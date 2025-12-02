NRx Pharmaceuticals and HOPE Therapeutics to Host Corporate Update Call

NRx Pharmaceuticals and HOPE Therapeutics to Host Corporate Update Call

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a corporate update conference call on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 9:00am ET.

The call will provide a corporate update, including recent clinical, regulatory, and operational developments.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/events . Participants that are unable to join the webcast can access the conference call via telephone by dialing domestically 1-800-717-1738 or internationally 1-646-307-1865.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Neuroplastic Therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, PTSD, anxiety, and Autism. The Company combines drug development with a best-in-class network of clinics (HOPE Therapeutics) offering medication management, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy that combine to achieve rapid response and remission. NRx is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application for its preservative-free ketamine formulation and is anticipating a July 2026 launch.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.
HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. ( www.hopetherapeutics.com ), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a healthcare delivery company that is building a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine and other neuroplastic medications, transcranial magnetics stimulation (TMS), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy. HOPE is the first network in Florida to offer the AMPA One Day (ONE-D) treatment that combines TMS, physician-prescribed D-cycloserine, and lisdexamfetamine to achieve remission from treatment resistant depression.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:
Matthew Duffy
Brian Korb
Co-CEO, Hope Therapeutics, Inc. Managing Partner, astr partners
Chief Business Officer, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (917) 653-5122
mduffy@nrxpharma.com brian.korb@astrpartners.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.NRXPNASDAQ:NRXPLife Science Investing
NRXP
The Conversation (0)
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Intercepts Highest-Grade Oxide Antimony At Bullet Zone Discovery: 5.51% Antimony Over 4.6 Meters Within 4.00 g/t AuEq Over 41.1 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag