Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-77 (PH-04) and CVZ-78 (PH-11) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-77 at a depth of 458 feet (139.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 20 ft (6.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 240 ft (73.2 m) was intersected from 48 ft (14.6 m) to 288 ft (87.8 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2140 ppm. The Company completed core hole CVZ-78 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 26.8 ft (8.2 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 231.3 ft (70.5 m) was intersected from 26.8 ft (8.2 m) to 258 ft (78.6 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2100 ppm present

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, June 9, 2022, Press release picture

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, June 9, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, June 9, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-77 and CVZ-78 as compared to CVZ-65 which was drilled as part of a prior program. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

"As we continue to receive results that meet and/or surpass our expectations, our level of confidence in the resource model continues to increase. This program is providing us with vital information that will allow us to upgrade a significant portion of the resource from the Inferred Category to the Indicated Category. We could not be more proud of the team we have diligently advancing the Project. Noram management is focused on enhancing shareholder value as we continue to develop the resource" comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Hole ID Sample No. From (ft) To (ft) From (m) To (m) Li (ppm)
CVZ-77

1748459

20

28

6.1

8.5

610
CVZ-77

1748460

28

38

8.5

11.6

850
CVZ-77

1748461

38

48

11.6

14.6

870
CVZ-77

1748462

48

58

14.6

17.7

1010
CVZ-77

1748463

58

68

17.7

20.7

840
CVZ-77

1748464

68

78

20.7

23.8

910
CVZ-77

1748465

78

88

23.8

26.8

840
CVZ-77

1748466

88

98

26.8

29.9

940
CVZ-77

1748467

98

108

29.9

32.9

600
CVZ-77

1748468

108

118

32.9

36.0

1160
CVZ-77

1748469

118

128

36.0

39.0

980
CVZ-77

1748471

128

138

39.0

42.1

1540
CVZ-77

1748472

138

148

42.1

45.1

1340
CVZ-77

1748473

148

158

45.1

48.2

1400
CVZ-77

1748474

158

168

48.2

51.2

1510
CVZ-77

1748475

168

178

51.2

54.3

1860
CVZ-77

1748476

178

188

54.3

57.3

2140
CVZ-77

1748477

188

198

57.3

60.4

1300
CVZ-77

1748478

198

208

60.4

63.4

1290
CVZ-77

1748479

208

218

63.4

66.4

1450
CVZ-77

1748480

218

228

66.4

69.5

1630
CVZ-77

1748481

228

238

69.5

72.5

1250
CVZ-77

1748482

238

248

72.5

75.6

1060
CVZ-77

1748483

248

258

75.6

78.6

1080
CVZ-77

1748484

258

268

78.6

81.7

950
CVZ-77

1748485

268

278

81.7

84.7

1020
CVZ-77

1748486

278

288

84.7

87.8

990
CVZ-77

1748487

288

298

87.8

90.8

790
CVZ-77

1748488

298

308

90.8

93.9

620
CVZ-77

1748489

308

318

93.9

96.9

870
CVZ-77

1748490

318

328

96.9

100.0

760
CVZ-77

1748491

328

338

100.0

103.0

430
CVZ-77

1748492

338

348

103.0

106.1

610
CVZ-77

1748493

348

358

106.1

109.1

550
CVZ-77

1748494

358

368

109.1

112.2

550
CVZ-77

1748495

368

378

112.2

115.2

720
CVZ-77

1748496

378

388

115.2

118.3

540
CVZ-77

1748497

388

398

118.3

121.3

790
CVZ-77

1748498

398

408

121.3

124.4

780
CVZ-77

1748499

408

418

124.4

127.4

600
CVZ-77

1748500

418

428

127.4

130.5

550
CVZ-77

1748501

428

438

130.5

133.5

500
CVZ-77

1748502

438

448

133.5

136.6

379

Table 1 - Sample results from CVZ-77 from 20 ft (6.1 m) to depth of 448 ft (136.6 m).

Hole ID

Sample No.

From (ft)

To (ft)

From (m)

To (m)

Li (ppm)

CVZ-78

1748508

26.75

37.25

8.2

11.4

920

CVZ-78

1748509

37.25

48

11.4

14.6

1090

CVZ-78

1748510

48

58

14.6

17.7

910

CVZ-78

1748511

58

68

17.7

20.7

910

CVZ-78

1748512

68

78

20.7

23.8

980

CVZ-78

1748513

78

88

23.8

26.8

2100

CVZ-78

1748514

88

98

26.8

29.9

1160

CVZ-78

1748515

98

108

29.9

32.9

1190

CVZ-78

1748516

108

118

32.9

36.0

1640

CVZ-78

1748517

118

128

36.0

39.0

1830

CVZ-78

1748518

128

138

39.0

42.1

1240

CVZ-78

1748519

138

148

42.1

45.1

1180

CVZ-78

1748520

148

158

45.1

48.2

1380

CVZ-78

1748521

158

168

48.2

51.2

1350

CVZ-78

1748522

168

178

51.2

54.3

1280

CVZ-78

1748523

178

188

54.3

57.3

1000

CVZ-78

1748524

188

198

57.3

60.4

1060

CVZ-78

1748525

198

208

60.4

63.4

910

CVZ-78

1748527

208

218

63.4

66.4

960

CVZ-78

1748528

218

228

66.4

69.5

1020

CVZ-78

1748529

228

238

69.5

72.5

830

CVZ-78

1748530

238

248

72.5

75.6

580

CVZ-78

1748531

248

258

75.6

78.6

1110

CVZ-78

1748532

258

268

78.6

81.7

790

CVZ-78

1748533

268

278

81.7

84.7

650

CVZ-78

1748534

278

288

84.7

87.8

750

CVZ-78

1748535

288

298

87.8

90.8

890

CVZ-78

1748536

298

308

90.8

93.9

680

CVZ-78

1748537

308

318

93.9

96.9

730

CVZ-78

1748538

318

328

96.9

100.0

930

CVZ-78

1748539

328

338

100.0

103.0

740

CVZ-78

1748540

338

348

103.0

106.1

720

CVZ-78

1748541

348

358

106.1

109.1

560

CVZ-78

1748542

358

368

109.1

112.2

490

CVZ-78

1748543

368

378

112.2

115.2

560

CVZ-78

1748544

378

388

115.2

118.3

560

CVZ-78

1748545

388

398

118.3

121.3

670

CVZ-78

1748546

398

408

121.3

124.4

660

CVZ-78

1748547

408

418

124.4

127.4

460

CVZ-78

1748548

418

428

127.4

130.5

460

CVZ-78

1748549

428

438

130.5

133.5

530

CVZ-78

1748550

438

447

133.5

136.2

388

CVZ-78

1748551

447

451.5

136.2

137.6

399

Table 2 - Sample results from CVZ-78 from 26.8 ft (8.2 m) to depth of 451.5 ft (137.6 m).

All samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704410/Noram-Receives-Results-for-CVZ-77-78-High-Grade-Intercepts-of-240-Ft-732-m-Averaging-1212-PPM-2313-Ft-705-m-Averaging-1157-PPM-Respectively

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

