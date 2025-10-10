Northland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

Northland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

Northland Power Inc. (" Northland ") (TSX: NPI,OTC:NPIFF) announces it will release its 2025 third quarter operating and financial results after markets close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, November 13, 2025, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5f9ddfa224de42c59acee20c0b94c41a

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ojhihxet

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com on Friday, November 14, 2025.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canada-based global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.2 GW under construction and an inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 9 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B respectively.

For further information, please contact :

Adam Beaumont, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets

647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Northland Power Inc.NPI:CATSX:NPI
NPI:CA
The Conversation (0)
Northland Power Inc.

Northland Power Inc.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Happy Creek Provides Corporate Update

Repayment of Lind Facility with Successful Capital Raise

Nasdaq Listing Update

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Precious Metals Investing

Nasdaq Listing Update

Precious Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation

Precious Metals Investing

400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $5.9 Million