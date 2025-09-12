NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES C$3.5 MILLION LOAN FUNDING

NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES C$3.5 MILLION LOAN FUNDING

 Northcliff Resources Ltd. (" Northcliff " or the " Company ") (TSX: NCF,OTC:NCFFF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a secured loan agreement (the " Loan" or the " Loan Funding ") in the amount of C$3.5 million with Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited (" Todd "), a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, the Company's largest shareholder.

The Loan Funding will be used for the following:

  • the settlement of all current and accrued liabilities and payables relating to HDSI and director fees;
  • the reimbursement review period for eligible expenditures in conjunction with certain United States and Canadian governmental critical minerals programs, including Canadian Global Partnerships Initiative (" GPI ") funding awarded by and U.S. Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense (" DoD "), as detailed in Northcliff's May 1, 2025 and August 7, 2025 new releases;
  • expenditures that are ineligible under such programs, but which are necessary to the operations of Northcliff;
  • certain developmental costs in connection with the Company's Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project (the " Sisson Project "), a critical minerals project in New Brunswick, Canada ; and
  • general working capital purposes.

The Loan is a secured loan facility in the amount of C$3,500,000 , will bear interest at the prime rate (as established by the Royal Bank of Canada ) plus 6% per annum , and has a term of up to 6 months, with the interest payable at maturity.  The loan and accrued interest are repayable at any time by the Company without penalty, but must be settled at the earlier of a) maturity or b) on the date upon which the Company draws down from a convertible loan agreement to be entered into between Northcliff and Todd at a later date.

The Loan is exempt from the formal valuation and disinterested shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") pursuant to the de minimis exemption contained therein. The terms of the Loan are also subject to regulatory approval.

Todd currently holds 81.35% of the issued and outstanding shares of Northcliff and an 11.5% interest in the Sisson Partnership. Northcliff owns an 88.5% interest in the Sisson Partnership, which owns the Sisson Project.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada , to production.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com . Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities law. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address the use of the DoD funds and Government of Canada funds, the successful completion of the Todd loan funding and advancement of the Sisson Project towards a project finance decision are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The assumptions used by Northcliff to develop forward-looking statements include the following: the actual receipt of funds from DoD and the Government of Canada , the successful completion of the Todd loan funding, the Company's ability to complete construction of Sisson Project mine and facilities, the Company's ability to arrange the necessary financing beyond the DoD funding and Government of Canada funding to continue operations and develop the Sisson Project, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the construction and operation of the Sisson Project; the relevant laws and regulations in Canada and the US; studies and development of the Sisson Project will continue to be positive; our expectations of continued availability of capital and debt financing, and no geological or technical problems will occur. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that may interfere with the Company's ability to continue development of the Sisson Project, the Company may not be able to finance and develop the Sisson Project on favourable terms or at all, relevant regulatory changes, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the Sisson Project, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the Sisson Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the financial markets and in the demand and market price for tungsten, molybdenum and other minerals and commodities, and fluctuations in exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the US Dollar and Canadian Dollar; the exploration and development of properties located within First Nations treaty and Aboriginal groups asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect treaty and asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by Aboriginal groups or communities, environmental issues and liabilities associated with mining including processing and stockpiling; changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as risks relating to the uncertainties with respect to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East . Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company reviews its forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis and updates this information when circumstances require it. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's annual information form that is available on its profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/12/c9491.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Northcliff Resources Ltd.NCF:CATSX:NCFIndustrial Metals Investing
NCF:CA
The Conversation (0)
Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff Resources Ltd is a Canadian based company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in the Sisson Tungsten and Molybdenum Project, located in New Brunswick, Canada.

Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational Update

Download the PDF here.

2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year Results

Download the PDF here.

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Download the PDF here.

Trading Update

Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading Update

Download the PDF here.

Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational Update

Download the PDF here.

Gavel on a judge's block atop an Australian flag background.

Australia to Tighten Anti-Dumping Rules to Protect Domestic Industries

In the wake of tariff turmoil caused by the Trump administration's recent actions, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has proposed reforms to the country's anti-dumping system.

In an April 3 statement, he emphasised the importance of safeguarding key sectors like steel, aluminium and manufacturing in the face of unfair competition. The government claims an overhaul would level the playing field for local manufacturers, while critics are warning of potential trade disputes with key partners like China.

The Albanese government has said it will provide AU$5 million to boost the Anti-Dumping Commission's ability to track claims of dumped imports. Ed Husic, minister for industry and science and a member of Albanese's Labor Party, called on the anti-dumping commissioner to take strong action in an April 1 statement of expectations.

