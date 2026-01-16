NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 2025 Annual Meeting Date and Record Date

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 2025 Annual Meeting Date and Record Date

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:NRXP) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will hold its annual meeting of stockholders (the "2025 Annual Meeting") on March 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, in virtual-only format at https:www.cstproxy.comnrxpharma2026, and any adjournments or postponements thereof. The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") also set a record date of February 12, 2026 entitling stockholders of record as of such date to notice of and to vote at the 2025 Annual Meeting.

The Company will provide additional details regarding the exact time and matters to be voted on at the 2025 Annual Meeting in the Company's proxy statement for the 2025 Annual Meeting to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") prior to the 2025 Annual Meeting.

Because the date of the 2025 Annual Meeting is more than 60 days after the anniversary of the Company's prior annual meeting held on October 8, 2024 (the "2024 Annual Meeting"), the deadline for stockholder nominations or proposals for consideration at the 2025 Annual Meeting set forth in the Company's 2024 proxy statement no longer applies. As such, the Company would like to publicly announce the date of the 2025 Annual Meeting and provide the due date for the submission of any qualified stockholder proposals (other than proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")) or qualified stockholder director nominations.

Pursuant to the Company's Second Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), in order for stockholder proposals (other than proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act) or stockholder nominations to be properly brought before the 2025 Annual Meeting, the Company must receive proper written notice, delivered in accordance with the Bylaws, at its principal executive offices no later than the close of business on January 26, 2026. Because the 2025 Annual Meeting will be held more than sixty (60) days after the one-year anniversary of the 2024 Annual Meeting, this deadline reflects the later of (i) the ninetieth (90th) day prior to the 2025 Annual Meeting and (ii) the tenth (10th) day following the date on which the Company first publicly disclosed the date of the 2025 Annual Meeting.

Stockholder proposals submitted for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act must comply with the requirements and deadlines specified in Rule 14a-8 and are not governed by the advance-notice provisions of the Bylaws.

The January 26, 2026 deadline will also apply in determining whether a stockholder proposal or nomination is timely for purposes of exercising discretionary voting authority under Rule 14a-4(c) of the Exchange Act. In addition, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than the Company's nominees must comply with the notice, information, and timing requirements of Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act and the Bylaws.

Stockholder written proposals and director nominations (other than proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act) should be delivered to NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., c/o the Secretary, at the Company's principal executive offices, in accordance with the Bylaws. Such delivery must be made exclusively by hand (including overnight courier service) or by certified or registered mail, return receipt requested. Any stockholder proposal or director nomination (other than a proposal submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8) received after the January 26, 2026 deadline will be considered untimely under the Bylaws and will not be considered at the 2025 Annual Meeting. 

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101 (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:
Brian Korb
Managing Partner, astr partners
(917) 653-5122
brian.korb@astrpartners.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.NRXPNASDAQ:NRXPLife Science Investing
NRXP
The Conversation (0)
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Prismo Metals Closes Acquisition of Increased Interest in Hot Breccia

Maiden Sampling Identifies District-Scale Critical Minerals System at Blue Lagoon - Greenland

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Closes Acquisition of Increased Interest in Hot Breccia

rare earth metals investing

Maiden Sampling Identifies District-Scale Critical Minerals System at Blue Lagoon - Greenland

Oil and Gas Investing

Syntholene Energy: High-performance, Carbon-negative, Low-cost – the promise of Syntholene eFuel

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Nickel Investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: NiCo Resources Jumps on Surging Nickel Price

Gold Investing

Will Rhind: Gold, Silver at Record Highs, Mania Phase Still to Come