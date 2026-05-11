NIO Inc. to Report Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, May 21, 2026

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) ("NIO" or the "Company"), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Thursday, May 21, 2026, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 21, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on May 21, 2026).

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com/news-events/events.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054768-rm1exy.html

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers, until May 29, 2026:

United States:       +1-855-883-1031
Hong Kong, China:       +852-800-930-639
Mainland, China:       +86-400-1209-216
Singapore:       +65-800-1013-223
International:       +61-7-3107-6325
Replay PIN:       10054768


About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of "Blue Sky Coming". NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, premium smart electric vehicles for families through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.NIO.com

Investor Relations

ir@NIO.com

Media Relations

global.press@NIO.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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