Nextech3D.ai Provides Update on Toggle3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai Provides Update on Toggle3D.ai

Nextech3D.AI (the "Company" or "Nextech") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) provides an update today at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with a continuous disclosure review, to announce that it has terminated its previously announced letter of intent (the "LOI") dated April 4, 2025 to sell up to an 80% equity interest in its spin-out subsidiary, Toggle3D.ai Inc. (CSE:TGGL) ("Toggle") to TQG Technologies ("TQG"). The parties were unable to finalize the proposed structure for the transaction in accordance with the applicable timelines, and accordingly, no deposit was paid to the Company nor were any common shares of Toggle sold by the Company to TQG.

Toggle has remained a pre-revenue company which did not achieve the expected commercial traction over the past year. Accordingly, it continued to incur development and maintenance costs without generating revenue. As a result, management has prioritized preserving cash resources and currently placed Toggle on care and maintenance. Toggle continues to seek opportunities to enhance shareholder value and consider various strategic alternatives and the Company will provide additional updates in due course.

For more details on Nextech's AI roadmap and related developments, visit: www.nextechar.com/investors

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

For more information and full report go to https://www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Source

Click here to connect with Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksartificial intelligence stocksbiotech investingcse:ntarartificial intelligence investingArtificial Intelligence Investing
NTAR:CC
Nextech3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Nextech3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai

Disrupting the global events management industry with AI and blockchain

Disrupting the global events management industry with AI and blockchain Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 550,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Buys

Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 550,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Buys

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in AI event management through its flagship Map D and Eventdex platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing, is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg (the "Acquirer") has purchased a total of... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai: Disrupting the Global Events Management Industry with AI and Blockchain

Nextech3D.ai: Disrupting the Global Events Management Industry with AI and Blockchain

Keep Reading...
Unith (AU:UNT)

Unith: Investing in the Future of Conversational AI

Keep Reading...
Hand holding an AI chip.

Global AI Stocks: 9 Biggest AI Companies in 2025

As the artificial intelligence (AI) market continues to grow, there are many AI stocks for investors to choose from on top exchanges like the NASDAQ, TSX and ASX. AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer... Keep Reading...
Unith (AU:UNT)

Unith

Keep Reading...
Robotic hand and human hand reaching out to touch glowing brain.

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia is leading the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Nextech3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Nextech3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 550,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Buys

Laguna Verde Resource Increase Based on Recent Licence Acquisition

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Announces Name Change to RZOLV Technologies Inc

Equity Metals Announces Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Lithium Investing

Laguna Verde Resource Increase Based on Recent Licence Acquisition

resource investing

Lunar Mining Set to Favor Established Miners Over Startups, Analysts Say

Cleantech Investing

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Announces Name Change to RZOLV Technologies Inc

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Announces Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Additional Government Support to Help Purchase the NICO Alberta Refinery Site

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland