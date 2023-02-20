NFC Champion Running Back Boston Scott Re-Signs with Esports Organization, Dignitas, Retaining His Title as a Two-Sport Athlete

Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME) has announced the re-signing of Super Bowl LVII Runner-Up, Boston Scott, the NFL Running Back for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the official substitute player of the legendary Dignitas Rocket League team. Scott will also continue his role as both a brand ambassador and content creator for the organization.

In 2022, Scott joined Dignitas and became the first two-sport athlete across traditional sports and esports. Scott quickly rose as a popular figure in the esports community, leveraging his passion for gaming and his growing following on social media to engage with fans and promote the Dignitas brand. In February 2023 , Scott's impact on Rocket League was officially recognized by the game's publisher, Psyonix, through the addition of a custom in-game car designed for and inspired by Scott. This makes Dignitas the only organization with both a player and a team car in Rocket League.

Scott and the Philadelphia Eagles recently squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Known by the Philadelphia Eagles fanbase as The Giant Killer , Scott scored five touchdowns and 278 rushing yards in the 2022 season. In the postseason, Scott's 3 yard run in the NFC Divisional Playoffs against rival New York Giants and 10 yard run in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers helped the Eagles' run to Super Bowl LVII.

" Boston perfectly epitomizes the brand and values of Dignitas, so expanding our relationship makes all the sense in the world, " said Michael Prindiville , CEO of NME. "His energy and enthusiasm for gaming are contagious, and he has been a fantastic representative for our organization both on and off the field. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Boston through unique fan engagement opportunities that bring together sports and esports fans."

As the official substitute player of the Dignitas Rocket League roster, Scott is one of the just a small number of athletes in history that have competed across two sports at an elite level. In his new role as brand ambassador, Scott will represent Dignitas in a variety of ways, including content collaboration with our famed Rocket League and Fortnite teams, in addition to in-person appearances at landmark esports events. He will also spearhead the advancement of Dignitas' initiatives in the sports and gaming communities, including the development of competitions, further establishing both Scott and the organization as a leader in both worlds. In addition to competing in Rocket League, Scott has found success in Fortnite as well, notably winning Twitch Rivals' Streamer Bowl III at Super Bowl LVI, finishing fourth out of twenty teams comprised of Fortnite and NFL professionals, an event won by Dignitas' Piero "Pgod" Ramirez.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to continue working with Dignitas," said Scott. "This past year was amazing and I'm excited for the things to come in 2023! I'm incredibly grateful to the Rocket League community for welcoming me with open arms and I'm proud to represent the game's most successful Rocket League organization"

Rocket League, the popular vehicular soccer esport from Psyonix, continues to grow Dignitas' die-hard fan base across North America . Since Dignitas' entry into the Rocket League space in 2018, the organization has been the most successful in the esport's history, winning the World Championship, and a slew of other major tournaments. Dignitas has solidified itself as the strongest global brand in Rocket League. With key focuses on vehicles, petrol, tires, and automotive accessories, Dignitas is paving the way for new brands to meaningfully activate within the gaming and esports industry through their championship-winning Rocket League team. Scott's re-signing comes days after competing in Super Bowl LVII, and just a week after the Dignitas Rocket League roster made waves, beating rivals Version1 and Spacestation to make it to the Semi-Finals of the RLCS Winter Open.

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC. - DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016 , Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields four teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind broadcast solutions platform to empower women in gaming through competitive and influencer driven events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles , and infrastructure in Europe , NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

