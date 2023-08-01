Noble Acquires Option Properties

Nextech3D.ai Reports Record Preliminary Q2 Revenue Up +155% To $1.4Mill & Guides Towards Breakout Q3 Revenue +200% of $1.7Mill -$1.9Mill Amid Surging 3D Model Demand

Generative AI Positions Company For Breakout Revenue Growth in 2023

Generative AI Driving Exponential Growth For Web3.0 Portfolio of Technologies for Ecommerce

AI is Enabling Scaling of 3D Model Production

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

Nextech3D.ai (formerly "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023

Preliminary Q2 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue for Q2 2023 was $1.4 million, up +155% compared to 2022;
  • Revenue for 6-months ending June 30th, was $2.7 million up +157% compared to 2022;
  • Gross profit remained consistent at 38%, contributing $1.1 million and $0.5 million year to date and for Q2, respectively;
  • Gross margin is expected to increase to 40-50% next quarter, and increase in Q4 and 2024 as its AI takes over

Evan Gappelberg - CEO Commentary:

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg comments "Our preliminary results for Q2 were impressive, as we achieved record sales of $1.4 million. However, what excites me even more is the exciting growth we are witnessing in our Q3 and Q4 orders. Based on the current order flow from Amazon, we are projecting a breakout Q3 quarter with revenue of at least $1.7 million, and we also anticipate an expansion in profit margins." He continued, "We believe there is potential for the revenue to exceed $1.7 million as that is our conservative estimate for Q3. This quarter is expected to be the long-awaited turning point for our company. This belief is reinforced by the recent announcement of a significant expansion contract worth $2.2 million from Nextech3D.ai's largest customer, Amazon. This contract highlights the success of Nextech3D.ai's groundbreaking generative-AI technology, positioning the company as the leading AI solution globally for scaling 3D model production in the thriving e-commerce, gaming, and manufacturing industries. Furthermore, thanks to our latest funding round, our cash position is now robust enough to accommodate the increased demand we anticipate in the second half of 2023 and beyond."

Investor Livestream

JOIN US: Today, Tuesday, August 1st, 2023

TOPIC: Amazon Partnership Part II

Time: 12:00 p.m ET / 9:00 a.m PT

Presenters: Evan Gappelberg (Founder and CEO), and Reza Davariar (COO)

Link to join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aL2bz3wlpvI

To watch part I of this livestream series, click here:The Nextech3D.ai Amazon Partnership Explained

Board of Directors and Audit Committee Changes

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Anthony Pizzonia, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee.

Anthony has over 30 years of experience in operating, financing, and business development within the public markets and has a demonstrated ability to manage financial and operational challenges within dynamic and growing businesses.

Mr. Pizzonia currently serves as Senior Director of Finance for GS1, a global standards organization. Previously, Mr. Pizzonia held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility for over 24 years, at AlarmForce Industries, one of the largest residential security companies in North America. He ultimately served as Director and Chief Financial Officer from 1992 to 2016, and eventually President before the company was acquired by Bell Canada (BCE) in Sept 2017. Mr. Pizzonia was also CFO of ImaginAR, a publicly traded technology company that provides a self-publishing platform that integrates with a mobile app to instantly create augmented reality campaigns. Mr. Pizzonia is a Chartered Public Accountant and holds an Honours Bachelor of Administrative Studies degree from York University.

Recent News

  • Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3
  • Nextech3D.ai Announces Major Market Expansion of Its 3D Modeling Business Into Gaming & Manufacturing Industries
  • Nextech3D.ai Files to Uplist on NASDAQ Capital Market and Signs Large Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract With Major Retailer For Over 1000+ 3D Models

The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Nextech3D.ai has recently "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai. To learn more please visit https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience

https://publiccompanyceoexperience.buzzsprout.com/

https://www.nextechar.com/the-ceo-experience/subscribe

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway.ai" as a stand alone public Company. ARway.ai is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in ARway and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. ARway.ai is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65).

On June 14, 2023, the Company completed its second spinout of Toggle3D.ai, a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. Toggle3D.ai is trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL) and in the USA (OTC:TGGLF).

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



Nextech3D.ai Releases Episode 4 of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Discussing Artificial Intelligence & Its Impact on Society

Nextech3D.ai (formerly "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has published episode 4 of"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished serial entrepreneur and three-time public company CEO of Nextech3D.ai, ARway.ai (OTC:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY) and Toggle3D.ai (OTC:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL

In this new episode Evan Gappelberg provides a clear and easy-to-understand overview of the many facets of AI. Artificial Intelligence holds great potential to change the world, and here you will find several use case scenarios of how that is happening now, as well as what the future may hold for AI as it is accepted into the mainstream and incorporated into our daily lives.

Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Brokered Offering, With Participation by CEO

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent"), of 6,062,390 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.42 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,546,203

Nextech3D.ai Announces Brokered Offering of Units for Up to $3 Million, With Participation by CEO

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nextech3D.ai (the " Company ") (formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the " Agent ") in connection with a marketed private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.42 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 10,000 users, with a total of over 12,900 3D projects. This is an outstanding achievement in user adoption since the Company's June IPO, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market - which is up for grabs

Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anita Matte as the Company's new Director of Growth Marketing. With an impressive background in B2B subscription business models and a proven track record of success, Anita joins Toggle3D.ai from Amazon, where she played a key role in driving marketing strategies for one of the world's largest corporations. Her new role at Toggle3D.ai will be to drive subscriber growth and to drive SaaS revenue

Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 6000 users since its product launch in June. This remarkable achievement represents a 125% surge in user adoption, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market. The rapid growth not only demonstrates the market's strong demand for Toggle3D.ai's cutting-edge technology but also highlights the Company's commitment to driving innovation and delivering substantial value to its shareholders

Toggle3D.ai Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Analysis and 3D Texturing Tools

×