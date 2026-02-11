Northrop Grumman to Participate in Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Northrop Grumman to Participate in Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will participate in Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, February 18. Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, will present beginning at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live at http:investor.northropgrumman.com.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Note: Statements to be made at the conference, including in the presentation and in any accompanying materials, contain or may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "plan," "strategy," "project," "forecast," "achieve," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "trends," "goals," "confident," "on track" and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of the conference, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: News Bureau
newsbureau@ngc.com

Todd Ernst (Investors)
todd.ernst@ngc.com


