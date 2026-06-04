Nord Precious Metals Announces Investor RelationsAgreements

Nord Precious Metals Announces Investor RelationsAgreements

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals
   

Vancouver, B.C. June 4, 2026 - TheNewswire - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. ("Nord" or the "Company") (TSXV: NTH,OTC:CCWOF, OTCQB: CCWOF, FF: QN3) announces that the Company has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement with Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("EGR") of Sheridan, Wyoming dated June 4, 20026. (the "Agreement") whereby the services to be provided by EGR will include the following:

 

  • Research Package: one initiation report and up to eight (8) flash reports, each disseminated by news release; and 

  • Conference Package: three (3) thirty-minute conferences with a host page on EmergingGrowth.com, updates to conference attendees, and a Ticker Tag Report accompanying each update spot. 

 

In consideration for the above services the Company shall pay EGR a fee if US$36,700 comprising the research package (US$25,000) and the Conference package ($US11,700) for a term of 12 months upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange").

 

The Company also announces that it has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement with RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RC") of Maitland Florida to provide investor relations and digital media services, which may include: preparation of investor collateral (corporate profile, investor deck, fact sheet, website, and landing page); editorial and PR-strategy assistance on Company news; production and distribution of a CEO overview video and media collateral across RC's platform; Small Stocks, Big Money® TV and podcast CEO interviews (minimum 2x each over the term); distribution of Company news to RC's investor list; outbound and one-on-one investor calls; investor webinars; and assistance scheduling roadshow meetings in up to eight cities.

 

In consideration for the above services, the Company shall pay RC a monthly fee of US$15,000 for an initial term of six months upon acceptance by the Exchange.

 

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

 

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 58 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate. The above resource is now considered an historical resource. Insufficient work has been done to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.

Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing battery-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec including its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

For further information please contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or

Wayne Cheveldayoff

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

 

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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