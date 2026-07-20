Northern Lights Appoints Guy Mahaffy as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 20, 2026 Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) (FSE: 0ZH0) ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Mahaffy as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Mr. Mahaffy brings over 25 years of experience spanning the mining industry, capital markets and corporate development. He has served as an officer and director of several mineral exploration companies and has helped execute a number of successful acquisitions, divestitures, IPOs and financings. This experience includes serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited until shortly before the spinout of Duluth Metals Limited, and as independent Chair of the Board of Directors of Manitou Gold Inc., until its acquisition by Alamos Gold Inc.
Mr. Mahaffy holds the professional designations of Chartered Financial Analyst, Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant, as well as a master's degree from the University of Waterloo. The Board believes his combination of executive leadership, transaction experience and capital markets expertise is well aligned with Northern Lights' priorities as the Company advances its exploration portfolio.
Luka Capin, outgoing CEO of Northern Lights, has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve as a director, supporting continuity in the Company's corporate development activities throughout the leadership transition. Mr. Capin commented "Leading Northern Lights through its transformation alongside our stakeholders has been a privilege. The Company is now well capitalized, supported by strong partners and positioned for its next phase of growth. I am proud to hand the reins to Guy, whose experience is ideally suited to guide Northern Lights forward. I look forward to supporting him and the Company through the transition."
"I am grateful to Luka and the Board for the support and the opportunity to lead Northern Lights at this important stage," stated Mr. Mahaffy. "The Company has established a strong platform for growth and my focus will be on disciplined execution as we advance the portfolio, drill priority targets, and move each project through clear technical decision points. I look forward to working with the team to build Northern Lights into a leading exploration company and creating long-term value for shareholders."
In connection with Mr. Capin's transition, the Company has cancelled 800,000 previously granted incentive stock options held by Mr. Capin pursuant to the terms of his resignation agreement.
The Company has granted 800,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Mahaffy pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of two years from the date of grant and vest one-third after three months, one-third after six months, and the remaining one-third twelve months from the date of grant. The stock option grant remains subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
For Further Information
Guy Mahaffy
Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 (236) 232-0988
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented mineral exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon, and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona.
Northern Lights trades under the ticker "NLR" on the CSE, on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF", and on the FSE under the ticker symbol "0ZH0". This and other Northern Lights news releases can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the Company's future exploration activities, and its corporate plans and objectives.
Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates as of the date of this news release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to the Company's exploration activities, changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business plans, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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