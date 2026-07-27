Northern Lights Commences Inaugural Drill Program at Pup Copper Project in the Yukon

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 27, 2026 Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) (FSE: 0ZH0) ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at its Pup Copper Project ("Pup" or the "Project") located 10 km west of Dawson City, Yukon.
Highlights
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First-ever drill test of Pup: The program will provide the first ever drill test of bedrock beneath the copper-in-soil anomalies and copper oxide mineralization identified at surface within the Petal and Gismo Zones.
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Petal Zone: An open-ended zone approximately 1,000 metres long by 400 metres wide, with rock grab samples returning values of up to 3.799% Cu and soil samples returning up to 2,962.9 ppm Cu.
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Gismo Zone: An open-ended zone approximately 100 metres wide, characterized by widespread anomalous copper, plus or minus molybdenum, gold, and silver.
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Favourable geological setting: Both zones share geological similarities with targets in the Minto Copper Belt. The Project is situated within the mineral-rich Yukon-Tanana Terrane, which hosts numerous significant Cu-Au porphyry systems, VHMS base metal targets and orogenic gold deposits.
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Road-accessible and fully permitted: Work on the Project is covered by a Class 3 exploration permit valid for ten years beginning April 29, 2026, authorizing drilling, trenching, trail construction, and limited road building.
The fully permitted and funded program is to be comprised of up to 10 shallow reverse-circulation scout holes totalling approximately 600 metres, designed to test near-surface targets at the Gismo and Petal Zones. The targets were prioritized through the Company's disciplined, data-driven exploration workflow, integrating results from soil geochemistry, hand-trenching, prospecting and ground magnetic surveying completed during the 2025 field season.
In preparation for drilling, the Company completed excavator trenching, drill pad construction, trail building, and surface prospecting (see Company press release dated June 18, 2026). Samples collected during this work have been submitted for analysis, and results will be reported once analytical results have been received, compiled, and interpreted.
"Putting a drill on the ground at Pup for the first time is an important moment for Northern Lights." stated Guy Mahaffy, CEO of Northern Lights. "Every stage of our work to date, including the soil geochemistry, hand trenching, prospecting, and ground magnetics, has led us to the same conclusion: we are dealing with a near-surface copper system across multiple zones that has never been drill tested. This reconnaissance drill program is designed to provide the first direct test of those targets and we do so from a position of knowledge rather than speculation. We look forward to reporting results as the program advances. With drilling now underway at Pup and work continuing at Horetzky and Secret Pass, 2026 is on track to be the most active exploration year in the Company's history."
About the Pup Copper Project
Pup is located approximately 10 kilometres west of the regional centre of Dawson City, Yukon and consists of 90 quartz claims covering approximately 1,820 hectares. The Project is accessible via a network of gravel roads leading to two active placer gold mines.
Qualified Person
Steven McMullan, P.Geo., supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For Further Information
Guy Mahaffy, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 (236) 232-0988
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented mineral exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon, and the 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona.
Northern Lights trades under the ticker "NLR" on the CSE, on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF", and on the FSE under the ticker symbol "0ZH0". This and other Northern Lights news releases can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future exploration activities, and its corporate plans and objectives.
Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates as of the date of this news release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to the Company's exploration activities, changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business plans, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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