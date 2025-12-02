Nextech3D.ai Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% of ARway, Streamlining Operations

Nextech3D.ai Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% of ARway, Streamlining Operations

Nextech already owns 15million shares or about 40% of the 38 million shares outstanding in Arway Corporation ("Arway") OTCQB: ARWYF / CSE: ARWY

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), Nextech an AI-first 3D modeling and event technology company, and Arway is pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement dated December 1, 2025 (the "Definitive Agreement") setting forth the terms and conditions of their previously announced transaction pursuant to which Nextech proposes to acquire all of the common shares of Arway ("Arway Shares") which it does not already own (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will allow Nextech to further consolidate its technology stack with Arway and Map Dynamics ("Map D"), creating a more unified and competitive offering for the global events industry while streamlining operations.

Strategic Rationale

Owned by Arway, Map D supports hundreds of events annually with interactive floor plans, exhibitor tools, ticketing, badge printing, mobile apps, and blockchain ticketing. Bringing Arway back in-house is expected to streamline operations, eliminate redundant overhead, and accelerate development across AI, AR, and navigation technologies.

Nextech currently owns ~40% of Arway, with management holding an additional ~20%, demonstrating strong alignment and long-term commitment.

The consolidation is expected to:

  • Reduce costs through team and technology integration

  • Accelerate product innovation by combining AI, AR navigation, and 3D tools into a single event platform

The unified suite will span event setup, AI matchmaking, AR/AI navigation, ticketing, payments, and blockchain capabilities-supporting Nextech's strategy of growing recurring SaaS revenue.

About ARway

Arway, spun out from Nextech in 2022, provides no-code, no-hardware AR navigation. Following the Transaction, it will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary with its technology embedded directly into Map D.

CEO Comment

"This reacquisition streamlines Nextech3D.ai into a stronger, more unified company. Integrating Arway with Map D accelerates our vision for a full AI-powered event technology suite."

Further Details of the Transaction

  • 38,641,161 Arway shares currently outstanding

  • 225,298,980 Nextech shares currently outstanding

  • 19,866,921 Nextech shares issuable as consideration

  • Deemed price of $0.083 per Arway share and $0.161 per Nextech share

The Exchange ratio is one (1) Arway share will be exchanged for approximately .514 of Nextech shares.

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, the Transaction will proceed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, whereby Arway will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nextech and shareholders of Arway will receive an aggregate of 19,866,921

Nextech Shares on a pro rata basis, calculated based upon their existing holdings of Arway (the "Exchange Ratio").

There are currently an aggregate 38,641,161 Arway Shares [and no convertible securities] of Arway issued and outstanding. Accordingly, based on the Exchange Ratio and assuming no other share issuances by Arway, shareholders of Arway will receive approximately 0.514 Nextech Shares in exchange for each one Arway Share held.

The deemed price for each Arway Share to be acquired pursuant to the Transaction shall be C$0.083 resulting in an aggregate valuation of Arway of approximately $3,200,000 or such other price as permitted by applicable regulatory authorities, including the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). It is expected that following completion of the Transaction, the current holders of Arway Shares will hold approximately 8.1% of the outstanding Nextech Shares immediately following closing on a non-diluted basis, based on an aggregate of 225,298,980

Nextech Shares currently issued and outstanding.

There are not expected to be any changes to the management of either Nextech or Arway as a result of the Transaction. The Arway Shares will be delisted from the CSE upon completion of the Transaction. This is a related-party transaction under applicable securities regulations

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the receipt of Arway shareholder approval, CSE approval, and customary closing conditions. A notice of meeting and circular with full details will be filed on SEDAR+ in due course. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all.

Further details about the proposed Transaction will be provided in a disclosure document to be prepared and filed in connection therewith. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the foregoing matters may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

About Nextech3D.ai

For more details on Nextech's AI roadmap and related developments, visit: www.nextechar.com/investors

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

For more information and full report go to https://www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai and Arway Corporation
Evan Gappelberg / CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the Transaction and the potential benefits thereof are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Neither Nextech nor Arway will update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CCCSE:NTARArtificial Intelligence Investing
NTAR:CC
Nextech3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Nextech3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai

Disrupting the global events management industry with AI and blockchain

Disrupting the global events management industry with AI and blockchain Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Accelerates Eventdex Integration; Expands AI Matchmaking and Achieves Milestone Production of 800 Interactive Floor Plans in 2025

Nextech3D.ai Accelerates Eventdex Integration; Expands AI Matchmaking and Achieves Milestone Production of 800 Interactive Floor Plans in 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first 3D modeling and event technology company, today announced major milestones across its unified event-tech platform, including accelerated integration of its newly acquired... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 550,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Buys

Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 550,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Buys

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in AI event management through its flagship Map D and Eventdex platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing, is pleased to announce that CEO... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai and Arway Provide Business Combination Update

Nextech3D.ai and Arway Provide Business Combination Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (the "Company" or "Nextech") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(FSE:EP2) and Arway Corporation ("Arway") (OTCQB:ARWYF) (CSE:ARWY) are pleased to provide an update today at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Provides Update on Toggle3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai Provides Update on Toggle3D.ai

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (the "Company" or "Nextech") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(FSE:EP2) provides an update today at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with a continuous disclosure review, to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Reports Strong 20% Q2 Sequential Revenue Growth With Gross Margins of 88% For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nextech3D.ai Reports Strong 20% Q2 Sequential Revenue Growth With Gross Margins of 88% For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Key Year-over-Year Highlights:Gross Margin Expansion: Increased to 88%, up from 71%, representing a 17-point improvement.Operating Loss Reduced by 65%: Narrowed to $439,000, from $1.25 million in 2024.Net Loss Reduced by 63%: Improved to $482,000, compared to $1.31 million last year.Deferred... Keep Reading...
Two businesspeople shaking hands with digital network graphics overlay.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Recover; Meta, Alphabet Reportedly in Partnership Talks

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA logo on building facade, surrounded by green trees under a clear blue sky.

Tech Weekly: NVIDIA Earnings Impress, Bezos Launches AI Startup

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Amazing AI PLC (AQSE:AAI)

Intention to Explore Dual Listings

Amazing AI plc (AQSE: AAI) - 20 November 2025: AAI is a global fintech group with a Digital Asset Treasury Policy that provides online consumer loans and AI finance-related services. AAI announces that the Company is exploring its options to dual list on the Mauritius Stock Exchange and OTCQB... Keep Reading...
Person interacting with AI hologram, showing digital interface and technology symbols.

AI's Infrastructure Boom: Risks, Legal Insights and Innovation

Silicon Valley’s tech giants are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure this year, a commitment that has been met with growing anxiety from shareholders. This massive investment, reminiscent of the dot-com boom, has faced skepticism over its... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Hands holding colorful pie chart pieces over financial graphs.

Realigning Portfolio Allocation with Nicholas Mersch

The investment management landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift. The once-standard 60/40 portfolio approach, which balances equities and bonds, is being challenged by market volatility, the crowding of mega-cap tech stocks and rapid technological innovation reshaping the economy.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Nextech3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Nextech3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Related News

rare earth investing

China Issues First Streamlined Rare Earth Export Licenses

oil and gas investing

CPC Shutdown, Rising US-Venezuela Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher

uranium investing

Niger Moves to Sell Uranium From Orano's Seized SOMAÏR Mine

Gold Investing

Southern Cross Gold’s Tunnel Approval "Pivotal Milestone" for Victoria’s Minerals Future

Precious Metals Investing

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform