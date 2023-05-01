Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Nextech3D.ai Files 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements

Nextech3D.ai Files 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements

Appoints New Independent Auditor, Davidson & Company LLP.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1 , 2023 / Nextech3D.ai(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers, today announced that at the Company's request Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") has been appointed as the Company's new independent auditor effective today, May 1, 2023. Davidson's retention follows the resignation of Nextech's former auditor, Marcum LLP ("Marcum"), at the Company's request.

There were no modifications of opinion contained in Marcum's reports on the Company's annual financial statements for the period commencing at the beginning of the two most recently completed financial years through April 30, 2023. Over the next month, Nextech will complete the change of auditor process in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and provide an update to investors once completed.

Evan Gappelberg, Nextech3D.ai CEO commented, "We thank Marcum for their work on our annual audits for 2022 and 2021 and are pleased to now be working with Davidson & Company LLP., which we believe is better aligned with our growth plans and our budget. As we now have two public companies, soon to be three (NTAR, ARWAY and TGGL) that require annual audits, this move is expected to offer our companies significant annual cost savings. Davidson has been in business for 35 years, is a top 10 auditor in Canada and is widely recognized globally having worked with over 350 public companies. Their team is registered with both CPAB and PCAOB, and are experts in all financing aspects relating to public companies. We welcome them as our new independent auditor and look forward to working with them in 2023 and beyond."

About Davidson & Company LLP

Davidson & Company LLP is known as the go-to auditor and assurance firm when it comes to auditing companies in Vancouver, Canada, and around the world. Their team is registered with both CPAB and PCAOB, and are currently working with 32 US reporting issuers including 4 on NASDAQ.

  • Among the top 10 audit firms in Canada
  • Auditing over 350 public companies in Canada and around the world
  • Registered with regulatory bodies in Canada, United States and around the world

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is a Company that provides AI-powered 3D modeling solutions focusing on the e-commerce industry. Its breakthrough generative AI technology enables the creation of high-quality 3D models quickly and efficiently. Nextech3D.ai's suite of products, including patented AI-based technology for 3D model creation and 2D to 3D conversion, has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The company is already a preferred 3D model supplier for Amazon, representing a massive growth opportunity. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce globally, Nextech3D.ai's services are becoming more valuable, providing an excellent runway for ongoing growth. For investors looking to participate in the commercialization of AI technology, Nextech3D.ai presents a unique investment opportunity.

The Company also develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway.ai with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65). ARway.ai. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752169/Nextech3Dai-Files-2022-Audited-Annual-Financial-Statements

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CNXOTCQX:NEXCFEmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai


Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Hispania Resources, POET Technologies and Nextech3D.ai Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Hispania Resources, POET Technologies and Nextech3D.ai Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hispania Resources, POET Technologies and Nextech3D.ai discussing their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Conditional Listing Approval & Updates on Generative-AI IPO Spin-Off SaaS Platform Toggle3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai Announces Conditional Listing Approval & Updates on Generative-AI IPO Spin-Off SaaS Platform Toggle3D.ai

  • Uses AI to Turn CAD files into Web3D Models at Scale
  • To be preferred standard in the $160 Billion Global GGI Application Software market

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has received conditional listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for Toggle3D.ai. Toggle3D is an AR enhanced standalone web application which enables product designers, 3D artists, marketing professionals and eCommerce site owners to create, customize and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences without any technical or 3D design knowledge required

Toggle3D.ai Listing Updates:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports Unaudited Fiscal Year 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Nextech3D.ai Reports Unaudited Fiscal Year 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

3D modelling revenue increased +266% vs 2021

2022 technology service gross profit margin expands by 82% jumping from 51% in 2022 compared to 28% in 2021

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohl's, and other major e-commerce retailers, announces that the Company plans to release its fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 audited financial results after markets close on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Technology Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Technology Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Technology Virtual Investor Conference held on April 13 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3o0sI8y

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Upsize to Private Placement of Units

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the " Units" ). The Company will now issue up to 6,881,167 Units at a price of $0.60 per Unit for aggregate gross ‎proceeds of up to $4,128,700 (the "Offering").

