NFI schedules third quarter 2025 financial results and conference call

NFI schedules third quarter 2025 financial results and conference call

TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, today announced it intends to release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 6, 2025 after market close, with a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time, ET).

For attendees who wish to join by webcast, registration is not required; the event can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4d6kaumk . NFI encourages attendees to join via webcast as a results presentation will be presented and users can also submit questions to management through the platform. The results presentation will be available at www.nfigroup.com .

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register . An email will be sent to the user's registered email address, which will provide the call-in details. Due to the possibility of emails being held up in spam filters, we highly recommend that attendees wishing to join via phone register ahead of time to ensure receipt of their access details.

A replay of the call will be accessible from about 12:00 p.m. ET on November 7, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 7, 2026, at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4d6kaumk . Other materials will also be available on NFI's website at www.nfigroup.com .

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With nearly 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer ® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI ® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motorcoaches), ARBOC ® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com , www.newflyer.com , www.mcicoach.com , nfi.parts , www.alexander-dennis.com , arbocsv.com , and carfaircomposites.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Stephen King
P: 204.792.1300
Stephen.King@nfigroup.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NFI GroupNFI:CCTSX:NFICleantech Investing
NFI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Troy Minerals Inc. (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Achieves Key Milestone Toward Operational Mining License for Its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report that its subsidiary Grand Samsara Consulting LLC ("Grand Samsara") has successfully completed a key regulatory milestone in Mongolia - the official registration of its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project... Keep Reading...
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Completion of 2025 Summer Field Program and Progress at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report the completion of its planned 2025 summer field exploration program and provide a progress update at its 100% owned high-purity silica Table Mountain Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"),... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.HyProMag USA announced an update on the Detailed... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Marketing Update Extends Closing of $3M Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce that to further support investor understanding and broaden market awareness, Homerun has engaged Dig Media Inc (INN) and Rockstone Research. These partnerships will help deliver Bmely updates,... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Press Release Regarding Capacity Expansion Concept Study

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a... Keep Reading...
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

Trading Halt

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Brokered LIFE Financing of $5 Million

Related News

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Brokered LIFE Financing of $5 Million

resource investing

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention