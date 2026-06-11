NOA Lithium Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Drilling Program at Rio Grande Project

NOA Lithium Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Drilling Program at Rio Grande Project

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL,OTC:NLIBF)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration drilling program at its flagship Rio Grande Project (the "Project") in Salta Province, Argentina.

The Company reports that both drilling rigs are operating in accordance with the exploration program. Well RT-RG26-PW001, which commenced first, has reached a depth of 168 metres, and Well RT-RG26-PW002 has reached a depth of 30 metres (See the Figures below for images regarding these drilling rigs and wells). The Company expects to provide further updates on these wells as drilling advances and results are compiled.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Rubacha states: "We are pleased with the progress of our 2026 drilling campaign at Rio Grande. With both rigs operating as planned, we are advancing key field activities designed to further refine our hydrogeological understanding and support technical workstreams toward the Project's Preliminary Feasibility Study. We look forward to providing additional updates as the program continues."

The current drilling program is designed to support evaluation of deep brine-bearing aquifers and ongoing refinement of the Project's hydrogeological and resource models, as NOA advances the Project toward more advanced technical and economic studies.

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Fig. 1 RT-RG26-PW002

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Fig. 2 RT-RG26-PW001

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Fig. 3 RT-RG26-PW001

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Fig. 4 RT-RG26-PW001 Samples

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com
Email: info@noalithium.com
Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709
Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Qualified Person

David O'Connor P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of exploration drilling, further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.



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