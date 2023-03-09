Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Nextech3D.AI Files Patent For Breakthrough Generative AI For 3D-Model Creation

Nextech3D.AI Files Patent For Breakthrough Generative AI For 3D-Model Creation

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has filed a provisional patent titled: "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning." This patent builds on their previous patent filed last year for creating complex 3D models by parts. The game-changing AI technology underpinning these patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for ecommerce space and sets the stage for the Company to become cash flow positive

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg comments "We have been preparing for 5-years, anticipating this exact moment in time, where our AI technology would advance far enough to be patentable while simultaneously seeing market demand for photorealistic 3D models for ecommerce pick-up momentum. Today, we now see both the demand side of the 3D model market and the supply side of 3D model production fuelled by ROI and AI, lining up for a breakout year in revenue and cash flow for Nextech3D.ai."

Utilizing recent advances in generative AI, in particular, diffusion models, the invention prescribes a solution for creating 3D models from 2D reference photos, either as a whole, or part-by-part by evolving differentiable, deformable templates to convert into 3D parts, conditioned on one or more reference photos of the part.

Over the years, Nextech has built tens of thousands of high-quality, fully textured, photo-realistic 3D assets, with hundreds of thousands of individual parts. The Company is now harvesting these parts into its part library, synthetically rendering them from random views, and using them to train new diffusion models that are able to reconstruct 3D mesh parts from reference photos. The Company's first clean dataset with 70,000+ 3D objects and more than 2.2M synthetically rendered reference photos are now ready for training. This is still a small portion of all the parts and assets in its model library, and yet, it is already larger than the largest publicly available 3D dataset called ShapeNet, with its 51K models of varying quality. This breakthrough 3D modeling technology positioned the Company to generate significant revenue acceleration and cash flow in 2023 and beyond.

Below is an example of reference photos of an asset in the library.

Nextech3D.ai, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture

The following image is the collection of all unique parts of a 3D digital twin of this product, once it's modeled in 3D and separated by parts.

Nextech3D.ai, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture

Each part of this model is then rendered from random views.

Nextech3D.ai, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Press release picture

Nextech's proprietary diffusion models will be trained on the collection of these ground truth meshes and reference renders to recreate original mesh parts. The Company is working on other AI models to automatically prescribe instructions to automatically assemble these parts into full 3D models.

More Generative-AI News

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Nextech3D.ai

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in the USA on the (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech AR announced its second spinout of Toggle3D.ai, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742841/Nextech3DAI-Files-Patent-For-Breakthrough-Generative-AI-For-3D-Model-Creation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NexTech AR SolutionsNTAR:CNXCSE:NTAREmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Rebrands as the Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech3D.ai Rebrands as the Company Enters the Age of AI

Via InvestorWireNexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech3D.ai'' or the "Company") ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence-Powered  3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that it has rebranded to better reflect its current technology and business. As previously reported, the Company believes that its generative AI has given it a competitive edge and is driving the Company toward becoming cash-flow positive.

The Company's CTO Nima Shasar, who is an AI and computer vision expert, has significantly expanded his team with three new full-time AI scientists to bolster its AI development and keep pace with its ambitious AI growth plans for 2023.

Nima Sarshar, commented, "The new advances in generative AI have made it possible to make meaningful advances in creating 3D digital-replicas from ordinary 2D photos. Nextech is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these advances; over the years we have built tens of thousands of high-quality, fully textured, photo-realistic 3D assets, with hundreds of thousands of individual parts, that we are now harvesting to train our stable-diffusion AI models and more. Our first clean dataset with 70,000+ 3D objects and more than 2.2M synthetically rendered reference photos are now ready for training. This is still a small portion of all the parts and assets in our model library, and yet, it is already larger than the largest publicly available 3D dataset called ShapeNet with its 51K models of varying quality."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech AR Solutions Rebrands To Nextech3D.ai As The Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech AR Solutions Rebrands To Nextech3D.ai As The Company Enters the Age of AI

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech3D.ai'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that it has rebranded to better reflect its current technology and business. As previously reported, the Company believes that its generative AI has given it a competitive edge and is driving the Company toward becoming cash-flow positive

