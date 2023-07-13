Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 (TSX:NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has priced its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, NextSource will issue 30,303,500 common shares of the Company (each a " Share ") at a price of C$1.65 per Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of approximately C$50 million . The Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters ").

In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the " Over-Allotment Option ") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Shares issued under the Offering on the same terms exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.

Vision Blue Resources Ltd. has confirmed its intention to participate in the Offering to maintain its pro rata ownership in the Company. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about August 1, 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used by the Company to advance and complete construction of a battery anode facility in Mauritius and other matters as to be described in the Prospectus (as defined below).

The Securities to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a final short form prospectus (the " Prospectus ") in each of the provinces of Canada , other than Quebec , and may be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and applicable state securities laws, and certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of Securities for sale in the United States . The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and such Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Molo Graphite Mine has begun production and is expected to ramp up to its Phase 1 nameplate capacity of 17,000 tpa of graphite concentrate over a period of up to three months.

The Company has announced plans to build the first of several Battery Anode Facilities (" BAF ") in Mauritius , which will be capable of producing coated, spheronized and purified graphite (" CSPG ").

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, the terms of the proposed Offering, the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering, the construction and potential expansion of the BAFs, expansion plans, as well as the Company's intent on becoming a fully integrated global supplier of critical battery and technology materials. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them.

SOURCE NextSource Materials Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/13/c1185.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource MaterialsTSX:NEXTBattery Metals Investing
NEXT:CA
The Conversation (0)
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials

Overview

NextSource Materials: Construction of Molo Graphite Mine processing plant completed; Approaching the first production

Vision Blue Resources Ltd, a newly created battery commodity/resource-focused investment company founded by Sir Mick Davis (former CEO of Xstrata Plc), made a significant strategic investment in NextSource Materials to fully fund the construction of its Molo graphite mine in Madagascar. Production is scheduled in Q4 2022.

According to UK’s Roskill Research, battery demand for raw material graphite is expected to grow by approximately 23 per year-over-year for the next decade. This dramatic spike in demand is due to graphite’s critical role as the anode material in lithium-ion batteries. Electric vehicle batteries contain between 60 to 90 kilograms of graphite per battery. By volume, graphite is the largest raw material in a lithium-ion battery. As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, investing in the companies that produce these valuable battery materials and have first-mover advantage can provide significant value-creation and exposure to this expanding market.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is entering production with its 100 percent-owned Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar in 2022. The Molo Graphite Project is a fully permitted and funded project that ranks as one of the largest and highest quality flake graphite deposits globally, and is the only project with SuperFlake® graphite.

The company completed the construction of the Molo Graphite Mine processing plant indicating the final stages of development of Phase 1 and are fast approaching first production. Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine is designed to process 240,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of ore resulting in a name plate production capacity of 17,000 tpa of flake graphite. Electrical interconnections between plant modules are in progress, which will be followed by commissioning and the start of mining activities. Plant commissioning will be followed by a ramp up period of up to three months prior to achieving commercial production.

Graphite in Madagascar is renowned for its quality and flake size. For almost a century, Madagascar has been exporting flake graphite to the world but in limited quantities. Molo will catapult Madagascar to a top 5 graphite producing country. With its Green Giant vanadium project also within close proximity to the Molo project, NextSource Materials controls two very strategic sources of battery materials at one source.

For further information about NextSource visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us a +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or email Craig Scherba, President and CEO at craig@nextsourcematerials.com.
NextSource Materials

NextSource’s 100 percent owned and fully permitted Molo graphite project drew investor attention for its large-high-quality flake graphite deposit and unique SuperFlake graphite concentrate. The company announced in May 2021, that former Xstrata CEO Sir Mick Davis committed a strategic investment of US$29.5 million in NextSource mining operations. This investment provided the entire funding to bring the Molo Graphite mine into production.

Vision Blue Resources, the firm that Davis founded in December 2020 to invest in battery and technology minerals, selected the Molo graphite project as its flagship investment, noting that the graphite market has been underinvested considering the increasing demand in recent years. “This investment in NextSource underlines our belief that the massive secular change in demand for critical battery material resources is not being met by an appropriate supply-side response, largely as a result of capital constraints,” Davis stated.

The company utlized an all-modular build approach to construct the Molo mine. Phase one production will be approximately 17,000 tonnes per annum over the first two years with a phase two expansion on 150,000 additional tonnes in year three.

NextSource Materials
NextSource Materials

NextSource has also outlined a fully integrated supply chain plan to build a battery anode facility (BAF) to produce coated, spherical, purified graphite (CSPG). The company will be outlining its phase one BAF construction plans by the end of 2022. NextSource has a significant advantage over other projects attempting to produce anode material via its exclusive collaboration with one of Japan’s prominent producers of anode material to OEM supply chains.

In April 2021, the company finalized an exclusive partnership with a well-established and leading company that processes SPG for leading Japanese anode and battery makers, who in turn supply the Tesla supply chain and Toyota supply chains. The company has also executed an commercial offtake agreement with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbH, an international trading and services company headquartered in Essen, Germany, for the sale of 35,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of the SuperFlake® graphite products.

NextSource’s other highly prospective project, the Green Giant vanadium project in Madagascar, stands out for its sediment-hosted deposit profile, which is only seen in approximately 5 percent of total vanadium occurrences.

The company believes strongly in vanadium’s potential market growth with the popularization of VRBs as a leading technology for green energy applications. Since project acquisition in 2007, NextSource has spent over US$20 million on the exploration and development of the Green Giant.

NextSource’s management team and directors bring decades of professional mine development and capital markets expertise. Combined, NextSource has assembled an impressive team that has proven track record in mine operations and building shareholder value. This positions the company for significant growth and economic success as it strives to meet the world’s increasing demand for graphite.

Company Highlights

  • The Molo graphite project is a fully permitted and fund funded asset and will be the only graphite project to enter production outside of China. The deposit ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world.
  • Vision Blue Resources, a fund headed up by Sir Mick Davis that invests in strategic battery materials, is NextSource’s largest shareholder.
  • The company’s Green Giant vanadium project is an advanced stage exploration project that is one of the world’s largest known vanadium deposits. The sediment-hosted geophysical profile of this vanadium deposit is well-suited for vanadium redox batteries, which are a leading battery technology for large scale energy storage applications.
  • Sir Mick Davis is NextSource’s chairman and this mining heavyweight brings years of valuable experience in mine development and financing expertise.
  • NextSource will complete a feasibility study in November 2022 for its Phase 2 expansion of an additional 150,000 tonnes in order to meet the significant forecasted demand for graphite. Phase 2 construction is expected to take 12 months to complete and construction can commence as soon as funding is in place.
  • NextSource is the only graphite company to have secured two long term offtakes with tier one partners. The first is for the sale of 20,000 tonnes per annum with a prominent Japanese trader that supplies the Tesla and Toyota battery supply chains, and the second is with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading for the sale of 35,000 tonnes per annum of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate.
  • NextSource has furthered strengthened its partnership with its Japanese partner through an exclusive collaboration to build battery anode facilities (BAF) to produce graphite anode material. Construction of its Phase 1 BAF is expected to commence in January 2023 with commissioning by end of 2023. The verification facility will produce spherical, purified graphite (SPG) and coated SPG (CSPG) using established processing expertise.

Key Projects

Molo Graphite Project

The Molo graphite project is a wholly owned feasibility-stage asset that ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world. The property is over 62.5 hectares, sits in the Tulear region of South-western Madagascar and is located 11.5 kilometers east of the town of Fotadrevo

Total combined graphite resources are measured at 141.28 million tonnes at 6.13 percent total graphitic carbon, with a contained ore reserve of 22.44 million tonnes at 7.02 percent graphitic carbon. The company has delinatined over 300 line kms of continuous graphite mineralization at surface. NextSource has virtually an unlimited supply of graphite it can bring to the market in lockstep with demand.

SuperFlake

NextSource has superior flake size distribution and well above the global average. The Molo asset is relatively unique for having almost 50 percent premium-priced large and jumbo flake graphite, and can achieve up to 98 percent carbon purity with simple flotation alone. Molo SuperFlake® has been verified by end-users and meets or exceeds all criteria for the top demand markets for flake graphite; anode material for lithium-ion batteries, refractories, graphite foils and graphene inks.

NextSource has completed a series of Feasibility Studies on the project since 2015, with an updated Feasibility Study for phase two mine expansion due this November.

