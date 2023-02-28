FireFox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) invites all shareholders and investors to visit our booth, #2217A, at the Prospectors and Developers Convention ("PDAC") in Toronto on March 5-6 . The PDAC is one of the world's premier mineral exploration & mining events and is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Nican logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

NiCAN will have high grade nickel-copper drill core from Hole Wine-22-05 grading 3.67% NiEq over 3.9 meters from an interval grading 2.61% NiEq over 27.3 meters on display at our booth.

Brad Humphrey , President, and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are excited to show some of the more spectacular core from our Wine Project. This is an exciting time for NiCAN as we are currently drilling, have a solid balance sheet and several highly prospective nickel targets to explore in established mining jurisdictions."

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen , P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, future exploration drill programs, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company and neighboring properties; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c7320.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NiCAN To Commence Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to provide plans for the upcoming 2023 winter drilling program on the Wine Property located in the Snow Lake area in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 1). With permits and contracts in hand, preparation work is advancing, and drilling is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

NiCAN anticipates drilling a minimum of 2,000 metres to test several targets identified by the Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne geophysical survey completed in 2022 (see press release dated November 14, 2022 ). The VTEM survey was designed to define the location and depth of conductive sources that have a similar signature to the nickel hosted mineralization intersected at the "Wine Occurrence" which returned high grade nickel and copper results in the initial phase of drilling completed in 2022. A significant number of the VTEM anomalies were defined within the Wine Gabbro region and have been geophysically modelled. Drill holes have subsequently been designed to effectively intersect the suspected sulphide bodies defined by these models.

NiCAN's VTEM Survey Identifies Multiple Targets on the Wine Nickel Property in Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) provides the initial results from a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne geophysical survey completed in 2022 at the Wine project in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 3). This survey was designed to accurately define the location and depth of conductive sources that have a nickel mineralization signature. Preliminary interpretations indicate there is a distinct VTEM response to the Wine Occurrence, which had not been recognized in historical airborne surveys.

logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

A significant number of additional VTEM anomalies, typically with subtle coincident magnetic responses, have been defined within the Wine Gabbro (Figure 1 sets out the responses at a 50-metre depth).  All of the selected VTEM anomalies are currently being geophysically modelled in order to be prioritized for subsequent drill testing, which is planned for the first quarter of 2023.

Note: There are five additional geophysical targets selected for modelling at the south end of the Wine property not shown in figure.

Brad Humphrey , President and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are very pleased with the VTEM survey results and the ability to define additional targets within the immediate Wine Gabbro area that hosts the Wine Occurrence. The Company is currently designing and prioritizing the next set of drill targets for the upcoming winter program, which will focus on testing these newly defined geophysical targets. NiCAN is in a strong position with a solid balance sheet and highly prospective nickel projects in established mining jurisdictions."

A preliminary 3D model of the VTEM data has been received and merged with NiCAN's detailed 3D aeromagnetic model completed in 2021 to determine the relationship between conductivity and magnetic responses. In the region of the Wine Gabbro, deep seated magma chambers postulated to be feeder zones to the near surface nickel mineralization have been inferred from the aeromagnetic data. Conductive responses defined from the VTEM survey are interpreted to be sulphide rich horizons associated with these magnetic responses (Figure 2). The intrusion appears to cut into the sulphide horizons with the magma chambers, providing the ability to trap significant sulphur. Additional work is required to determine the nickel potential of this newly defined environment.

Beyond the immediate Wine Gabbro area, it was also noted that several VTEM responses of merit have been defined in the southern portion of the property, within the Reed Lake Mafic-Ultramafic Complex, where past rock sampling has indicated anomalous copper and PGM values. These potential targets on the southern portion of the property are currently being geophysically modelled for subsequent drill testing in 2023.

Analogies to Historical Lynn Lake Nickel Deposits

NiCAN believes that the mineralization hosted by the Wine Gabbro may have analogies to the nickel-copper deposits in the Lynn Lake area where approximately 22.2 million tonnes averaging 1.0% nickel and 0.5% copper was historically mined. The Farley Mine was made up of multiple lenses (~16) of mineralization contained within a 4.2 km 2 gabbro body. The Wine Gabbro contains a number of similarities and has seen very little exploration for nickel-copper deposits.

QA/QC

With respect to the Geotech 2022 Versatile time-domain airborne electromagnetic ("VTEM") geophysical data collected over the Wine project area in Manitoba, Canada , a total of 550 line-km of VTEM data was collected on east-west lines with a line spacing of 100m . The VTEM data were quality controlled first by Geotech before being sent to Geophysical consultants for further quality control purposes. The data were then used to create 3D electrical conductivity inversion models using a combination of parametric and voxel inversion approaches.

The 3D voxel inversion of the 2022 VTEM data used 20m x 20m x 20m mesh cell sizes in the core region of the mesh with a starting and reference model set to the various parametric anomalies embedded within a uniform 10,000 Ωm background. Inversion uncertainties were set to 3% with a noise floor of 1e-12 V/Am2.

