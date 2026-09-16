Nord Precious Metals Announces AGM Results

(TheNewswire)
Cobalt, Ontario September 16, 2026 - TheNewswire Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH,OTC:NPMMF, OTCQB: NPMMF, FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company") announces that the Annual General Meeting was held today, Wednesday, September 16, 2026, and is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed to the Shareholders were approved with 98.54% or more voting in favour in all categories. The resolutions approved are as follows:
1. The following individuals were re-elected Directors of the Company: Frank J. Basa, Matthew Halliday, Daniel Barrette and Zak Mir.
2. SHIM & Associates LLP, Charted Professional Accountants, were appointed as Company auditors.
3. Adoption of the Company's 10% rolling share option plan was ratified and approved.
The Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company for the ensuing year:
Frank J. Basa: President & Chief Executive Officer
Heidi Gutte: Chief Financial Officer
Tina Whyte: Corporate Secretary
Frank J. Basa, Daniel Barrette and Zak Mir were re-appointed as members of the Audit Committee for the upcoming year.
About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH,OTC:NPMMF) is advancing a silver-recovery and exploration strategy in Ontario's historic Cobalt-Gowganda mining camp. Its immediate priority is to put the technical, engineering, financing and permitting components in place for silver recovery at Gowganda, with the objective of generating cash flow to support further exploration.
Nord's recovery strategy is anchored by its wholly owned TTL Laboratories in Cobalt, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp. TTL combines assay and bulk-sampling services with high-grade silver processing infrastructure and silver doré pouring capability. Its crushing, screening and gravity equipment and bullion furnace give Nord a base for advancing its own projects and developing a broader processing business serving other operators across the historic Cobalt Camp. The Company intends to expand that regional role through technical work, commercial arrangements and the environmental approvals applicable to new material streams.
The Company's 63 sq. km Castle property, including 225 hectares of leases, hosts the past-producing Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett silver mines and the Castle East discovery. Nord continues to evaluate Castle East drilling results and the exploration-stage open-pit concept described in its August 31, 2026 update. It is also pursuing metal-recovery opportunities involving the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process.
More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.
For further information please contact
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. | Chief Executive Officer | 416-625-2342
Wayne Cheveldayoff | Corporate Communications | 416-710-2410 | waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such statements are generally identified by words including "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "may," "could" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the preparation and filing of the supporting technical report; further resource verification, metallurgical testing and engineering; and the advancement of resource and economic evaluation; potential mineral recovery and rehabilitation at Gowganda; the evaluation of Castle East drilling results and conceptual open-pit potential; the potential contribution of other historical tailings occurrences to a broader recovery program; the timing and availability of regulatory approvals; potential processing arrangements, the development of TTL's regional processing business and metal-recovery opportunities involving Re-2Ox; and the intended use of any future tailings cash flow to fund exploration.
These statements assume the availability of adequate financing, access to the site and required data, satisfactory technical and economic results, consultant capacity, and receipt of necessary regulatory and other approvals. Actual outcomes may differ because of resource and density uncertainty, metallurgical performance, environmental and water-management requirements, consultation outcomes, permitting delays or conditions, capital and operating costs, commodity prices, financing availability and other project risks. The resource estimate and preliminary work do not establish economic viability or a decision to proceed with production.
Forward-looking information reflects the Company's expectations as of the date of this release. Readers should not place undue reliance on it. The Company does not undertake to update such information except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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