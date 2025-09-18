Northrop Grumman Announces Date for Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Webcast

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced today that its third quarter 2025 financial results will be released on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, prior to the market opening. The earnings announcement, and accompanying earnings presentation, will be available on the company's website at http:investor.northropgrumman.com .

Earnings Call Webcast

The company will host a live, audio only, earnings call webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET the same day. This webcast can be accessed on the company's website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain available for a limited time.

About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Contact: newsbureau@ngc.com
Todd Ernst (Investors)
todd.ernst@ngc.com

