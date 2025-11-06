Northstar to Celebrate the Grand Opening: Canada's First Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Facility

|
WHAT:
|
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is officially opening Empower Calgary, its first commercial asphalt shingle reprocessing facility. The facility will divert up to 80,000 tonnes of shingle waste from landfills each year, recovering valuable materials for reuse in construction and significantly reducing emissions. This project sets a national precedent for waste diversion, job creation and industrial decarbonization in Calgary, all while driving economic returns.
|
WHO:
|
Speakers will include:
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
|
WHERE:
|
Northstar's Empower Calgary Facility
|
RSVP:
|
Please RSVP to rhurl@brooklinepr.com by Monday, November 10, 2025
SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/06/c4408.html