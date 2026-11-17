- Skip the trip to the pharmacy with home delivery, available soon to eligible members with commercial insurance or government insurance, including Medicare Bridge
- Free membership brings together treatment information, access tools, coaching and everyday support through a redesigned website and app
- Explore partners that offer personal styling, customized meal delivery and health-tracking tools and more such as Stitch Fix®, Factor, Berry Street and WHOOP
- Novocare® Points—allowing eligible members to earn points for use toward select participating partner offers—will be available by year-end*
Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection and tablets, today announced a reimagined consumer experience to help people get started and stay supported on Wegovy®. Novocare® brings together treatment and coverage information, fast and free home delivery and a new app to help track progress, provide personalized support, and share information about its partners and their services and offers. Novo continues to pair innovation with putting patients at the center of everything it does, evolving Novocare® to offer more personal, connected support. People can learn more and join for free at JoinNovocare.com." target="_blank" rel="nofollow">JoinNovocare.com.
"Novo has been a scientific leader in the development of innovative medicines for more than a century. Now we're taking our people-centered approach to the next level with Novocare®, deepening our relationship with those interested in our medicines and the healthcare professionals who prescribe them," said Ed Cinca, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Patient Solutions at Novo. "We're helping people get started on treatment and stay supported with tools and resources that go well beyond the prescription, even as their needs evolve. This is just the beginning of how we show up for the people we serve, with more partners and services to come."
What is Novocare® and how does it support a person's weight loss?
Novocare® is a free membership experience that connects people with weight-loss treatment information, access to Wegovy® home delivery, tools and everyday support through a website and also an app. Members can:
- Understand treatment options, costs and coverage. Those interested in Wegovy® —which is indicated for people with obesity who want to lose weight and keep it off, along with diet and exercise – can explore information and treatment options that include injection and pill. They can also navigate self-pay and insurance offers to search for their lowest available price and prepare for conversations with a healthcare provider
- Easily navigate prescriptions and access. Novocare® offers the ability to fill and refill prescriptions, free home delivery options and assistance by phone or live chat, along with a digital experience that allows patients to check out in minutes in the way they expect to transact online
- Find support for everyday routines. Access health education, community-led coaching and progress-tracking tools to support personal health goals
- Explore partner resources. Find information about third-party nutrition, activity, meal planning and personal styling services, based on individual needs and goals
Which partners are available through Novocare®?
Support beyond the prescription, built around everyday life: Weight loss can bring changes to people, ranging from eating habits and activities to how they feel in their clothes. Novocare® connects members with partners offering practical resources for these everyday changes†:
- WHOOP: offers a wearable health platform on a mission to unlock and inspire performance for life
- Berry Street: connects people with registered dietitians for personalized nutrition guidance
- Factor: delivers chef-prepared, dietitian-approved meals that help fit GLP-1 meal planning
- Stitch Fix®: supports individuals on GLP-1 journeys through online personal styling, with Stylists trained to help clients navigate changes in body size
Partner services, costs and eligibility requirements vary. Additional partners are planned over time.
"What happens after someone receives a prescription matters just as much as the prescription itself. Too often, I've heard people talk about how they leave an appointment with questions that often go beyond how to take their medicine," said Alexandra Sowa, MD, Obesity Medicine Physician and founder of the SoWell Method. "Education is one of the most important parts of a person's health and wellness, and having a reliable place to turn for practical guidance can help people feel more confident making treatment part of their daily lives. Such support can complement, not replace, the care they receive from their physician."
Coming soon to Novocare®
- Expanded home delivery options: In the coming weeks, Novocare® is expanding home delivery service to reach more people. Eligible members using commercial insurance or government insurance like Medicare Bridge will soon be able to have prescriptions delivered straight to their door, moving beyond the current self-pay program. Novocare® will look at a person's insurance coverage and show available options and their costs, whether that's self-pay or by using their coverage. If a prior authorization is needed, Novocare® can support patients by working with healthcare professionals and insurance carriers where appropriate while giving the option to start with self-pay in the meantime
- Later this year, Novo plans to introduce a points program, Novocare® Points, that will give eligible members opportunities to earn points through select activities and use them toward participating partner offers.* Details about eligible activities, partner offers and program requirements will be shared at launch. Not all partners will be included in the rewards program
Progress toward long-term health starts with helping people find the tools and support they need today. Novocare® will continue to expand, bringing together treatment access, support, information and practical resources to help people navigate care and everyday routines as their needs change.
The Novocare® website will continue to provide cost and coverage information for Novo treatments in other therapeutic areas outside of obesity. Novocare® continues to provide services such as home delivery for eligible Ozempic® (semaglutide) prescriptions.
For more information or to join for free, visit JoinNovocare.com or download the Novocare® app.
* Eligibility, terms and conditions will apply.
