NIO Inc. to Report Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

NIO Inc. to Report Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) ("NIO" or the "Company"), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 25, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on November 25, 2025).

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com/news-events/events .

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10051455-lh4ms9.html

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers, until December 2, 2025:

United States: +1-855-883-1031
Hong Kong, China: +852-800-930-639
Mainland, China: +86-400-1209-216
Singapore: +65-800-1013-223
International: +61-7-3107-6325
Replay PIN: 10051455

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of "Blue Sky Coming". NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com

Investor Relations
ir@nio.com

Media Relations
global.press@nio.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NIO Inc. American depositary shares each representing one Class ANIONYSE:NIO
NIO
The Conversation (0)
Greenwing Resources

Completion of Placement to NIO

On 26 September 2022, Greenwing Resources Ltd (Greenwing or the Company) (ASX: GW1) announced that it had entered into a strategic funding transaction with NIO Inc. (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Northstar Limited) (NIO). Greenwing is pleased to announce that it has completed the... Keep Reading...
Greenwing Resources

Strategic Transaction With NIO Inc.

Greenwing Resources Ltd (Greenwing or the Company) (ASX: GW1) is pleased to announce a strategic funding transaction with NIO Inc. (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Northstar Limited) (NIO), enabling Greenwing to accelerate its exploration program at San Jorge Lithium Project in... Keep Reading...
EV Nickel Logo

EV Nickel: Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy

EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land... Keep Reading...

Rare-Earth Element Prices Rise as Medallion Approaches Key Technical Milestone

Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTC QB : MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) "Medallion" or the "Company") provides an industry update ahead of reporting the techno-economic assessment results for its proposed US rare-earth element (REE) extraction plant, expected in Q1 2021. Driven by high growth... Keep Reading...

The Top Reasons the World Must Have More Lithium Supply

The world could soon run into a massive lithium supply crunch.All thanks to the electric vehicle boom that shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, we can see just how enthused EV investors have become by looking at stocks, like Tesla and Nio. While the pandemic has slowed growth, EV demand is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

ReeXploration Identifies Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka Project, Namibia

Questcorp and Riverside Complete the First Phase of Drilling at the La Union Gold and Silver Project

Extremely high-grade gallium and rare earths Maiden Resource

ReeXploration: Building the Next Generation of Responsible Critical Minerals Supply

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

ReeXploration Identifies Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka Project, Namibia

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Complete the First Phase of Drilling at the La Union Gold and Silver Project

rare earth investing

Extremely high-grade gallium and rare earths Maiden Resource

Rare Earth Investing

ReeXploration: Building the Next Generation of Responsible Critical Minerals Supply

Gold Investing

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Gold Investing

Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold, Silver Going Much Higher, "Powerful Signal" to Watch

Gold Investing

Omar Ayales: Is Gold's Run Over? Signals I'm Watching, Plus What I'm Buying