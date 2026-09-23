NG Energy International Corp. Opens the Market

NG Energy International Corp. Opens the Market

Jorge Fonseca, Chief Executive Officer, NG Energy International Corp. ("NG Energy International", "NGE", or the "Company") (TSX: GASX) and members of the executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.

NG Energy International Corp. is a growth-oriented natural gas exploration and production company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the discovery, delineation and development of large-scale oil and gas fields in the Americas, supporting energy transition and economic growth. NGE's team has extensive technical and capital markets expertise with a proven track record of building companies and creating significant value in North and South America. In Colombia, the Company, through its indirect subsidiary Operadora NG Energy International S.A., which has a registered branch in Colombia, Operadora NG Energy Sucursal Colombia, is executing on this mission with a rapidly growing production base and an industry-leading growth trajectory, delivering natural gas into the premium-priced Colombian marketplace with a goal of being a material supplier of clean natural gas to Colombia and a broader vision of becoming a global energy platform business and providing prosperity for all stakeholders. Over the past 3 years, has successfully raised and deployed over US$200 million in debt and equity, monetized 40% of one of its assets for US$150 million in cash and has partnered in the construction and commissioning of 3 gathering, processing and treatment facilities and associated pipelines with significant capital contributions from insiders who currently own approximately 33% of the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315666

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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