For all details and assumptions relating to the parameters of the mineral resource, reserve estimates, and data verification procedures for phase one of the Molo Project, please see “Molo Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Molo Graphite Project located near the village of Fotadrevo in the Province of Toliara, Madagascar Prepared by Erudite Strategies (Pty) Ltd” dated May 31, 2019.Green Giant Vanadium Project

The 100 percent owned Green Giant vanadium project is an advanced stage exploration project located in South-central Madagascar and is one of the world’s largest known vanadium deposits. The project leverages good mining conditions and convenient close proximity to NextSource’s flagship Molo graphite project.

The Green Giant Project is a rare type of vanadium deposit because it is sediment-hosted. No magnetic metals are associated with Green Giant’s vanadium, making the project ideal for producing high-purity vanadium pentoxide, a key material in vanadium redox batteries.

The property’s National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource measures an estimated 60 million tonnes of vanadium pentoxide at an average grade of almost 0.7 percent at a 0.5 percent cut-off.

Since 2008, Green Giant has seen extensive diamond drilling campaigns, soil sampling, airborne and ground geophysics and EM surveying. NextSource intends to continue developing the property’s three main zones, which are referred to as the Jaky, Manga and Mainty deposits.

Management Team

Craig Scherba, P.Geo. — President and CEO

Craig Scherba was appointed president and CEO in September 2012 and has been a director since January 2010. Previously, Scherba served as vice president, Exploration of the company, since January 2010. Prior, Scherba was a managing partner for six years with Taiga Consultants Ltd., a mining exploration consulting company. He has been a professional geologist since 2000, and his expertise includes supervising large Canadian and international exploration programs. Scherba was an integral member of the exploration team that developed Nevsun Resources’ high-grade gold, copper and zinc Bisha project in Eritrea. He served as the company’s country and exploration manager in Madagascar during its initial exploration stage, discovering both the Molo Graphite and the Green Giant Vanadium deposits.

Robin Borley, Pr. Tech Eng — Chief Operating Officer

Robin Borley is a Graduate mining engineering professional and a certified mine manager with more than 25 years of international mining experience building and operating mining ventures. He has held senior management positions both Internationally and within the South African mining industry. He has most recently served as mining director for DRA Mineral Projects and was instrumental as the COO of Red Island Minerals in developing a Madagascar coal venture.

His diverse career has spanned resource project management, evaluation, exploration and mine development. Robin has completed several mine evaluations, including operational and financial assessment of new and existing operations across various resource sectors. He has experience in managing underground and surface mining operations from both the contractor and owner-miner environments.

Brent Nykoliation, BCom (Hons) — Executive Vice President

Brent Nykoliation joined the senior management team at NextSource Materials as vice president, Corporate Development. In 2007, he oversaw all communication with analysts, institutional investors and strategic offtake partners for the company. He brings over 20 years of management experience, having held senior marketing and strategic development positions with several Fortune 500 corporations in Canada, notably Nestlé, Home Depot and Whirlpool. Nykoliation holds a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours degree from Queen’s University.

Marc Johnson, CFA, CPA — Chief Financial Officer

Marc Johnson is a bilingual senior executive with over 20 years of business experience, including ten years at public corporations as CFO, VP Corporate Development and other financial management positions, and ten years in capital markets in investment banking and equity research. Johnson is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Professional Accountant and joined as CFO in October 2015. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University in Montreal.

Board of Directors

Sir Mick Davis — Chairman

Sir Mick Davis is the CEO of Vision Blue Resources and a highly successful mining executive accredited with building Xstrata plc into one of the largest mining companies in the world prior to its acquisition by Glencore plc. Before listing Xstrata on the LSE as CEO he was CFO of Billiton plc and Chairman of Billiton Coal which he joined from the position of Eskom CFO. During his career in mining he has raised over US$40bn from global capital markets and successfully completed over US$120bn of corporate transactions, including the creation of the Ingwe Coal Corporation in South Africa; the listing of Billiton on the LSE; the merger of BHP and Billiton; as well as numerous transactions at Xstrata culminating in the sale to Glencore plc. Sir Mick Davis is a Chartered Accountant by profession, and holds an honours degree in Commerce from Rhodes University, South Africa and an Honorary Doctorate from Bar Ilan University, Israel.

