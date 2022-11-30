Lithium Investing News

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to review the Company's activities during 2022 and to highlight upcoming catalysts at its 100%-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Highlights of 2022 Corporate Milestones:

  • COMPLETION OF STRATEGIC FINANCING:
    • Closing of US$14 Million strategic financing with Waratah Capital Advisors and Lithium Royalty Corp. at $0.825 with no warrant and no finder's fee or commission. Noram is now fully financed through 2023 to complete a Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS").
  • ADDITIONAL MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS:
    • In March 2022, the Company appointed Bradley C. Peek, as Vice President of Exploration.
    • In August 2022, the Company appointed Simon D. Studer, as Vice President of Corporate Development - Europe.
    • In October 2022, the Company appointed Dr. Vahid Sohrabi, as Technical Advisor to the Board.
  • ZEUS PROJECT ADVANCEMENT:
    • Completed Phase VI exploration program consisting of 12 holes on time and within budget. The focus of the program was to upgrade existing inferred resources into the measured indicated categories to be utilized in the Pre-Feasibility Study.
    • All drill holes intersected high grade lithium over significant lengths and, upon completion in the coming weeks, the Company anticipates a robust 6th resource model that may align Noram with our peers regarding contained measured and indicated resources of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE").
  • ANALYST COVERAGE RECEIVED:
    • Two groups announced analyst coverage: Koby Kushner - Mining Analyst at Red Cloud Securities and Sid Rajeev - Fundamental Research Corp.

"2022 was another successful year for Noram and our shareholders. We will end the year in a very strong cash position, with a tightly controlled share structure, debt free, fully financed to reach the final feasibility stage, and with no further dilution to our shareholders until 2024," stated Mr. Sandy McDougall, CEO of Noram. "We remain confident that our pre-feasibility study will be completed in early 2023, and noting the importance of this technical report, our technical team and consultants are working through all components to deliver a quality report. I look forward to a very busy 2023 as we focus on de-risking the Zeus Lithium Project to further rerate Noram amongst its peers."

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, MSc, CPG, Vice President Exploration for Noram, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Engagement of Native Ads, Inc.
Noram has retained Native Ads, Inc. ("Native Ads"), an arms-length party, to provide investor relations services in the form of strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services including, but not limited to, content development, video production and editing, website development, median buying and distribution, and campaign reporting and optimization. These services are set to commence in December 2022 pursuant to a consulting agreement dated November 23, 2022, and the Company has agreed to pay Native Ads fees totaling $90,000 USD for an initial service period of 6 months.

Native Ads has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in providing the services to the Company. Native Ads has offices in Vancouver, B.C. and New York, NY and delivers services to a diverse group of clients across North America, providing strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytic services and provides services to a diverse group of clients across North America. The appointment of Native Ads is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM| OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in early 2023.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV (8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,250/tonne, the PEA indicates an After-Tax NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.67 Billion and an IRR of 52%.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.



