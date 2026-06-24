Nickel 28 Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Nickel 28 Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (TSXV: NKL,OTC:CONXF) (FSE: 3JC0) ("Nickel 28" or the "Company") today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2026 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, each of the Company's nominees were duly elected as directors of Nickel 28. In addition, the shareholders of the Company also approved the reappointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.

Detailed results of the votes at the Meeting are set out below:

Election of Directors Outcome of the Vote


Votes for
(#)		 Votes for
(%)		 Votes withheld
(#)		 Votes withheld
(%)
Edward (Ned) Collery
Craig Lennon
Brett A. Richards
Clark Wang
David Whittle 		Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected		 30,614,135
41,746,236
31,016,735
31,016,035
30,616,735		 73.12%
99.71%
74.08%
74.08%
73.13%		 11,253,076
120,975
10,850,476
10,851,176
11,250,476		 26.88%
0.29%
25.92%
25.92%
26.87%

 

Reappointment of Auditor Outcome of the Vote
Carried Votes for Votes against
38,932,765
83.39%		 7,753,178
16.61%

 

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 10 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information which constitutes 'forward-looking statements' and 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the business and assets of Nickel 28 and its strategy going forward. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

For more investor information - please contact:
Nickel 28 Investor Relations
Attn: Mr. Brett Richards
+1 905 449 1500
Email: info@nickel28.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302634

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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