NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO LOAN FINANCING MATURITY

NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO LOAN FINANCING MATURITY

Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF,OTC:NCFFF) announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement with Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited ("Todd"), a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, the Company's largest shareholder, to extend the maturity of the $3,500,000 loan facility from March 12, 2026 to May 12, 2026.  ("Extended Loan").  All other material terms and conditions of the Extended Loan remain unchanged (see news release dated September 12, 2025).

The Extended Loan term has been approved by the TSX.

Todd currently holds 81.30% of the issued and outstanding shares of Northcliff and an 11.5% interest in the Sisson Partnership. Northcliff owns an 88.5% interest in the Sisson Partnership, which owns the Sisson Project.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.  

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com.  Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing
President & Chief Executive Officer

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the in-progress financing, or other events that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/13/c5898.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

northcliff resources ltd NCF:CC tsx:ncf industrial metals investing
NCF:CC
The Conversation (0)
Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Update

Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Domestic Metals Completes Surface IP Geophysical Survey at Smart Creek and Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Unit Private Placement

Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

RETRANSMISSION: West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

Precipitate Engages Investing News Network

Related News

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: First Atlas Gains 105 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Oil Prices Break US$100, Why Are Gold and Silver Down?

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Completes Surface IP Geophysical Survey at Smart Creek and Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Unit Private Placement

platinum investing

Edward Sterck: Platinum Records Biggest Deficit Ever in 2025, What's Next?

gold investing

Brian Leni: Gold, Copper Have Legs, Best Risk/Reward Setup Now

magnesium investing

RETRANSMISSION: West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

gold investing

Northern Star Shares Plunge After Gold Output Guidance Cut