"I expect you to use all the powers available to you to ensure that Australian manufacturers are not injured by unfair trade through dumping and subsidisation," Husic said, asking the recently reappointed commissioner to "consider the strategic environment" and act on "effective, timely and accessible remedies to unfair trade."

He further stated, "I expect you to lead a world-class trade remedies authority. I expect your advice, recommendations and decisions to be developed and discharged in line with relevant legislation; Australia’s international obligations; and to be robust, evidence‑based and provide certainty for all users of the anti-dumping system."

The commissioner has yet to respond; the government has said a statement will be published once available.

What is dumping?

Dumping occurs when a country or company exports goods to another market at prices below their normal value, often due to government subsidies or predatory pricing strategies.

This practice can distort competition, undercut domestic producers and harm local industries.

Anti-dumping measures, such as tariffs or import restrictions, can be imposed to counteract these unfair trade practices and protect homegrown businesses. Australia’s latest anti-dumping reforms aim to strengthen its ability to detect and penalise dumping, ensuring a fairer market for local manufacturers.

Australia's current anti-dumping system allows Australian manufacturers to apply for anti-dumping or countervailing duties when they believe dumped or subsidised goods being imported into Australia are harming their business.

The government notes that dumping is not prohibited or illegal under World Trade Organisation (WTO) international agreements, but also states that it is defined as anti-competitive behaviour.

In the context of the recent trade tensions and tariffs, Australia's anti-dumping measures are seen counteracting the influx of cheap imports while maintaining obligations under free trade agreements and WTO rules.

How do anti-dumping measures help Australia?

Given the imposition of tariffs, various countries, including Australia, could struggle to sell their products in the US and choose instead to dump them at lower costs in other markets.

This means potentially depriving local manufacturers of their full profits. The Guardian notes that in the worst-case scenario, these manufacturers could be forced out of business.

Strengthening anti-dumping capabilities means protecting the chances of these local manufacturers.

It's important to note that dumping is not always bad, especially if local producers aren't being disadvantaged.

According to TheGlobalEconomy.com, manufacturing makes up 5.36 percent of Australia’s economy. This is half of the world average of 12.33 percent, based on data from 153 countries.

Despite the smaller number, Australia sees manufacturing as a critical component of its economic landscape given that it's responsible for 45 percent of the nation's merchandise exports.

Manufacturing also contributes to 25 percent of total research and development spending in the country.

How does anti-dumping relate to mining?

Anti-dumping is relevant to the mining industry as protecting manufacturers equates to safeguarding domestic industries that supply essential materials and services to mining operations.

Steel is a major element in the manufacturing industry, with Australia currently having 44 anti-dumping measures in place on 12 steel products from 14 countries. Anti-dumping also protects downstream industries, given that mining supplies raw materials such as iron ore and bauxite used for steel and aluminum.

The Australian Steel Institute has said that robust anti-dumping provisions serve as a national defense against unfair trade practices. These policies prevent market distortions caused by dumped imports, helping maintain the viability of both manufacturing and mining sectors.

Anti-dumping and other Australian initiatives

Australia recently established a critical minerals strategic reserve to enhance the mining sector.

A report from Discovery Alert describes the reserve as a "strategic stockpile that emerges as a dual-purpose mechanism," saying that it will simultaneously incentivise domestic exploration and production, while establishing a national buffer against supply chain disruptions. This will assist in anti-dumping efforts by ensuring stable domestic supply of lithium, rare earths and the like, all of which are used in advancing manufacturing sectors.

The critical minerals strategy is also a show of national resilience, which complements the anti-dumping strategy. Foreign countries often use export restrictions or price wars to manipulate the global market raw materials scene.

By establishing a critical minerals reserve, Australia is protecting domestic industries, such as mining and high-tech manufacturing, from the risks of artificially low-priced imports and potential geopolitical leverage by foreign suppliers.

On February 11, the Future Made in Australia (Production Tax Credit and Other Measures) Bill 2024 passed through parliament. This means two additional tax incentives, namely:

  • A Hydrogen Production Tax Incentive worth AU$2 per kilogram of renewable hydrogen produced.
  • A Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive worth 10 percent of eligible processing and refining costs for Australia’s 31 critical minerals.

At the time of this writing, the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission has identified 24 imported products or commodities that it believes are being sold in Australia at unfairly low prices. The list includes zinc-coated steel, aluminum extrusions and precision pipe and tube steel, all usable for mining.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.


Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Trading Halt

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Related News

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum to Hit Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Oil and Gas Investing

Canada's First Set of Nation-Building Projects Paves Way for Mining, Energy Operations

Gold Investing

Top 4 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

×