†Partnerships are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement of any particular healthcare professional, meal plan, wearable device, exercise program or other product or service. The companies and providers referenced are independent of Novo and represent some options among many that are or will be available to patients. Patients should make their own independent decisions regarding the suitability of any provider, product or service. Please consult with a healthcare professional for guidance on questions related to health, nutrition, fitness, exercise or medical treatments.
What is Wegovy®?
Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection is a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to:
- reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.
- help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity, or some adults with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight-related medical problems to lose weight and keep the weight off.
Wegovy® (semaglutide) tablets are a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to:
- reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.
- help adults with obesity, or some adults with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight-related medical problems to lose weight and keep the weight off.
Wegovy® contains semaglutide and should not be used with other semaglutide-containing products or other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.
It is not known if Wegovy® injection is safe and effective:
- to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events (death, heart attack, or stroke) in people under 18 years
- to help children under 12 years of age lose weight and keep the weight off
It is not known if Wegovy® tablets are safe and effective for use in people under 18 years of age.
Important Safety Information
What is the most important information I should know about Wegovy®?
Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:
- Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy® and other medicines that work like Wegovy® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people
- Do not use Wegovy® if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)
Do not use Wegovy® if:
- you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)
- you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Wegovy® injection or Wegovy® tablets. See symptoms of serious allergic reaction in "What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?"
Before using Wegovy®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:
- have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys
- have type 2 diabetes and a history of diabetic retinopathy
- are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)
- are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Wegovy® may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant
- are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Wegovy® tablets. It is not known if Wegovy® when received through an injection passes into your breast milk
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Wegovy® may affect the way some medicines work and some medicines may affect the way Wegovy® works. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking other medicines to treat diabetes, including sulfonylureas or insulin. Wegovy® slows stomach emptying and can affect medicines that need to pass through the stomach quickly.
What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?
Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:
- inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Wegovy® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back
- gallbladder problems. Wegovy® may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools
- increased risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), especially those who also take medicines for diabetes such as insulin or sulfonylureas. This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy®. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery
- dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away
- severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy®. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away
- serious allergic reactions. Stop using Wegovy® and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat
- change in vision in people with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy®
- increased heart rate. Wegovy® can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes
- food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Wegovy® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Wegovy® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures
The most common side effects of Wegovy® may include: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, changes in skin sensations, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and hair loss.
Please see Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide for Wegovy®.
Wegovy® is a prescription medication.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
What is Ozempic®?
Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg and Ozempic® (semaglutide) tablets 4 mg or 9 mg are prescription medicines used:
- along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes
Ozempic® injection is used:
- to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease
- to reduce the risk of kidney disease worsening, kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease), and death due to cardiovascular disease in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease
Ozempic® tablets are used:
- to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke or death in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at high risk for these events
It is not known if Ozempic® injection and Ozempic® tablets are safe and effective for use in children.
Important Safety Information for Ozempic®
Do not share your Ozempic® pen with other people, even if the needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.
What is the most important information I should know about Ozempic®?
Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:
- Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic® and medicines that work like Ozempic® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people
Do not use Ozempic® if:
- you or any of your family have ever had MTC, or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)
- you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Ozempic® injection or Ozempic® tablets
Before using Ozempic®, tell your health care provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:
- have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys
- have a history of vision problems related to your diabetes
- have severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems with digesting food
- are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)
- are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Ozempic® will harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Ozempic® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant
- are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Ozempic® tablets. It is not known if Ozempic® when received through an injection passes into your breast milk
Tell your health care provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, herbal supplements, and other medicines to treat diabetes, including insulin or sulfonylureas.
What are the possible side effects of Ozempic®?
Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:
- inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Ozempic® and call your health care provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back
- changes in vision. Tell your health care provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic®
- low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic® with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include: dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery
- dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your health care provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away
- severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Ozempic®. Tell your health care provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away
- serious allergic reactions. Stop using Ozempic® and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat
- gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who take Ozempic®. Tell your health care provider right away if you get symptoms which may include: pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools
- food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Ozempic® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your health care providers that you are taking Ozempic® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures
The most common side effects of Ozempic® may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) pain, and constipation. When taking Ozempic® tablets, they may also include decreased appetite.
Please see Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide for Ozempic® injection.
Please see Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide for Ozempic® tablets.
Ozempic® injection and Ozempic® tablets are prescription medications.
Novo Nordisk provides patient assistance for those who qualify. Please call 1-866-310-7549 to learn more about Novo Nordisk assistance programs.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 66,500 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programs and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. In the United States, Novo has a 40-year presence, is headquartered in New Jersey and employs approximately 10,000 people. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and novonordisk-us.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.
Contacts for further information:
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Novo Media:
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Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
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Liz Skrbkova (US)
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Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
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Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
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Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
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Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin
+45 3079 1471
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Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
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Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
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Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
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Alex Bruce (US)
+1 640 230 0276
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