The Company's CTO Nima Shasar, who is an AI and computer vision expert, has significantly expanded his team with three new full-time AI scientists to bolster its AI development and keep pace with its ambitious AI growth plans for 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers and brands is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8, 2023

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexTech AR to Acquire Virtual Event Webcasting Software Company

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF) has signed a binding LOI to acquire remote video training, live streaming software company Jolokia.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

NexTech Signs Agreement to Bring AR to the Global Learning Industry

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF) announced a new partnership with Jolokia to offer a compelling video learning experience (LXP) that crosses the boundaries from interactive video to augmented reality (AR).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

~Greenlane to supply an integrated desulfurization and water wash system for a new RNG project in Ohio~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( "Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7.2 million ( US$5.4 million ) contract through Synthica St Bernard, LLC for a food waste to pipeline RNG project in Ohio United States . Greenlane will supply an integrated sulfur removal and water wash system for upgrading biogas generated from food waste streams into pipeline-spec renewable natural gas (" RNG ") for direct injection into the local natural gas pipeline network.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces 2023 Priorities.

"With the recent launch of Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype, PWWR has the opportunity to greatly reduce our burn and match fuel cell business spend to strategic pilot projects. Coupled with investments in CHP business line- PWWR Flow Streams- PWWR is focused on creating an EBITDA-positive platform within next 4-6 quarters," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO. "Timing will be based on speed and size of accretive acquisitions and deployment of capital for PWWR Flow projects. We believe that there is greater shareholder value in building out a de-risked alternate asset class platform with a leading-edge proven fuel cell technology to create the future-friendly value for shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Initial Factory Acceptance Testing of Semi Automated Prototype Battery Cell Assembly Equipment

GMG Announces Initial Factory Acceptance Testing of Semi Automated Prototype Battery Cell Assembly Equipment

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing investment in the Company's Battery Development Centre ("BDC"). Critical members of GMG's Battery Team have visited its United Kingdom partners to inspect and test the partially automated cell assembly equipment.

In December 2022, the GMG Board approved additional capital expenditure, to accelerate the progress of semi-automatic pouch cell prototype production in the BDC for customer trials and Graphene Aluminium Ion (G+AI) Battery cell development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces 2023 Priorities.

"With the recent launch of Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype, PWWR has the opportunity to greatly reduce our burn and match fuel cell business spend to strategic pilot projects. Coupled with investments in CHP business line- PWWR Flow Streams- PWWR is focused on creating an EBITDA-positive platform within next 4-6 quarters," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO. "Timing will be based on speed and size of accretive acquisitions and deployment of capital for PWWR Flow projects. We believe that there is greater shareholder value in building out a de-risked alternate asset class platform with a leading-edge proven fuel cell technology to create the future-friendly value for shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement, comprised of a flow-through portion of up to $1,500,000 (the "FT Offering") and a non-flow through portion of up to $500,000 (the "Non-FT Offering", and collectively with the FT Offering, the "Offering"), for total gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Non-FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,250,000 units of the Company (the "Non-FT Units") issued at a price of $0.40 per Non FT Unit, each Non FT Units being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the Non-FT Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

  Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results on Thursday, March 9 th 2023 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ).  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-888-396-8063 ( North America toll-free) or 1-416-764-8652. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 biogas desulfurization units shipped, and over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c0765.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Betterlife Publishes Promising Results from a Study Titled "A Non-Hallucinogenic LSD Analog With Therapeutic Potential For Mood Disorders"

Pomme REE-Nb Project Option Agreements Exercised

Basin Energy Limited Half-Year Financial Statements - 31 December 2022

Related News

Nickel Investing

Digbee ESGTM Assessment Confirms Blackstone’s Strong ESG Credentials

Resource Investing

Iceni Gold Exploration Update: Gold Nugget Anomaly Extends To 5kms

Resource Investing

Gravity Survey Complete, Soil Sampling And Magnetics Commenced

Lithium Investing

Barbara Lithium Project Acquisition Further Expanding Ontario Land Footprint

Gold Investing

Lobo Tiggre: 5 Commodities for Now, Later and Much Later

Lithium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2023

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Reserves: Top 3 Countries (Updated 2023)

×