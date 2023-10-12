Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App for Trade Shows and Event Organizers

Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App for Trade Shows and Event Organizers

ARway and MapD Join Forces to Disrupt $50 Billion Trade Show Industry

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is proud to announce a major milestone in the evolution of AR-powered event experiences. The Company's MapD business unit has integrated and launched its indoor navigation capabilities with ARway.ai's technology, opening up exciting new opportunities for event organizers. This integration sets the stage for events to now monetize the airspace with AR sponsorships and offer 3D AR mobile games and other immersive experiences for events like never before

The integration between MapD and ARway.ai introduces a groundbreaking Augmented Reality Powered Event Mobile App. This technology unlocks a new revenue channel for event organizers through AR experiences available exclusively via the event mobile app. Event organizers can enjoy white glove deployment and sponsorship sales services, as well as a first-of-its-kind AR navigation experience at trade shows.

ARway.ai is one of Nextech3D.ai's spin-out companies (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65), and is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai/ARway.ai commented, "The MapD integration with ARway.ai is very exciting for the entire event industry. This collaboration represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AR technology and delivering innovative solutions. The executive MapD team and I recognize the tremendous potential and timing in bringing ARway's augmented reality trade show navigation system to the market. With a first mover advantage, we are poised to revolutionize the industry by providing an unparalleled navigation experience for attendees and exhibitors. This is a win-win for both MapD and ARway.ai."

Key features of the MapD - Augmented Reality Powered Event Mobile App include:

  • Exclusive AR Experiences: Event attendees will enjoy exclusive AR experiences available only through the event mobile app, setting a new standard for event engagement.
  • White Glove Deployment: Event organizers will benefit from professional deployment and sponsorship sales services, ensuring a seamless and profitable experience.
  • First-in-Kind AR Navigation: The app offers unparalleled AR navigation experiences within trade shows, allowing attendees to navigate and explore with ease.
  • Seamless Integration with MapD Features: Interactive Floor Plans, Exhibitor, Speaker, Sponsor, and Scheduling modules are integrated into a one-stop-shop platform, simplifying event app setup and AR experience publication.
  • Enhanced Brand Exposure: Exhibitors, sponsors, and advertisers can elevate their presence by positioning their brand within the event space. This opens opportunities to drive visitors to booths and captivate them with AR-enhanced displays such as brochures, videos, hotspots, 3D models, and AR games.

This integration of MapD and ARway.ai will not only enhance the quality of event experiences but also create a powerful revenue stream for event organizers, making it an exciting prospect for investors. The ability to stand out in a crowded event landscape and provide memorable interactions for attendees will undoubtedly drive greater success and value for all stakeholders.

About MapD

MapD is an Event Solutions Platform and one of 4 key business units under the Nextech3D.ai umbrella. Map D includes the following components:

Interactive Floor Plan: The Map D interactive floor plan is a powerful tool for tradeshows, festivals, and conferences. With information-rich profiles, it's easy to build out a marketplace of participating vendors and connect them to attendees, sessions, speakers, and more. The floor plan is easy to navigate, search, and bookmark, making it an essential tool for any event with a vendor marketplace

Booth Sales: Conference organizers can sell booth space to exhibitors with customizable gateway and checkout scenarios. The product allows clients to view the real-time availability of booths and their sales status. It allows exhibitors to reserve a booth or pay for it using a credit card directly from the floorplan.

Mobile App: The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality / artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers and bringing Augmented Reality to live, in-person conferences and trade shows.

In a recent press release, the Company announced a number of notable updates for Map D. These include the following:

  • In the first 9 months of 2023 Map D Revenue has surpassed 2022 Full year revenue.
  • Advanced Solutions International (ASI) iMIS association database signs Reseller agreement with Map D, providing customers Interactive Floorplans and seamless Integrations between systems
  • Rainfocus event marketing platform signs Reseller agreement with Map D, providing customers Interactive Floorplans and seamless Integrations between systems
  • CannaCon, a global B2B venue for cannabis businesses, marijuana entrepreneurs selects Map D for their Interactive floorplan
  • JENKS Productions, the leading event management company in the Northeast signs Annual License with Map D, providing Interactive floor plans and Booth Sales
  • American Tradeshow Services (ATS), event management company resigns Annual License with Map D, providing Interactive floor plans and Booth Sales
  • Map D successfully launch updated version of Event mobile app, updates include New UX, Push Notifications, Gamification, and Networking.

The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Nextech3D.ai has recently released "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai. To learn more please visit: https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience

About Nextech3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



