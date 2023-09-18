Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces publication of a September 2023 CEO Open Letter. The CEO Open Letter to Shareholders provides additional information and context to recent events, developments and initiatives related to the Pebble Project

The full text of the Open Letter is available on the Company's website at: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/investors/ceo-message/

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedarplus.ca and U.S. public filings at www.sec.gov.

Ronald W. Thiessen
President & CEO

U.S. Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier, Gagnier Communications (646) 569-5897

Forward Looking Information and other Cautionary Factors

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under applicable provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address permitting, development and production for the Pebble Project are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by NDM as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and such statements should not be in any way be construed as guarantees that the Pebble Project will secure all required government permits, establish the commercial feasibility of the Pebble Project, achieve the required financing or develop the Pebble Project.

For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and its home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE:Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784708/northern-dynasty-ceo-provides-open-letter-on-recent-events

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty MineralsNDM:CCTSX:NDMBase Metals Investing
NDM:CC
The Conversation (0)

Northern Dynasty: Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment Filed

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM; NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") advises that further to its September 5, 2023 news release, the independent technical report: Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 has been filed on sedarplus.ca

The report is also available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces an independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") has been completed and will be filed at www.sedarplus.ca

"The proposed mine for the Pebble Project would provide good-paying, year-round employment for thousands of Alaskans, something desperately needed in Southwest Alaska," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "The mine would mean substantial tax revenues for Alaska, including contributions to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which will be important for the future economic sustainability of the region. New infrastructure developed to support the proposed project would offer the additional benefit of potentially lowering energy costs for the region. The July 2020 Environmental Impact Statement of the Pebble Project (the "FEIS") states that the proposed mine can be developed and operated without harming the fishery, and so, with Alaska's excellent track record of managing all its resources for the benefit of its people, it can have BOTH the mine AND the fishery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Has Further Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to September 26, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") was granted a fourth extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Commander approved the request for the 60-day extension and the revised deadline is now September 26, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023, with subsequent extensions to June 23, 2023, June 29, 2023, and July 28, 2023, prior to this most recent extension. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Alaska takes EPA to the Supreme Court over Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that the State of Alaska filed today a motion in the United States Supreme Court. The Motion for Leave to File a Bill of Complaint forcefully argues that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") veto of the Pebble Project breaches a contract (the Cook Inlet Land Exchange) involving Alaska and the United States and violates the federal statutory recognition and implementation of that land exchange. It also argues that the veto violates the Administrative Procedure Act because the veto is arbitrary and capricious. Finally, it argues that the veto-which withdraws 309 square miles in the Bristol Bay region from use for mining purposes-is an unconstitutional taking without just compensation. The Bill of Complaint seeks injunctive relief requiring EPA to withdraw its veto and seeks monetary damages for breach of contract and the unconstitutional taking without just compensation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results and Army Corps Extension of Deadline to Comment on Plans to July 28, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting

At the Meeting, a total of 206,154,294 common shares were voted, representing 39% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date. All eight nominees were elected to the Company's Board of Directors. The voting results were as follows:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×