Other than the increase in the size of the Offering, all other terms and conditions of the Offering remain unchanged, as described in the press release dated April 21, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, releases its fourth quarter and full year results ending December 31, 2022. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. A second call will be held for European investors at 8:30am ET on Friday April 28th. All interested parties are invited to join these calls.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"This past year was pivotal for Nanalysis on our path to becoming a fully vertically integrated scientific instrumentation company," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.  "Our core benchtop NMR business continues to grow as we continue to improve and innovate our products.  We have added to our product offerings with High Field NMR in collaboration with Quad Systems AG and with the acquisition of K'Prime Technologies we added a sales and service organization that led us to win the $160 million Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority ("CATSA") project.  The CATSA project itself enables us to leapfrog ahead with a revenue generating service organization as we roll into the five-year contract and potentially longer.  And finally, we continue to see the MRI portion of our business progress with two million dollar plus wins in 2022."

Financial highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 :

  • The Company reported consolidated revenue of $24,821K , an increase of $8,778K or 55% from the comparative period in 2021. This includes $21,588K in product sales and $3,233K of service revenue related to our security services business.
  • Gross profit margins on total sales was 45% for twelve months ended December 31, 2022 . This was the result of increased training costs of personnel for the CATSA airport security project, increased personnel and training in Nanalysis' manufacturing group to increase manufacturing capacity, and an increase in costs due to worldwide supply chain constraints and inflation. Management expects gross profit margins to improve as investments in manufacturing improvements continue, sales levels increase, and the CATSA airport security project continues to phase-in to full capacity. There was also a specific warranty replacement issue that affected gross profits in the second half of 2022.
  • (Loss) / Income before other items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , was ( $3,935K ) versus $1,905K compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the twelve months ended was $9,915K as compared to the loss for December 31, 2021, of $1,772K.
  • The Company had cash on hand of $3.5 million , an undrawn available credit facility of $3.9 million , working capital of $8.4 million and undrawn government contribution funding of $3.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Financial highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2022:

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported consolidated revenue of $7,203K, an increase of $2,126K or 42% from the comparative period in 2021.  This includes $5,893K in product sales and $1,310K of service revenue related to security services.
  • Gross profit margins on product sales were 36% for the three months ended December 31 , 2022.  This was the result of an increased manufacturing workforce whose associated wages and training costs began impacting gross profits in the second half of 2022. Current period gross profits were also affected by K'Prime's product distribution business whereas in the comparative period only Nanalysis manufactured equipment is in product sales. As this workforce gains experience and sales continues to grow, Management expects gross profit margins to improve.
  • Service gross profit margins in the quarter were (42%) as the Company accelerated its training schedule for the CATSA project and began expensing wages related to airports that were in service.  Wages related to airports not yet in service continue to be deferred to prepaid expenses.  Management expects service gross profit margins to improve significantly as the CATSA airport security project is phased-in to full capacity.
  • (Loss) / Income before other items for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was ( $2,532K ) versus $413K compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the three months ended was $3,292K as compared to the three-month loss for December 31, 2021, of $658K.

Recent strategic and operational highlights during and after the fourth quarter of 2022 include:

  • Funding received from Prairies Economic Development Canada: The Company received its first $1.5 million in funding from the Business Scale-up Program. This program will provide Nanalysis up to $5.0 million of funding in the form of an unsecured interest free loan. The program is designed to help fast growing tech firms scale-up and enter new markets.  At April 27, 2023 , the Company has drawn $2.8 million on this facility.
  • Security Service : In November 2022 , the Company began providing services under the CATSA airport security contract and continues to execute its phase-in plan for the entire project.  During the first quarter the Company has accelerated its phase in and now has a presence in 39 airports and is expanding.
  • Manufacturing : Nanalysis has also invested in growing out the manufacturing team allowing the Company to meet expected growth in demand in 2023.  Some of the additions included Nanalysis investing in a state of the art five axis machining center and wire electrical discharge machine. This has allowed the Company to significantly reduce manufacturing time on certain products.
  • Quad Systems : The Company recently launched the full 400MHz full high-field NMR product in collaboration with Quad Systems, of which the company owns 43%. Sales have continued to increase, and the Company expects Quad's sales to gain momentum in the second half of 2023.
  • Announced $3.5 Million Private Placement : The Company announced April 21, 2023 , the intention to close a $3.5 million private placement in order to bolster the Company's balance as it enters the final stages of the CATSA project roll out.

Outlook

"Since we went public in June of 2019, we have executed on the plan that we communicated to investors. This plan has entailed new products, four acquisitions, and a growing direct sales organization, as well as a burgeoning service business. While the road has not been easy, we believe we have created tremendous intrinsic value. We are very optimistic about the next five years of our business, and are committed to staying the course and overcoming any adversity we face. We continue to focus on improving our tactical execution, especially with regards to our sales organization, and we are prepared for any potential headwinds if recessionary fears in our industry manifest themselves. In 2023 we are committed to continuing to strengthen our direct sales pipeline for our products, as well as establishing some vertical market partnerships.  We are laser focused on completing the roll out of the CATSA airport service contract to full run rate at all 81 Airports.   With the launch of the full systems at ENC in Monterrey California last week, we look forward to and will continue to work towards the initial sales of the full multi-module high-field NMR product via Quad Systems," said Sean Krakiwsky .

"The value that has been created by our recent acquisitions and resulting business from those, like the CATSA project, have positioned us well for growth and well on the path to becoming the full service global scientific instrumentation company of our vision, as high field NMR, MRI, and benchtop NMR all require global service support" concluded Mr. Krakiwsky.

Conference Call

Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/6QdyAgwARmo or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID #931980.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for its European investors at 8:30am ET on Friday , April 28th which can be accessed by the following link: Click here to join the meeting or call in (audio only) +1 437-703-4522, Phone Conference ID: 372 224 118#.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.  K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America .

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-301810212.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/27/c7305.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Releases Q2 2023 Financial Results

ARway.ai Releases Q2 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27 2023 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality ( AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to report its Q2 financial results, ending February 28, 2023. The Company finished the quarter with an ending Q2 cash balance of close to $1.0 million, initial revenues from pilot programs, and continued development of the platform. ARway continues to execute its plan as set out in the spin out information circular.

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are excited by the early success of our pilot programs with ARway and believe that we have created the killer application for the next generation of devices: the AR glasses… AR Wayfinding is going to be a very big deal in 2023!" He continued, "Business momentum is building and deals with S&P 500 companies and others are expected to be landed in Q2/Q3, 2023."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement on April 21, 2023 (the " Offering ").The Company has issued a total of 3,738,667 units (" Units ") ‎at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,243,200 . Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.80 per Common Share (the " Warrant Exercise Price ") at any time up to 4:00 p.m. ( Calgary time) on or before the date that is one year following the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed J. Michael Sullivan as a consultant of the Company (the " Consultant ").

"I am very pleased to add Mike Sullivan as a Strategic Consultant to the Company. I expect his experience in structured financial vehicles, including flow through offerings for cleantech and hydrogen-based opportunities will be a tremendous asset to PWWR," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO of PWWR.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce a name change to CLEANTECH POWER CORP. (the " Name Change ") effective Thursday, May 4, 2023, subject to final acceptance of the NEO Exchange Inc. (the " NEO ").

Reflecting growth of the Company since 2021, the Company believes that the Name Change more clearly communicates to the marketplace its intentions and strategic priorities as announced on March 6, 2023, on a go forward basis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Caldeira REE Project Maiden Mineral Resource

Element79 Gold Reports High Grade Results from Lucero Gold - Silver Project, Arequipa, Peru

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

Encouraging XRF results from Drilling at Murraydium Rare Earths Project

Related News

rare earth investing

Caldeira REE Project Maiden Mineral Resource

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

rare earth investing

Encouraging XRF results from Drilling at Murraydium Rare Earths Project

Lithium Investing

Hertz Lithium: Developing Underexplored Lithium Asset in Arizona

Precious Metals Investing

Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

×