Craig Scherba, P.Geo. — President and CEO and Director

Craig Scherba was appointed president and CEO in September 2012 and has been a director since January 2010. Previously, Scherba served as vice president, Exploration of the company, since January 2010. Prior, Scherba was a managing partner for six years with Taiga Consultants Ltd., a mining exploration consulting company. He has been a professional geologist since 2000, and his expertise includes supervising large Canadian and international exploration programs. Scherba was an integral member of the exploration team that developed Nevsun Resources’ high-grade gold, copper and zinc Bisha project in Eritrea. He served as the company’s country and exploration manager in Madagascar during its initial exploration stage, discovering both the Molo Graphite and the Green Giant Vanadium deposits.

Robin Borley, Pr. Tech Eng — Chief Operating Officer/ Director

Robin Borley is a Graduate mining engineering professional and a certified mine manager with more than 25 years of international mining experience building and operating mining ventures. He has held senior management positions both Internationally and within the South African mining industry. He has most recently served as mining director for DRA Mineral Projects and was instrumental as the COO of Red Island Minerals in developing a Madagascar coal venture.

His diverse career has spanned resource project management, evaluation, exploration and mine development. Robin has completed several mine evaluations, including operational and financial assessment of new and existing operations across various resource sectors. He has experience in managing underground and surface mining operations from both the contractor and owner-miner environments.

Brett Whalen — Director (Non-executive)

Brett Whalen has over 20 years of investment banking and M&A expertise, spending over 16 of those years at Dundee Corporation. During his tenure at Dundee Corp., Whalen was directly involved in completing approximately $2 billion in M&A deals and helped raise over $10 billion in the capital for resource sector companies. While a vice president and portfolio manager of Goodman & Co., he oversaw the investment of $6 million into NextSource, enabling the company to achieve key technical milestones, notably the completion of its July 2017 Phase One Feasibility Study and the concept and design of the whole modular build approach NextSource will be utilized for construction of both Phase One and Phase Two of the Molo mine. Whalen has extensive knowledge of both graphite and vanadium and the general battery materials industry.

Whalen has held Board seats of several TSX-listed and privately held companies and holds a BA (Honours) degree in Economics and Finance from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Ian Pearce – Director (Non-executive)

Mr. Ian Pearce is the former CEO of Xstrata Nickel, and prior to that was the former COO of Falconbridge Limited, which was acquired by Xstrata Plc in 2006. Xstrata Plc’s acquisition of Falconbridge was one of the largest mining takeovers globally and one of the largest takeover bids in Canadian history. Mr. Pearce was also a founding partner of X2 Resources who, along with Sir Mick Davis, made up the team of six ex-Xstrata executives who formed the mid-tier diversified mining and metals company. He currently serves as a director for several global companies in the mining and metals, energy, and sustainability industries:

Mr. Pearce previously served as Chair of the Mining Association of Canada and Chair of the Nickel Institute. He holds a BSc from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa and an HNDT in Mineral Processing from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Christopher Kruba — Director (Non-executive)

Mr. Kruba is Vice-President and Legal Counsel to Nostrum Capital Corporation and a number of related corporations that are part of the Toldo Group. The Toldo Group is headquartered in Windsor, Ontario and is composed of several privately held corporations in Canada and the United States, some of which have large manufacturing operations in diversified sectors and others which are involved in active and passive investments across capital markets throughout North America, Europe and Africa. In addition to his responsibilities as counsel to the Toldo Group, Mr. Kruba serves as corporate secretary to all the companies, is a member of group’s investment committee and he serves on the board of directors of many of the companies.

Mr. Kruba has extensive manufacturing and capital markets experience and has lead merges and acquisitions and participated in the management and strategic planning for numerous companies, including venture capital corporations in which the group has invested.

Nostrum Capital Corporation and Mr. Kruba personally have been investors in NextSource Materials Inc. since 2011.

