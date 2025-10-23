Nomad Foods to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, November 6, 2025

Nomad Foods to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, November 6, 2025

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Thursday, November 6, 2025. A press release and supplemental materials, including a pre-recorded management discussion, will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange market open. Nomad Foods management will then host a live question-and-answer session to discuss the results.

The live question-and-answer session is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, November 6, 2025. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-844-676-5834 and international listeners may dial +1-412-634-6811. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the Nomad Foods website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 10203147.

Enquiries
Investor Relations Contact
Jason English
investorrelations@nomadfoods.com 

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds EyeFindusigloLedo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomad-foods-to-report-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-thursday-november-6-2025-302592422.html

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nomad Foods LimitedNOMD:USNYSE:NOMD:US
NOMD:US
The Conversation (0)
Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods Limited

Keep Reading...
Nomad Foods Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nomad Foods Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced the appointment of Ruben Baldew as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 17, 2024 (subject to, and conditioned upon, receipt of applicable work authorizations). Mr. Baldew will succeed Samy Zekhout, who is leaving his position to explore new... Keep Reading...
Nomad Foods Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Nomad Foods Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Volume recovery on-track; Revenue growth of +1.1% with Adjusted EPS of €0.37 Reiterates full year 2024 financial guidance Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today reported financial results for the three month period ended March 31 2024. Key operating highlights and financial performance for the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Related News

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Battery Metals Investing

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award

Base Metals Investing

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre