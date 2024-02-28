Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company has further refined its targeting criteria and the drill program is set to commence in mid-March

As reported by the Company on December 19, 2023, Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration property with a limited exploration history in a part of the Athabasca Basin region that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of electromagnetic ("EM") data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas where there has been no previous drilling.

North Shore plans to drill test up to three targets along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending EM conductor system at the southern end of the property. TerraLogic Exploration Inc. ("TerraLogic"), has been selected to manage the drill program and field preparations are underway. Condor North Consulting ULC ("Condor") is assisting with geophysical interpretation. Working with TerraLogic and Condor, the Company is in the final stages of ranking and prioritizing drill targets for the March program. Over 20 potential drill targets have been identified along the northeast-trending EM conductor trend. Drill collar locations are being refined for the three lead candidates for drilling (Figures 1-3). Factors used to prioritize targets for drilling and establish drill collar locations include the following:

  • Strength and character of the EM conductor
  • EM conductor plate models generated using EMIT Maxwell software
  • Evaluation of airborne gravity gradient and radiometric data acquired in 2022
  • The presence of potential basement-hosted structures
  • Interpreted bedrock geology
  • Ground conditions

Mr. Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "We are excited to be preparing to commence our first drill program where we aim to test priority targets on the Falcon Property. This is only the beginning of our exploration plans at Falcon as we have identified multiple high-quality target zones spread across the Property that require evaluation and drilling. Since January, the uranium spot price has consistently been around US$100/lb. for the first time since 2007, focusing more attention on the uranium exploration sector and new discoveries. Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin is a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits."

Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and PDAC Convention, Toronto

The Company's President and CEO, Brooke Clements will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Friday, March 1 at 2:20pm Eastern Standard Time at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel (https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/). He will also be attending the annual PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 3-6 (https://www.pdac.ca/convention).

Figure 1: Falcon Property location map. Select uranium occurrences from Saskatchewan database, EM conductor locations from Saskatchewan database and North Shore interpretation.

Figure 2. Electromagnetics with priority targets, processing by Condor on 2006 and 2007 airborne data.

Figure 3. Magnetics (TMI-RTP) with priority targets, processing by Condor using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.

Falcon Property Background Information

Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (Figure 1). Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.

Falcon is located at the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. Uranium ore from the McCarthur River Mine is processed at Key Lake. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow Athabasca-style basement-hosted mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.

About North Shore Uranium

The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.

Qualified Person

Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information:

Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Uranium


North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy") which includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act

Additionally, the Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of North Shore must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Exploration Update; Drilling Planned In Q1 2024

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Exploration Update; Drilling Planned In Q1 2024

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration plans at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company has identified a number of high priority uranium targets on the Property and is fully funded to drill several of these targets in Q1 2024

Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration property with a limited exploration history in an area of the Athabasca Basin that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Significant grass roots uranium discoveries in 2021 by Baselode Energy Corp. and 92 Energy Limited approximately 40 kilometres to the north, illustrate the potential for new basement-hosted discoveries in this area. In 2022, both the Company and Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") completed fixed-wing gravity-magnetic-radiometric surveys that covered over 80% of Falcon. Reinterpretation of the earlier electromagnetic ("EM") data complemented by the recently acquired geophysical data is allowing the company to identify new high priority targets that have never been tested by drilling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

North Shore Uranium Engages Red Cloud Securities as Market Maker and Investing News Network

North Shore Uranium Engages Red Cloud Securities as Market Maker and Investing News Network

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (formerly Clover Leaf Capital Corp.) (TSX-V:NSU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making services (the "Red Cloud Agreement") and to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company. The Company has also entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "INN Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN

Brooke Clements, President and CEO of the Company stated. "We are proud to be working with Red Cloud and INN. As a brand new company, it's important that we monitor the market and communicate effectively with our shareholders and the public."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

North Shore Uranium Ltd. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

North Shore Uranium Ltd. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: NSU), North Shore Uranium Ltd. Ltd., a new force in Saskatchewan uranium exploration, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels presenting at Red Cloud, Metals Investor Forum Toronto and attending PDAC 2024

Nuclear Fuels presenting at Red Cloud, Metals Investor Forum Toronto and attending PDAC 2024

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase on February 29 th and March 1 st The Metals Investor Forum Toronto on March 1 st and 2 nd and participating in the PDAC March 3 rd to 6 th . We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us at these events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Uranium Property Drill Program Update

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Uranium Property Drill Program Update

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore") has provided an update on the upcoming drill program at the 55,699 hectare Falcon Uranium Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. North Shore has further refined its targeting criteria and the drill program is set to commence in mid-March.

Location Map of Falcon Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky-SouthFalconOption.jpg?v=0.1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Blue Sky Uranium: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) (OTCQB: BKUCF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Property Portfolio to over 1.45 Million Acres in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Property Portfolio to over 1.45 Million Acres in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by low-cost staking new prospective uranium exploration claims in northern Saskatchewan, increasing Skyharbour's total land package that it has ownership interest in to 587,364 ha (1,451,408 acres) across 29 projects. These 100% owned claims add an additional 64,267 ha to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore uranium projects, these new claims will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance these assets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

nuclear fusion visualization

Can You Invest in Nuclear Fusion Stocks?

The Fusion Industry Association says that nuclear fusion companies have attracted US$6.21 billion in funding.

Nuclear fusion promises the world an inexhaustible form of energy not dependent on climate-changing fossil fuels. That’s if the world’s scientists can determine a commercially viable route to harnessing it to power the global economy.

While nuclear fusion has been researched for nearly a century, recent advances alongside the push for a zero-carbon economy have led to an explosion of interest from companies seeking to develop reliable alternative energy sources.

Cosa Resources Acquires the Cosmo Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Acquires the Cosmo Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Cosmo uranium property in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Cosmo" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×