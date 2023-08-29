NexGen Announces the Appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer & Tracy Primeau as Special Advisor

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

11 Lithium Stocks Betting on Direct Lithium Extraction

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

Puma Exploration Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold at Depth

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

URNM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Zinc Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

NexGen Announces the Appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer & Tracy Primeau as Special Advisor

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective September 1, 2023 . Mr. Salter commenced with NexGen in June 2021 and currently holds the role of Vice President, Finance. He has extensive experience in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal controls, and corporate finance activities. Mr. Salter is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria . Prior to NexGen, Mr. Salter worked at Methanex Corporation and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (previously Alterra Power Corp.) where he was responsible for financial reporting, controls and systems. Mr. Salter will assume the CFO position upon the resignation of Harpreet Dhaliwal who is pursuing other career interests.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Ben has been an important part of NexGen's growth journey, and has consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to the Company. His extensive knowledge of NexGen's financial landscape and requirements, combined with strong leadership abilities, make him the ideal candidate for the role of CFO, and positions the Company for an expansion. The entire NexGen leadership team and the Board of Directors would like to thank Harpreet for her valuable contributions during her time with the Company. Harpreet played a significant role in implementing key financial systems."

In addition, the Company is delighted to welcome Tracy Primeau as a Special Advisor specializing in community. With an extensive background in nuclear energy, Tracy's journey began at Ontario Power Generation's Pickering Nuclear Power Station, leading her to become one of the few women to attain a Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") license at Bruce Power and its sole female Shift Manager. A dedicated board member of both Ontario Power Generation and Women in Nuclear ("WiN") Canada , Tracy's commitment extends beyond the industry, notably as an influential mentor, active community participant, and proud Nipissing First Nation member. Her leadership, rooted in the Seven Grandfather Teachings, continues to inspire change and education on climate and Indigenous knowledge.

Mr. Curyer commented: "On behalf of the Board and Executive, it is a privilege to have Tracy join us at this exciting pivotal stage in the Company's development. Her vast experience and aligned values with respect to genuine community engagement and advancement will further compliment NexGen's demonstrated commitment in driving transformative change for all stakeholders."

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon , Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 24, 2023 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-the-appointment-of-ben-salter-as-chief-financial-officer--tracy-primeau-as-special-advisor-301912237.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/29/c5084.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen EnergyNXE:CANXEUranium Investing
NXE:CA,NXE
The Conversation (0)
Fission Uranium: Developing the High-Grade Triple R Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Fission Uranium: Developing the High-Grade Triple R Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) offers investors an entry opportunity to take advantage of the potentially bullish uranium market and demand for nuclear energy. The company is developing the high-grade Triple R uranium deposit within its PLS property in Saskatchewan’s renowned Athabasca Basin uranium district. The Triple R deposit is known for its sizable high-grade uranium mineralization that is accessible at just 50 meters from surface. It is the only major, undeveloped deposit in the Basin at which the high-grade core begins close to surface.PL

Fission Uranium’s PLS project is positioned as potentially one of the world’s lowest OPEX uranium projects.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold; to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and helping leading companies communicate their value to investors.

Connecting investors with opportunities is what we do best. We are proud to present several companies which are new to the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium President and CEO Chris Frostad

A Stronger Uranium Market as Cycle Takes an Upward Swing, Purepoint Uranium CEO Says

Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) President and CEO Chris Frostad is optimistic that there will be a stronger uranium market in the next six to 12 months reminiscent of how it was three years ago, at which time more contracts will be written.

“You're looking at a real resurgence in nuclear energy in general, worldwide. It's really come back strong as a source of green energy, much more so than it was viewed as 10 (or) 15 years ago,” he said.

“A lot more reactors are being built so that we've seen that demand side really, really start to pump up. As far as the markets are concerned — as far as people who follow uranium and believe that we're about to move back into a time of upward swing — I think based on that, we see a real supply/demand shift happening," Frostad said. "And hopefully, it'll happen quickly."

Keep reading...Show less
uranium periodic symbol and ore

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Laramide Resources Rises on US Department of Energy Grant

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) saw a slight decline last week, closing at 19,837.78.

Market watchers are closely eyeing the release of Canada's latest GDP data, which is due out this coming Friday (September 1). According to Reuters, the numbers are likely to show a "sharp slowdown in economic growth." The economy is expected to have grown at a 1.1 percent pace in Q2, less than the 3.1 percent growth rate seen in 2023's first quarter.

Looking further ahead, the Bank of Canada will make its next interest rate decision on September 6.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Awarded US Department of Energy Grant for Churchrock Restoration Study

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that its US subsidiary, NuFuels Inc, has been awarded a U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") grant in the amount of USD $1,756,778 to provide the funding for a joint research project ("The Project") with Los Alamos National Laboratory ("LANL") to develop advanced in-situ recovery ("ISR) related groundwater restoration technology.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Expenses for the DOE grant for the NuFuels/LANL Project titled "Laboratory Groundwater Restoration R&D Bench Study with Natural Uranium Core and Groundwater" will be shared at a ratio of approximately 40% by NuFuels, to pay for the costs of obtaining the core material and laboratory equipment and supplies, and 60% by DOE, to provide the LANL expertise and facilities, and fund research staff.

The Project is designed to develop groundwater restoration technology in the laboratory that will address both the modern groundwater restoration standards in New Mexico , and have a significant impact on reducing the full cycle cost related to ISR by reducing the amount of water used during the groundwater restoration process through in-situ restoration techniques. In addition to the benefit to the uranium industry, the technology developed would benefit many DOE and legacy industrial sites where water-efficient remedial approaches to groundwater quality reclamation may be advantageous.

The Project's objective is to demonstrate the capacity to restore groundwater geochemical conditions to background levels at uranium recovery operations through the application of restoration strategies to include: 1) groundwater sweeping, 2) active treatment through reverse osmosis and recirculation operations, 3) amendment injections, and 4) natural and enhanced attenuation processes.

The primary focus will be ISR restoration technologies that would result in reduced groundwater consumption during groundwater restoration activities following uranium ISR operations, though the results are likely to aid in the reduction of water usage at other uranium recovery related groundwater restoration projects such as legacy tailings operations. This study will be performed using uranium rich core collected from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensed ISR uranium properties owned by NuFuels, Inc. in New Mexico .

Past operators ISR facilities have performed laboratory studies demonstrating the capacity to restore groundwater concentrations of uranium to acceptable regulatory levels. Since that time, however, New Mexico State regulations have changed, and groundwater uranium concentrations are currently required to be materially lower. The Project to be undertaken by NuFuels and LANL will largely repeat these previous laboratory demonstrations with the freshly collected core materials and modern chemical amendments, to address the current uranium groundwater restoration standard, thereby complying with State of New Mexico permitting requirements.

Marc Henderson , President of Laramide and NuFuels commented, "We are honored to have been awarded this Grant by the DOE.  Los Alamos National Laboratory is one of the premier research institutions in the world. We believe this Project will result in cutting edge groundwater restoration technology that will enhance post ISR groundwater quality and be useful for groundwater restoration programs at other uranium related legacy sites.  NuFuels will reach out to stakeholders so they may be an integral part of the Project as we move forward, and believe the work will be embraced by both the regulatory community and community in general."

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises five advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. Each asset has been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine-life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, which is proposed to be developed using in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/24/c1472.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
david woodall, ceo and managing director of aura energy

Aura Energy Progressing Toward Uranium Production in Mauritania with Final Permitting Underway, CEO Says

Australian mineral resource company Aura Energy (ASX:AEE) is ramping up its efforts to get its Tiris uranium project in Mauritania to the production stage, with final permit applications underway, according to David Woodall, the company’s CEO and managing director.

“We’ve been advised that we would expect that (permit around) September or October of this year,” he said. Woodall also disclosed that Aura Energy is currently in talks with end-user utility companies for potential offtake agreements for the uranium that will be produced at the Tiris project.

Aura Energy is developing its near-term, low-cost Tiris uranium project, which contains a significant uranium resource that is readily accessible for extraction and beneficiation.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces the Completion of the Provincial Environmental Assessment Technical Review and Submission of the Final Environmental Impact Statement

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce a major milestone in the advancement of regulatory approvals for the 100% owned Rook I Project ("Rook I" or the "Project") with the completion of the Provincial Environmental Assessment ("EA") technical review process and submission of the Final Provincial Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("ENV").

The Project, located in the uranium-rich district of Saskatchewan's southwestern Athabasca Basin, includes underground and surface facilities to support the mining and processing of uranium ore from the Arrow Deposit. The ENV have confirmed completion of their conformity review of the revised EIS submitted by NexGen on July 5, 2023 , and the planned advancement of the Provincial EA to the public review stage.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM)

Carmanah Minerals: Uranium and Rare Earths Exploration to Power the Green Energy Transition


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Silver North Announces $1.5 million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Successful Operational and Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

CanAlaska Completes Key Extension Uranium Project Earn-In to Consolidate 100% Ownership

ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 18,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Announces $1.5 million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Successful Operational and Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Completes Key Extension Uranium Project Earn-In to Consolidate 100% Ownership

Vanadium Investing

Largo Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for Largo Clean Energy to Evaluate Opportunities to Maximize Value in the Clean Energy Transition

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Start of Major Prospecting Campaign in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces New Positive Feasibility Study for the Rose Lithium Project Generating an After-Tax NPV8% of US$2.2B and an After-Tax IRR of 65.7%

Resource Investing

GCX To Acquire Dante Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Elements Project

×