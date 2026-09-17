Niagen Bioscience Engages Veteran Pharmaceutical Executives and Biotechnology Experts to Support Drug Development Program and Strategic Business Growth

Advisors bring biotechnology fundraising, drug development, and commercialization, as well as corporate strategy and M&A expertise to support the advancement of NB4168 and strategic corporate growth initiatives
Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary, NAD Pharmaceuticals Corp ., has engaged Red Sky Partners , a life sciences strategic advisory firm, to support the advancement of NB4168, the Company's small molecule investigational drug candidate, targeting rare genetic diseases and aging-related disorders. The Company has also engaged Martin Hendrix, Ph.D., as a strategic advisor to support broader corporate strategy, business development, and potential M&A initiatives.
The senior executive advisors bring complementary experience with biopharmaceutical drug development, executing strategic transactions, developing and commercializing prescription pharmaceutical products, and shaping corporate portfolios. Red Sky Partners Advisors Pauline Jen Ryan and Christopher Kiritsy bring extensive experience building and scaling biopharmaceutical drug development, advancing drug development, executing strategic business transactions, and commercializing prescription pharmaceutical products. Separately, Martin Hendrix, Ph.D., who until recently led M&A initiatives at Nestlé Health Science, brings more than two decades of life sciences research, corporate growth, and transaction experience.
"As Niagen Bioscience continues to expand the ways we translate our NAD+ leadership into long-term value, we are bringing on board experienced advisors who have built businesses, developed medicines, and executed complex strategic transactions," said Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience. "They add deep expertise in corporate strategy, transactions, and M&A. Together, they broaden the experience supporting Niagen Bioscience's next phase of growth."
Pauline Jen Ryan of Red Sky Partners has nearly four decades of experience operating and advising small- and mid-sized biotechnology companies, including early-stage and virtual-model businesses. Since joining Red Sky Partners in 2014, she has served as interim CEO, CBO, and in other executive roles across private and public biotechnology companies, leading corporate strategy, fundraising, business development, and company-building initiatives. Earlier in her career, she was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Operations at ImmunoGen, where she helped secure partnerships with Genentech for Kadcyla ® and with Sanofi for Sarclisa ® and helped raise nearly $300 million through corporate partnerships and public offerings.
Chris Kiritsy, also of Red Sky Partners, has held senior leadership roles across finance, corporate development, business development, and drug development in public and private pharmaceutical companies. Chris brings directly relevant experience creating differentiated prescription pharmaceuticals from existing molecules, having played a central role in growing Kos Pharmaceuticals from a startup into a publicly traded, fully integrated pharmaceutical company with more than 1,000 employees. During his tenure, Kos internally developed and commercialized the blockbuster Niaspan ® franchise, an extended-release form of niacin, and was ultimately acquired by Abbott Laboratories for approximately $4 billion. Kiritsy later co-founded Arisaph Pharmaceuticals, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and advanced multiple products into clinical development. Chris currently serves on the board of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA), which is developing QTORIN™ Rapamycin to treat microcystic lymphatic malformations, a rare skin disease.
Separately, Martin Hendrix, Ph.D., brings more than two decades of experience spanning large acquisitions, licensing transactions, venture investments, and strategic portfolio development across consumer health, medical nutrition, and therapeutic products. After beginning his career as a research chemist at Bayer, he transitioned into M&A and corporate development and later joined Nestlé Health Science, where he was tasked with building the organization's healthcare division, including transactions to build a leading Consumer Health platform and a focused specialty pharma business with Vowst ® and Zenpep ® .
NB4168 is the Company's small molecule investigational drug candidate for treatment of rare genetic diseases and aging-related disorders. The Company's pharmaceutical strategy is focused on translating its expertise in NAD+ biology into investigational therapies for rare and orphan diseases with significant unmet medical need, with an initial focus on Ataxia Telangiectasia (A-T).
A-T is a severe and debilitating rare genetic disease that is caused by mutations in the ATM gene, which normally helps cells repair DNA damage. The disease typically presents in early childhood and is characterized by progressive neurological decline, often resulting in wheelchair dependence, impaired immune function, pulmonary complications, and increased cancer risk. Without functioning ATM, cells deplete NAD+, which is believed to contribute to many of the disease's effects. No FDA-approved therapies currently exist for A-T, and treatment is largely limited to supportive care.
For additional information on NAD Pharmaceuticals and Niagen Bioscience's pharmaceutical development program, visit www.niagenbioscience.com/nad-pharmaceuticals .
About Niagen Bioscience
Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) is the global authority in healthy aging and NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience ™ is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.
The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.
Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There's a better way to age.
At the heart of its clinically tested product portfolio is Niagen ® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, and high-quality NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company's consumer supplement, Tru Niagen ® , the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com ), and Niagen™ Plus, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products ( www.niagenplus.com ). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription. NAD Pharmaceuticals Corp., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary focused on developing therapies for accelerated aging and rare genetic diseases, is conducting research on NB4168, a differentiated small molecule.
Niagen Bioscience's robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com , where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.
† Based on revenue per largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (Jan. 2025 – Dec. 2025)
Forward Looking Statements:
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "projects," "continue," "would" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Niagen Bioscience's NB4168 pharmaceutical development program; planned preclinical, IND-enabling and clinical development activities; the potential timing of an IND submission or first-in-human study; the potential bioavailability, exposure, safety, tolerability, efficacy, pharmacodynamic or clinical profile of NB4168; and the Company's ability to translate its NAD+ platform into pharmaceutical products; inflationary conditions and adverse economic conditions; our history of operating losses; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain and grow sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; risks of conducting business in China; including unanticipated developments in and risks related to the Company's ability to secure adequate quantities of pharmaceutical-grade Niagen in a timely manner; the Company's ability to obtain appropriate contracts and arrangements with U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities required to compound and distribute pharmaceutical-grade Niagen to clinics; the Company's ability to remain on the U.S. FDA Bulk Drug Substances Nominated for Use in Compounding Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act Category 1 list; the Company's ability to maintain and enforce the Company's existing intellectual property and obtain new patents; whether the potential benefits of NRC can be further supported; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA and other governmental authorities, including with respect to products seeking to compete in our market; mislabeling or other misleading marketing practices by competitors; economic and market instability, including as a result of tariffs or trade conflicts; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Niagen Bioscience undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
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Niagen Bioscience Media Contact:
Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations & Partnerships
310.405.5227
kendall.knysch@niagenbio.com
Niagen Bioscience Investor Relations Contact:
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KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
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