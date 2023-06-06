Battery MetalsInvesting News

North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals: Unlocking the Lithium Potential of Canada's Far North


North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) leverages its decades of experience and knowledge exploring resources in Canada’s north to seize the opportunity in the fast-growing lithium market and bring to production several highly-promising spodumene pegmatite deposits in Northern Canada.

The company has had an extensive presence in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories for many years now. Its leadership is more than familiar with the many challenges of mining in the north establishing and maintaining strong relationships with both provincial governments and community leaders.

North Arrow Minerals Project Locations

These community connections alongside North Arrow's expertise have already served it well. It has, thus far, established three major lithium projects in the North — DeStaffanay, Baffin Island and Bathurst Inlet.

Of these, DeStaffanay is the company's flagship and the resource with the greatest potential to rapidly bring spodumene lithium to market. Successfully staked at a significantly lower cost than its counterparts, the project hosts some incredibly promising lithium mineralization. It also has the benefit of being located on the shoreline of Great Slave Lake, ensuring easy access via barge, while old spodumene exposures, due to historical mining efforts, streamline both drilling and sample collection.

Company Highlights

  • Lithium demand is rapidly outpacing supply, with a hard cap predicted as early as 2027.
  • The market will reward any company that can bring spodumene lithium quickly to market.
  • A junior mining and exploration company based primarily in Canada’s Northwest Territories and Nunavut, North Arrow Minerals has the potential to do precisely this.
  • Its flagship project, DeStaffanay, was recently financed, and the company has plans to start an exploration program here in the very near term.
  • North Arrow maintains two other promising lithium projects, both situated in Northern Canada.
  • Through decades of experience, North Arrow's leadership has built strong relationships in the NWT and Nunavut. The company is a two-time winner of the Nunavut Mining Symposium Corporate Award, recognizing its contribution to the economic/social development of Nunavut.
  • Strong relationships with governments and community leaders in the North.
  • North Arrow’s management and directors have a successful track record of resource discovery and development in Canada’s North, with at least two discoveries going on to become successful mines.
  • The company recently announced a successful non-brokered private placement financing run of $2 million.
  • The company also maintains a strategic partnership with Panarc Resources, the goal of which is to identify additional spodumene targets in the NWT and Nunavut.

North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals


North Arrow Minerals Grants Stock Options

North Arrow Minerals Grants Stock Options

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow " or " the Company ") announces that pursuant to North Arrow's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted a total of 8,625,000 incentive stock options to Officers, Employees, Directors and Advisors of the Company. The stock options are exercisable to acquire one common share of North Arrow at $0.08 per share and can be exercised until June 1, 2028.

About North Arrow Minerals

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

North Arrow Closes $2.42M Private Placement Financing and Sale of Royalty Interests in Loki Project, NWT

North Arrow Closes $2.42M Private Placement Financing and Sale of Royalty Interests in Loki Project, NWT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE
SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow " or " the Company ") is pleased to announce it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing announced on April 24, 2023 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

North Arrow Announces $2 Million Private Placement Financing

North Arrow Announces $2 Million Private Placement Financing

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of a combination of units (the " Non-FT Units" ) at a price of $0.06 per Non-FT Unit and flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit. Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Units will be used to explore North Arrow's lithium properties, particularly its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province, NWT.

Each Non-FT Unit will consist of a single non-flow-through common share of the Company (each a " Non-FT Share ") and one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Non-FT Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months following closing of the private placement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

Laguna Verde Records Assays up to 417mg/L - Additional Wells at Francisco Basin to Upgrade Resource Estimate

Llamara Drilling Progress Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, shares the latest operations update and latest supportive commentary from the Chilean government. CTL remains in positive dialogue with Chilean Government representatives, following recent announcements on Chile's National Lithium Strategy, as the Company continues to progress its projects towards production of battery grade 'green' lithium, through Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE").
Albemarle Corporation Named to Fortune 500

First-time appearance highlights company's continued growth and success

- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced it has been named a Fortune 500 company. The Fortune 500 list is assembled annually by Fortune magazine and ranks the largest companies in the United States based on their total revenues.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle 2022 Sustainability Report Highlights Strong Progress Toward Goals

Company hosting Sustainability Day webcast with leadership on June 20 at 9 a.m. EDT

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today released its annual Sustainability Report, Committed to Building a More Resilient World .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

glowing green battery

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Superior Mining Rises Over 80 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dipped last week, but ended in the green at 609.79.

The Canadian dollar hit a two week peak compared to the US dollar, partially due to a better environment for commodities.

"With rebounding market sentiment, yield spreads moving in favour of Canada, and commodities picking up steam, it's been the perfect cocktail for a loonie rally this week," Reuters quotes Jay Zhao-Murray, a market analyst at Monex Canada, as saying.

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
European Lithium

European Lithium Signs Binding Term Sheet With Obeikan for Hydroxide Plant in Saudi Arabia

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce, further to its update dated 28 April 2023, it has signed a binding term sheet for the joint development and operation of a lithium hydroxide processing plant (Plant) in Saudi Arabia (JV Term Sheet) with Obeikan Group (Obeikan) to convert lithium concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

