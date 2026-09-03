Nomad Foods to Present at the Barclays 19th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 9, 2026

Nomad Foods to Present at the Barclays 19th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 9, 2026

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Dominic Brisby, Chief Executive Officer, and Ruben Baldew, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host meetings with investors at the Barclays 19th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference to be held in Boston, MA from September 8-10, 2026.

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Nomad Foods' fireside chat will begin at 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at www.nomadfoods.com. An archive of the webcast will be available following the event through the same website.

Enquiries
Investor Relations Contact
Jason English
investors@nomadfoods.com

Media Contact
Oliver Thomas, Head of Corporate Affairs
Oliver.Thomas@nomadfoods.com

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds EyeFindusigloLedo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

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SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited

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