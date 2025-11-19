Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable December 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business December 1, 2025.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Contact: News Bureau
newsbureau@ngc.com

Todd Ernst (Investors)
todd.ernst@ngc.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Northrop GrummanNOCNYSE:NOC
NOC
The Conversation (0)
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES BULLETIN V2024-0267 ADVANCE LITHIUM CORP. ("AALI.H") [formerly Advance Lithium Corp. ("AALI") BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2024 TSX Venture Tier 2 Company In accordance with TSX Venture Policy... Keep Reading...
Intergrated Cyber Solutions (CSE:ICS)

Integrated Cyber Solutions: Your Go-to Managed Security Service Provider

Keep Reading...

Next Super Stocks on the Move: Tetra Bio-Pharma, Red Light Holland, FansUnite, and Skylight Health

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor "LiveChats" on social media streams. Over 170,000... Keep Reading...
Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation Enters into Exclusive License and Supply Agreement for Canada’s First Generic Thyroid Medication

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation Enters into Exclusive License and Supply Agreement for Canada’s First Generic Thyroid Medication

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSXV: GENX) (“GENIX” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive Canadian licensing and supply agreement (the “Agreement”) with Acme Generics LLP (“ACME”) for the manufacture, sale, marketing and distribution of Canada’s first... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

NevGold Announces Closing of C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

CuFe Ltd to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Base Metals Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Closing of C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

CuFe Ltd to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

Base Metals Investing

Canada One CEO to Present at 2025 MiningTech North America Conference and Expo, Vancouver, BC

Gold Investing

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses