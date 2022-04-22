GamingInvesting News

Our planet is in crisis - but you can help make a difference, even from within the comfort of your own home. Next Earth the third largest metaverse, is teaming up with SEE Turtles to launch a new game with a cause: players can purchase land in the metaverse, with a portion of proceeds going towards real-world environmental projects.

Next Earth Launches Its First Game. Photo by TinyWasteland (PRNewsfoto/SEE Turtles,Next Earth)

Having previously allocated 1 million USD to environmental issues, Next Earth is committed to making a difference. Users can now purchase land on certain territories within the metaverse, with a chance to win $200,000 worth of NXTT or five unique NFTs. In every transaction, 20% of proceeds will go to SEE Turtles, who will use the funds to implement plastic removal projects on the same locations in the real world.

How to Join the Game

In this campaign, players can help clean up the environment by purchasing land on any of the designated territories. As you play, you'll take part in a treasure hunt, searching for prizes hidden beneath the trash.

Next Earth placed $200,000 worth of NXTT in different values under the tiles, as well as 5 unique NFTs made by TinyWasteland. The campaign will launch in May, and Next Earth will soon announce the exact date.

Noemi Magyar , Head of CSR at Next Earth, and Brad Nahill , President of SEE Turtles, joined forces for a 21st April livestream to discuss their partnership and how donations are turning into real help. Peter Csakvari, TinyWasteland's artist, also joined to discuss his art and how NFTs can be used in these campaigns.

A "Metaverse For Good" Project

The Next Earth and SEE Turtles collaboration exemplifies how the metaverse can be used for good causes and social responsibility. Together, they are having a positive impact on the environment and helping endangered species thrive.

As a metaverse that already donates 10% of proceeds to environmental initiatives, Next Earth is excited to launch its latest social responsibility campaign in partnership with its community.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

IGT Wins Big at "The Casino Awards" in London with Victories in Four Categories

Company's PeakSlant32™ cabinet, Regal Riches™ slot game, Floor Manager™ systems solution and Diversity and Inclusion achievements recognized in annual awards program

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it won four categories of the 2022 "The Casino Awards" program, earning more honors than any other gaming supplier in the competition. Produced by Datateam Business Media, the publishers of Casino International magazine, The Casino Awards is an annual program that recognizes gaming operators and suppliers for excellence across Europe .

5 X 5 GAMING SECURES FUNDING TO BRING MULTICULTURAL CORE GAMES TO GLOBAL MARKET

STARTUP STUDIO BY TOPPS, ZYNGA AND MACHINE ZONE VETERAN CLOSES SEED FUNDING BACKED BY Com2uS, HARMONY, AND CO-FOUNDERS OF THE SANDBOX AND YGG

5x5 Gaming today announced a seed round of $1.7 million - to build core games with a multicultural viewpoint, and that are made with digital collectibles and competitive and social gaming experiences baked in from the ground up. The investment in the global development team comes from multiple investors, including Com2uS, Harmony, and the cofounders of The Sandbox and YGG.

RACCOON TYCOON JOINS FUN AT UNIVERSITY GAMES

University Games adds Forbidden Games portfolio to its library of great brands

University Games and Forbidden Games have announced the acquisition of Racoon Tycoon, Mosaic, and the rest of the intellectual property of Forbidden Games, the brainchild of Glenn Drover, game designer and president of Forbidden Games. "I am extremely excited that our games will join the impressive product line at University Games, where they will benefit from University's broad market penetration and channel expertise," stated Glenn, who will be joining the team at University Games as VP of the Strategy Games Division. He continued by adding, "And I anticipate being able to add a ton of value for University Games in a booming category that weaves perfectly into their existing strengths."

Sold out 1000 NFT boxes within the first 24 hours, Meta Age of Empires equipped 300 VR glasses to launch metaverse features

MAoE is a "PLAY TO EARN" game that was created on the BSC platform. In Meta Age of Empires, players will take on the role of cyborgs and embark on a journey to discover the treasures and learn more about humanity's once-famous civilizations.

MAoE Overview

The MAoE NFT Box Sales began on April 18th, 2022 . This was a significant milestone for MAoE and the game community, and it was witnessed as one of MAoE's biggest events, attracting a large number of participants from many communities. The sales were a success for the entire team because 1000 NFT boxes were sold out within the first 24 hours, demonstrating that the game has earned its name among the gaming community.

The listing day also took place on April 20th , right after the NFT Box sales event concluded. Because of the professional gameplay and fancy interface of the game, users have expressed a great deal of interest in it. The MAoE token was successfully listed on different platforms like Pancakeswap , CoinMarketCap , Poocoin From now on, everyone can buy MAoE here .

The mainnet version of the game was launched immediately following the listing time, which was a fantastic news for MAoE enthusiasts. This created a significant amount of curiosity among gaming enthusiasts as well as holders who are interested in the project.

The game has shown a clear and long-term roadmap from the start and it is designed to follow and catch up to the current trend. The game's roadmap is oriented towards VR/AR development. "The team purchased 300 VR glasses for the technology team to test and introduce some of the game's features to VR-AR; the gameplay will undoubtedly be brought to the metaverse sector soon , " Mr. Hagi Vo , the CEO, stated.

The most important thing about MAoE is that the current build is just one of the first game modes and not MAoE itself. MAoE is a whole metaverse of different games. That is to say, the project's potential to expand itself into many different sectors, to integrate any new trend into itself should the need for it arise. Currently, the team has been working with technological partners in order to integrate a very popular trend in the world right now: MAoE will feature Move2earn and Run2earn modes in addition to being a regular Play2earn game. This will be a significant step forward in the development of MAoE, making it one of the most unique games in history.

The game's objective is to transform MAoE into a game platform with diverse gameplay that generates cash for players. More gaming modes and multi-function NFT products will be developed in the near future. MAoE promises to make significant advancements in the project's development as well as the day-by-day improvement of the full Ecosystem established by our developers. The path ahead may be long and difficult for the team, but let's see how things are going to change with MAoE.

About MAoE:

MAoE is a "PLAY TO EARN" game built on the BSC platform. In Meta Age of Empires, players will embody cyborgs, go on an adventure to uncover the treasures, and learn more about mankind's once-famous civilizations.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MAoE:

Website | Telegram Channel | Telegram Chat | Twitter | Facebook | Medium | Reddit | Discord

Gamelancer Commences Trading Under New Stock Symbols

 Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading under its new name and stock symbols.

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

At the opening of the markets on April 21, 2022 , the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new stock symbols " GMNG " on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company's CSE-listed warrants will trade under the new symbol " GMNG.WT ". Until further notice, the OTCQB Venture Market ticker symbol will remain " WDRGF ", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ticker symbol will remain " 64Q ".

The new CUSIP/ ISIN numbers for the stock and warrants are 36468K104/ CA36468K1049 and 36468K112/ CA36468K1122, respectively. The name and symbol changes do not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

Formerly Wondr Gaming (CSE: WDR | OTCQB: WDRGF | FRA: 64Q), the Company recently announced the completed acquisition of, and its subsequent name change to, Gamelancer Gaming. Gamelancer generates over one billion monthly video views across 22 owned and operated channels and has more than 27.5 million followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, providing brand partners unparalleled access to the largest gaming-focused media inventory on the most relevant social media platforms.

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion monthly video views across its 22 owned and operated channels. With over 27,500,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Gaming channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

For further information on Gamelancer Gaming:
Bill Mitoulas , Investor Relations
(416) 479-9547
bill@gamelancer.com
Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO
ir@gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

5WPR Announces Creation of Specialty Video Game Division

5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S. announces the creation of a specialty video game public relations division, allowing for a focused and strategic approach to modern gaming as technologies and access to these games continue to advance.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

5WPR has been agency of record for several groundbreaking leaders in the video gaming space, including the internet's largest user-powered game platform, allowing the team to develop tried and true strategies in this aggressive industry.

"While video games have been around for decades, we are preparing to welcome a new era of gaming unlike any seen before thanks to the incredible advancements being made within the industry," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola . "As lines are blurred between games and reality, we've recognized the increased need for our video game clients to have a team dedicated solely to their work as the industry moves at an accelerating pace."

PR services offered to video game clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, visibility programs, content creation, partnerships and celebrity relations, digital media campaigns, events, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact:
Matthew Caiola
mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

