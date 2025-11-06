Northstar to Celebrate the Grand Opening: Canada's First Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Facility

Northstar to Celebrate the Grand Opening: Canada's First Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Facility



WHAT:

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is officially opening Empower Calgary, its first commercial asphalt shingle reprocessing facility. The facility will divert up to 80,000 tonnes of shingle waste from landfills each year, recovering valuable materials for reuse in construction and significantly reducing emissions. This project sets a national precedent for waste diversion, job creation and industrial  decarbonization in Calgary, all while driving economic returns.


WHO:

Speakers will include:

  • Aidan Mills, CEO, Northstar Clean Technologies, Inc.
  • Justin Riemer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta
  • Chantelle de Jonge, MLA, Chestermere-Strathmore


WHEN:

Wednesday, November 12, 2025
                       Media check-in: 9:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
                       Press conference start: 9:30 a.m.


WHERE:

Northstar's Empower Calgary Facility
Northstar Calgary Shingle Recovery Facility
285081 Wrangler Way, Rocky View County, AB          


RSVP:

Please RSVP to rhurl@brooklinepr.com by Monday, November 10, 2025


SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/06/c4408.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

