upcoming analysis of the full 70,000 patient Real World Data set will be presented to the FDA in support of Accelerated Approval.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has licensed Real World Evidence (RWE) drawn from over 70,000 patients in the United States who were treated with either intravenous ketamine or nasal S-ketamine for depression and suicidal ideation. The information is being submitted in support of NRx's application for Accelerated Approval of NRX-100 (preservative-free ketamine) under Fast Track Designation for Treatment of Suicidal Ideation in Depression and Bipolar Depression. Currently, there is no medicine approved to treat suicidal ideation and the only FDA-approved treatment today is Electroshock Therapy.

The RWE is provided by Osmind, a leading neuropsychiatry technology and medical records platform used by clinics across the United States. Through this collaboration, Osmind is supplying regulatory-grade real-world evidence (RWE) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support NRx's application for Accelerated Approval of NRX-100 (preservative-free ketamine) as a treatment for suicidal ideation in depression, including bipolar depression.

Osmind offers an industry-leading real-world dataset on ketamine and esketamine with a large, diverse patient base and a comprehensive set of fit-for-purpose data variables spanning effectiveness and safety with longitudinal capture. This dataset includes nearly one million treatment sessions with ketamine or esketamine, hundreds of millions of datapoints of continuous vitals monitored during treatment, and differentiated data elements such as assessment of bladder symptoms and sedation.

A preliminary analysis of a subset of patients was presented by Osmind at the 2024 meeting of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology.1 Quantitative comparison to currently-approved products suggested a favorable clinical response. NRx is optimistic that when the full real-world dataset of over 70,000 patients is analyzed, the results will be clinically meaningful. In September 2025, FDA altered its policy to allow the submission of RWE that does not include personally-identifiable patient information, a policy shift that enables the submission of de-identified data from Osmind.

"We appreciate Osmind's partnership in sharing this 70,000 patient Real World dataset in support of NRX-100 approval by the FDA," said Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, Chairman and CEO of NRx Pharmaceuticals. "An American commits suicide every 11 minutes and ketamine has become widely used off label as a drug that has been seen to reduce suicidal ideation in clinical trials. Ketamine has been adopted within the military and veterans communities for this purpose. As a result, only Americans whose care is paid for by the military and the Veterans Administration, along with those who can pay out of pocket, are able to access this potentially valuable medicine. Those who rely on other health insurance are generally not eligible for reimbursement. We are in the process of applying to the FDA for Accelerated Approval of NRX-100 (preservative-free ketamine) to enable broader access of this potentially life-saving medicine under appropriate medical supervision."

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101 (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:
Brian Korb
Managing Partner, astr partners
(917) 653-5122
brian.korb@astrpartners.com

___________________

1 https://www.osmind.org/blog/esketamine-and-iv-ketamine-for-major-depression


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.NRXPNASDAQ:NRXPLife Science Investing
NRXP
The Conversation (0)
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Silver and Gold at Tahami South Segovia District

CoTec to Host Investor Update

High Grade Assays up to 1.3% WO​3 from Linka Tungsten Project, USA

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Silver and Gold at Tahami South Segovia District

Tech Investing

CoTec to Host Investor Update

tungsten investing

High Grade Assays up to 1.3% WO​3 from Linka Tungsten Project, USA

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements and Extension of MCTO

Silver Investing

Andy Schectman: Silver Price Breaking Out, Room to Run by Every Metric

Silver Investing

China's New Export Policies Boost Silver's Strategic Metal Status