NextSource Announces Overnight Marketed Offering

NextSource Announces Overnight Marketed Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX: NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that is has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with an overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Securities ") from the treasury of the Company. The Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that construction of the solar farm for the solar hybrid power plant (the "Solar Hybrid Plant") at the Company's Molo Graphite mine in Madagascar has been completed

The Solar Hybrid Plant is owned and operated by CrossBoundary Energy (CBE) under a 20-year power purchase agreement and consists of the 2.6 MW solar farm, a 3.1 MW thermal facility (diesel generators installed prior to mine commissioning), and a 1 MWh battery energy storage system ("BESS"), which is expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with Canadian Auditing Standards

NextSource Materials Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with Canadian Auditing Standards

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has filed audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Financial Statements") with an audit opinion completed in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards (the "CAS Opinion") in order to replace the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") audit opinion

The Financial Statements are not amended or restated financial statements, and the CAS Opinion delivered by MNP LLP, the Company auditors, complies with Canadian securities regulations. There are no changes to any of the amounts contained in the previously filed financial statements. The non-financial changes consisted of an update to the present day of Note 21 - Subsequent Events.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces First Production of SuperFlake Graphite at Molo Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Announces First Production of SuperFlake Graphite at Molo Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first production of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate at its Molo mine in Madagascar

President and CEO, Craig Scherba, commented:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Files Amended and Restated Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

NextSource Materials Files Amended and Restated Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has filed amended and restated unaudited condensed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the nine and three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 (the "Amended and Restated Financials"), which amends and restates the previously filed unaudited condensed interim financial statements and MD&A for the nine and three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022

The Amended and Restated Financials and MD&A were filed due to an error in the estimation of the present value of the Right of Use Asset for the Mauritius BAF property lease, whereby the ending balances for Property, plant and development, and current and long-term lease obligations as at March 31, 2023 and the amortization and lease finance costs for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 were overstated. A security deposit was also reclassified from prepaid expenses to long-term deposits to reflect updated expectations.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Trading resumes in:

Company: NextSource Materials Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Filing of TSX-V Audited Accounts

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Filing of TSX-V Audited Accounts

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development company, is required by the British Columbia Securities Commission and National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") to provide an update on the progress of the audit of its TSX-V financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 every two weeks until these financial statements are filed

The Company reports that the audit is advancing well and will provide a further update on the status of required filings on or about 27 July, 2023. The Company currently expects to complete the audit and required filings on or before 28 August, 2023 and will issue an update announcing the conclusion of the filings at such time. Further updates on timing will be provided by the Company as necessary.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW INITIATES EVALUATION OF REPORTED SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW INITIATES EVALUATION OF REPORTED SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV- NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report it has initiated a field program intended to evaluate reported spodumene pegmatites within the company's 100% owned LDG property, Northwest Territories .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant lithium pegmatite outcrop, measuring at least 100m long by 15m large, at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The outcrop is within a larger cluster of pegmatite dykes all of which contain high grade lithium mineralization.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, comments: "This exciting discovery demonstrates the clear potential of the Anatacau Main Property which has never been systematically explored for lithium. Both the Anatacau Main and West Projects remain very prospective for additional pegmatite discoveries. As exploration remains restricted due to forest fire and alongside the recent discovery of the substantial spodumene-bearing boulder field at Mirage, BRW is now preparing a major drilling campaign in Q3 across several assets."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 11, 2023 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected, with over 99% of votes cast in favour of all the motions. The directors elected for the ensuing year were: John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Ross Thompson, and Geoffrey Baker.

About International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Provides Update on Zenith Transaction 

RecycLiCo Provides Update on Zenith Transaction 

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has provided acceptance of the joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith").

Under the Agreement, RecycLiCo and Zenith will enter into a 50-50 joint venture to build a 2,000 metric ton per year lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Taiwan. The plant, estimated to cost US$25 million, will use RecycLiCo's proprietary process to convert lithium-ion battery waste into lithium-ion battery cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide and other related products.  As consideration for contributing half of the capital required, Zenith will hold a 50% interest in the joint venture. As consideration for contributing 40% of the capital required and granting a license for its technology, RecycLiCo will also hold a 50% in the joint venture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Filing of TSX-V Audited Accounts

Aranjin Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

NORTH ARROW INITIATES EVALUATION OF REPORTED SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Related News

Lithium Investing

Fastmarkets' William Adams: Lithium Demand to Pick Up, But More Supply Also Expected

Base Metals Investing

Aranjin Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Tahuehueto Silver Stream & Manica Gold Royalty

Energy Investing

Baselode Intersects Wide Zone of Radioactivity 36 Metres from Surface

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Further High-Grade Gold Intercept from Diamond Drilling at Crown Prince Prospect

×