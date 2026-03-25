Northland Power Announces Appointment of Bahir Manios to Its Board of Directors

Northland Power Announces Appointment of Bahir Manios to Its Board of Directors

Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI,OTC:NPIFF) today announced the appointment of Bahir Manios to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective March 25, 2026, expanding the Board from ten to eleven members.

With more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in asset management, Mr. Manios brings extensive North American capital markets experience to Northland's Board. Mr. Manios is the co-founder of Genesis Financial Asset Management, an asset management platform that invests in the Healthcare, Infrastructure and Financial Services sectors. Previously, Mr. Manios held multiple senior executive positions at Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield"), holding the role of Chief Financial Officer before retiring in June 2024. During his tenure, he also played a leading role in building Brookfield's infrastructure business since its inception.

"We are pleased to welcome Bahir, whose depth of experience will be an asset to Northland as we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy," said Ian Pearce, Chair of Northland's Board.

Mr. Manios holds a bachelor's degree from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canadian-owned global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.2 GW under construction and early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 9 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, and Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Alison Holditch, Investor Relations
416-989-8734
investorrelations@northlandpower.com
northlandpower.com


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