The 2022 Geotech VTEM survey over the Wine project in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba was inverted in 3D to create a best fitting conductivity model. The final inversion consisted of many parametric inversions combined to form the starting model for a voxel inversion. The parametric inversions created best-fitting ellipsoids that represented the various strong conductors in the region, and then the traditional voxel inversion was able to take the parametric starting model and refine it as well as add near-surface information that was missing from the parametric inversions.

Collectively, these 3D inversion models highlight many strong conductive features in the Wine project area, and the interpretation of these anomalies should help to better understand the geologic and structural setting, which in turn can help generate future drill targets.

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen , P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba , Canada.

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, future exploration drill programs, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company and neighboring properties; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: Selected VTEM targets within the Wine Gabbro shown on a 50-meter conductivity depth slice (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Figure 2: Interpreted Mineralization Model for the Wine Gabbro Area Looking Southeast (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Figure 3: Wine Project Location (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

NiCAN Reports Additional Strong Drill Results from the Wine Project in Manitoba, including 8.6 Metres of 2.22% NiEq

NiCAN Reports Additional Strong Drill Results from the Wine Project in Manitoba, including 8.6 Metres of 2.22% NiEq

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) reports additional assay results from its 2022 reconnaissance diamond drilling program at the Wine project in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 4). These drill holes were completed to further the understanding of the overall mineralization encountered on the Wine Occurrence and to assist in the targeting of future drilling within the Wine Gabbro area.

Highlights (complete assays set out in Tables 1 and 2):

NiCAN to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Forum and Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

NiCAN to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Forum and Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) continues to expand its shareholder awareness initiatives. After completing a number of positive virtual meetings at the 121 Global Online Tech Metals conference, NiCAN will continue to introduce the Company, and its highly prospective Nickel projects in Manitoba Canada throughout the fourth quarter.

logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Brad Humphrey , President and CEO, will be participating in the one-on-one meetings hosted by the Swiss Mining Institute Forum on November 8 , 9 and 10. NiCAN will also be exhibiting at the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention ("CCMEC") at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 14 and 15.

NiCAN has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company.  Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.  Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario , and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NiCAN Intersects a New Mineralized Zone Near Surface at the Wine Project in Manitoba, Including 9.8 Metres at 1.92% Nickel Equivalent

NiCAN Intersects a New Mineralized Zone Near Surface at the Wine Project in Manitoba, Including 9.8 Metres at 1.92% Nickel Equivalent

NICAN Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to report additional diamond drill assay results from the Wine project in Manitoba intersecting a new mineralized zone near surface. These drill holes, Wine-22-06 and Wine-22-07, were part of NiCAN's initial drilling campaign at the Wine project.

Highlights (complete assays set out in Tables 2 and 3) :

Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the signing of the definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Mactung Tungsten Project ("Mactung" or "the Project") located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada. Fireweed also announces appointment of a new Corporate Secretary and a small stock option grant to staff (see details below).

Highlights

VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the preliminary results from a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey at the Company's 65,252 ha Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam "). Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

" Our high-definition airborne magnetic survey results have exceeded our expectations," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "We have been able to fingerprint all of the known copper-gold porphyry zones on the property and have identified numerous targets with similar magnetic features. Many of these overburden covered target areas have never been drilled. Detailed review of the results around the known deposits is underway and will be disclosed in a series of news releases in the coming weeks. "

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

This document corrects and updates the headline for the news release issued earlier today, where it should have read, "200 Square Kilometers" instead of "20 Square Kilometers." No other changes were required in the body of the release.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District By staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

Fireweed Drills 105 m of 8.4% Zinc and 12.1 g/t Silver Including 12.75 m of 24.9% Zinc and 41.7 g/t Silver

Fireweed Drills 105 m of 8.4% Zinc and 12.1 g/t Silver Including 12.75 m of 24.9% Zinc and 41.7 g/t Silver

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2022 drill program at Boundary Zone, Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District by staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

Green River Gold Corp. has acquired an additional 11,110.98 hectares of contiguous mineral claims to the east and southeast of the Fontaine Gold Project. Green River Gold Corp. now holds 100-percent ownership of over 20,000 contiguous hectares (200 sq km) of mineral claims at its neighbouring Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel Projects.

World Copper Extends Cardero Loans

World Copper Extends Cardero Loans

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper", "Cardero" or the "Company"), reports that pursuant to their news release dated December 29, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted the consolidation and extension of the due dates on advances from E.L. II Properties Trust, a company owned by Robert C. Kopple, a director of the Company (the "Lender"). Four loans in the aggregate amount of USD 1,065,265 equivalent Canadian amount converted at CAD 1.3565, CAD 1,445,031.97 (the "Loans") have been extended to February 22, 2024 (the New "Maturity Dates"). The Company has issued in aggregate 10,321,657 non-transferable bonus common share purchase warrants (each, a "Bonus Warrant") to the Lender. Each Bonus Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CAD 0.14 per share expiring on February 22, 2024. The Bonus Warrants were calculated based on the original loan amount of USD 1,065,265 converted to CAD 1,445,031.97 based on the exchange rate on December 29, 2022. All securities issued pursuant to the Loans will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in Canada from the date of issuance. Further, a clause has been added to the warrant certificate that restricts the exercise of warrants such that the holders' ownership would not be above 19.99%.

