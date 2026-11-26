TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / NiobiumX Mining Inc. (CSE:NIOX)(FRA:O7D0)(OTCQB:NIOXF) ("NiobiumX" or the "Company") is pleased to discuss the exploration methodology underpinning its planned airborne geophysics and machine-learning work at the Shipshaw Property.
"This is exactly how we intend to search Shipshaw: magnetic lows, thorium highs and machine learning built around the geology of this district," said Kirby Renton, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The United States imports all of its niobium. This district hosts the only producing niobium mine in North America, which gives us a known system to measure our ground against. Machine learning decides where we look first; drilling decides what is there."
The Deposit Model
A carbonatite is an igneous rock comprising at least 50% carbonate minerals. Carbonatites typically occur within zoned alkaline intrusive complexes and are almost exclusively associated with continental rift settings. Niobium in carbonatite is carried principally in pyrochlore. At the neighbouring Saint-Honoré complex, the niobium mineralization is hosted in the magnesio-carbonatite facies; Géologie Québec records that the Shipshaw mineralized zone is the only one in its five-system study with a homogeneous magnesio-carbonatite composition.3
The Shipshaw Target
The Property covers a low magnetic anomaly defined by a heliborne magnetic survey flown in 2010. Diamond drilling by a previous operator in 2010 and 2011, 23 holes in all, was concentrated in the north of the Shipshaw magnetic low and intersected carbonatite in 21 of 23 holes. The centre of the low has never been drilled. The method described below is designed to tell the Company where in that low, and across the rest of the land package, to look first.2,4
Why the Geophysical Signature Works
Magnetics. Carbonatite complexes commonly show a magnetic low relative to surrounding rocks, and the internal zonation of a complex produces magnetic structure that high-resolution data can resolve.
Radiometrics. Carbonatites and associated alkaline rocks typically carry elevated thorium. Thorium is not the target, but it travels with the rock types that host the target and with the alteration halo that surrounds them, which makes the radiometric footprint of a carbonatite system larger than the carbonatite itself. The Company's ground radiometric survey, completed in May 2026 over the nine core claims and reported on November 11, 2026, identified two distinct radiometric populations, which the report's author interprets as reflecting two different underlying lithologies.3,5
Structure. Dyke emplacement is structurally controlled; mapping lineaments constrains where dykes should be and in what orientation.
Machine Learning Built for This District
The Saint-Honoré complex, which hosts the Niobec mine, is the producing niobium carbonatite of the Waswanipi-Saguenay corridor, and the Company's methods are designed around it. Unsupervised segmentation divides the geophysical data into distinct domains without relying on pre-labelled examples, and one-class anomaly detection learns the signature of a known mineralized system and scores new ground by how closely it matches. Together they allow the Company to compare the Shipshaw Property directly against the district's producing carbonatite.1,3
The Company uses only publicly available data: Government of Quebec assessment reports and SIGÉOM datasets, Geological Survey of Canada data, published technical reports and peer-reviewed literature, together with the surveys the Company carries out on its own Property. Beyond the Saint-Honoré complex, the Company intends to compile published data on carbonatite-hosted niobium deposits worldwide, such as Araxá and Catalão in Brazil, so that the signature it scores Shipshaw against is drawn from more than one system.3
What the Method Delivers
Geophysics and machine learning indicate where carbonatite is most likely to occur and how it is oriented, and rank where to look first. That ranking turns a 2,686-hectare land package into a short list of drill targets, which drilling and assay then test.
Project Summary
NiobiumX holds ground beside the only producing niobium mine in North America: the Shipshaw Property, 48 claims and approximately 2,686 hectares in the Saint-Honoré carbonatite district of Quebec, whose nearest claim boundary lies approximately two kilometres from the Niobec mine. The Shipshaw carbonatite is one of five carbonatite intrusions in the Waswanipi-Saguenay zone selected for characterization by Géologie Québec in metallogenic bulletin BM 2024-02, and the Property covers a low magnetic anomaly - the geophysical signature these systems share - defined by a heliborne magnetic survey flown in 2010. Historical drilling by a previous operator intersected carbonatite in 21 of 23 holes.2 The Company is advancing the Property through a staged, data-driven program of high-resolution geophysical surveying and machine-learning target generation, designed to define and rank drill targets across the full land package. Proximity to Niobec is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Shipshaw Property, and the Shipshaw Property has no current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate.1
About Niobium
Niobium has established and emerging applications in defense and AI. It is one of the critical minerals behind America's weapons and the next generation of AI computing, used in the jet engines, rocket motors and missiles of the US military and in the superconducting circuits being developed to cut AI's power and heat. The US mines none of it: according to the US Geological Survey, significant US niobium mine production has not been reported since 1959, and the country relies on imports for all of it.
About NiobiumX Mining Inc.
NiobiumX Mining Inc. (CSE:NIOX)(OTCQB:NIOXF)(FRA:O7D0) is a critical minerals exploration company focused on niobium that holds ground beside the only producing niobium mine in North America, advancing the Shipshaw Property, a package of 48 mineral claims totalling approximately 2,686 hectares in the Saguenay region of Quebec, situated within the Saguenay Graben of the Grenville Geological Province and characterized by a swarm of carbonatite and lamprophyre dykes. The Shipshaw carbonatite is one of five carbonatite intrusions in the Waswanipi-Saguenay zone selected for characterization by Géologie Québec in metallogenic bulletin BM 2024-02.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bertrand Brassard, P.Geo., géo (OGQ #1067), an independent consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
For Further Information
Kirby Renton, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: (604) 689-2646 | Email: contact@niobiumx.com | Website: niobiumx.com
More information: niobiumx.com/property
On behalf of the Board of Directors, Kirby Renton, President and Chief Executive Officer, NiobiumX Mining Inc.
Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historic fact this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and programs; the design, scheduling, acquisition, processing and interpretation of geophysical surveys; the ability of integrated data and machine-learning methods to define or rank exploration targets; the interpretation and prospectivity of the Shipshaw Property for niobium and rare earth elements; the maintenance and registration of mineral title; and the Company's business plans generally. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including that geophysical or model-derived anomalies may not reflect mineralization; that interpreted targets may not be confirmed by drilling; that the Company's exploration strategy may change; that no mineral resource estimate exists for the Property and none may ever be established; that historical results may not be verified or replicated; that the Company may be unable to obtain financing, permits or title on acceptable terms; and changes in commodity prices, demand and critical minerals policy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. Additional information on risks is available in the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Notes and References
- Readers are cautioned that the geology and mineralization of neighbouring properties, including the Niobec mine, are not necessarily indicative of the geology or mineralization of the Property. The Company has no interest in the Niobec mine; information about it is taken from public disclosure by its owners and has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person.
- The drilling information referred to is historical. It was obtained by a previous operator, DIOS Exploration Inc., in 2010 and 2011, is documented in Government of Quebec assessment reports, and has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person. It should not be relied upon and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated on the Property.
- Géologie Québec (Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts), 2024 - Metallogenic bulletin BM 2024-02, Waswanipi-Saguenay carbonatite corridor.
- Desbiens, S., 2010 (GM 65544); Block, M., et al., 2011 (GM 66096) - Government of Quebec assessment reports documenting the 2010-2011 drilling.
- Brassard, B., 2026 - Ground-Based Radiometric Survey Report on the Shipshaw Property, Saguenay Region, Québec (Magnor Exploration and BB Consulting), effective date 20 May 2026.
SOURCE: NiobiumX Mining Inc.
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