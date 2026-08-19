NFI releases its Sustainability Report for 2025

NFI releases its Sustainability Report for 2025

NFI's Sustainability Report for 2025

TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading manufacturer of buses and motorcoaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, today released its Sustainability Report for 2025 (the Sustainability Report, or Report), highlighting the Company's approach to sustainability and key environmental, social, governance, and business performance results from 2025. The Report can be found at www.nfigroup.comsustainability.

The Report outlines NFI's efforts to integrate sustainability into its operations through its Sustainability Pledge: A Better Product. A Better Workplace. A Better World. The Report reflects the contributions of more than 9,300 team members across NFI's global operations and provides information on governance, workforce development, operational performance, community engagement, and other activities supporting the Company's sustainability priorities.

"2025 was a year of continued progress across our business as we strengthened our operations, invested in our people, and continued supporting our customers and communities," said John Sapp, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. "Our Sustainability Report provides information on how environmental, social, and governance considerations are integrated into the way we operate and reflects the efforts of our team members in support of the long-term success of our business."

Highlights from NFI's 2025 Sustainability Report include:

A Better Product: In 2025, NFI delivered 1,326 zero-emission buses and coaches (ZEBs), representing nearly 30% of total deliveries, bringing total ZEB deliveries since 2015 to 5,965 vehicles. Collaboration with transit agencies, operators, suppliers, technology providers, and other partners supports innovation and knowledge sharing across the transportation sector.

A Better Workplace: In 2025, NFI continued investing in its people by dedicating approximately $11.9 million1 and more than 279,000 hours to team member training and development, while strengthening employee engagement, workforce readiness, leadership development, and workplace safety across the organization. These investments help build the knowledge and capabilities needed to support product quality, operational performance, and the delivery of products and services to customers.

A Better World: In 2025, NFI continued to support the communities where it operates through employee and Company-led initiatives, including raising more than $533,000 for United Way agencies and community partners across North America, while continuing efforts related to environmental performance and fostering an inclusive workplace culture.

"Our Sustainability Report tells the story of our people and the many ways teams across NFI contribute to a better product, a better workplace, and a better world," said Janice Harper, Executive Vice President, People and Culture, NFI. "The Report reflects the contributions of team members across the organization, from supporting our customers and fostering a strong workplace culture, to contributing to the communities where we live and work."

The Report was developed with input from representatives across the business and includes information on NFI's governance framework, enterprise risk management practices, workforce initiatives, product innovation, environmental performance, community investments, and sustainability-related priorities. The Report has been reviewed and approved for publication by NFI's senior executives, Sustainability Council, and the Board of Directors. The performance data contained in the Report has been validated by internal management and, where required, is reported to applicable regulatory authorities in the form prescribed by those authorities.

1 $11.9 million includes direct external training expenditures and an estimated value assigned to employee time invested in training activities.

About NFI

NFI is a leading global bus and motorcoach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.

Through its brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission buses and coaches, referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future growth, financial and operational performance and objectives and the Company's vision, strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the Company's social, economic, environmental, and governance-related impacts and objectives. The forward-looking information in this Report is included to assist the Company's stakeholders in understanding these matters. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The words "believes", "views", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "projects", "forecasts", "estimates", "guidance", "goals", "objectives", "targets" and similar expressions such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this Report (or as otherwise indicated). By their very nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties; they should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results; and give rise to the possibility that management's predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate. Management's assumptions may not be correct, and the Company's future growth, financial and operational performance (including with respect to environmental or social matters), and objectives, and the Company's vision, strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects, and opportunities may not occur or be achieved.

The Company cautions readers and investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information, as a number of risk factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors – many of which are beyond the Company's and management's control and the effects of which are difficult to predict – include risks related to general economic and market factors; risks related to the Company's business environment; risks related to the Company's operations, strategy, financing, capital structure, tax, regulatory compliance, reputation, environmental and social risk; and the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form and other disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR+ at HYPERLINK "www.sedarplus.ca"www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive, and other factors could materially adversely affect the Company's future growth, financial and operational performance (including with respect to environmental or social matters) and objectives and the Company's vision, strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects, and opportunities. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: 
Stephen King 
P: 204.792.1300 
Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf1119e2-b045-400a-b391-f75c03adc00e

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


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