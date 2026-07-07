Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its recent Uranium Ore Delivery Program from the Sunday Mine Complex to Energy Fuel's White Mesa Mill in Blanding, Utah. For further details regarding the Uranium Ore Delivery Program and related Ore Purchase Agreement, please refer to the news release issued on April 14, 2025. The Company is particularly encouraged by the final chemical assay results, which exceeded initial probe-indicated estimates. Western's Sunday Mine Complex stands as one of the few actively operating uranium and vanadium complex mines in the United States.

Post-processing assays conducted by Western's customer under the Ore Purchase Agreement, showed natural uranium grades were more than 40% higher than the initial probe estimates at delivery, resulting in a significantly larger final payment to Western. If these higher assay results are representative of the entire or a portion of the unmined and unexplored areas of the Sunday Mine Complex, it may indicate that the mineral resource exceeds significantly the original estimates derived from prior drilling data reported in the Technical Report on the Sunday Mine Complex dated July 7, 2015 ("Technical Report"). The Company is not treating the disclosure in this news release as technical disclosure concerning a mineral project and investors should not rely on such disclosure until the Company verifies and supports the disclosure in an updated or revised Technical Report or as otherwise required under NI 43-101.

"We are extremely pleased with the results of the Uranium Ore Delivery Program" stated George E. Glasier, President and CEO of Western. "The material increase between our probe-indicated grades and the final chemical assay results is a strong testament to the quality of Western's mineral resources at the Sunday Mine Complex."

The Company remains committed to maximizing the economic recovery of its high-grade assets through efficient mining practices and strategic processing partnerships. These results provide further confidence in the Company's ability to deliver consistent, high-value production as it advances its long-term development pipeline and works towards permitting the Mustang Mineral Processing Plant site.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is developing high-grade uranium and vanadium production at its Sunday Mine Complex. In addition to the flagship property located in the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt, the production pipeline also includes conventional projects in Colorado and Utah. The Mustang Mineral Processing Plant is being licensed and developed for mined material recovery and will incorporate kinetic separation to optimize economics.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements of that nature include statements relating to, or that are dependent upon: the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Offering and exploration and production plans and results; the timing of planned activities; whether the Company can raise any additional funds required to implement its plans; whether regulatory or analogous requirements can be satisfied to permit planned activities; and more generally to the Company's business, and the economic and political environment applicable to its operations, assets and plans. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Please refer to the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as its other filings at www.sec.gov and/or www.sedarplus.com, for a more detailed review of those risk factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements, and that these statements are made as of the date hereof. While the Company may do so, it does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements at any particular time, except as and to the extent required under applicable laws and regulations.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

George Glasier                                                                                
President and CEO                                                                          
970-864-2125                                    
gglasier@western-uranium.com                                               

Robert Klein
Chief Financial Officer
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.
(908) 872-7686

rklein@western-uranium.com


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