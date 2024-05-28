Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NexGen Announces Closing of Strategic Purchase of 2.7 Million Pounds of Uranium

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced purchase (the "Purchase") of 2,702,410 pounds natural uranium concentrate ("U 3 O 8 ") for an aggregate purchase price of US$250 million which was satisfied through the issuance of US$250 million aggregate principal amount of five year, 9.0% per annum (payable 23 cash and 13 common shares) unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), in accordance with the previously disclosed terms including entering into investor rights agreements with the holders of Debentures containing voting alignment, standstill, anti-hedging and sale and transfer restriction covenants.

NexGen Energy Ltd. logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This transaction further optimizes the advancement of the offtake negotiations which are underway and progressing well.  This transaction is designed to ultimately maximize the value of the significant uranium inventory that we will have as we look ahead to production and sales.  Further, having access to 2.7 million pounds of uranium at surface in inventory will no doubt prove to be increasingly strategic given the recent passing of the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act into US law. The current offtake discussions tie into the project financing process which is progressing in anticipation of full project approvals.  With the responses to the final 49 aspects of the technical review process submitted to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission on May 21, 2024 , we are advancing the project through final detailed designs and procurement activities in line with our objectives and schedule."

The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereof.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance.  The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon , Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to maximizing the value of the Company's uranium endowment, expected project financing discussions progressing in anticipation of full approvals, delivery of clean energy fuel for the future, the development of the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally and incorporating elite standards in environmental and social governance, and delivering a project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally, providing generational long-term economic, environmental and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada and the world. Generally, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on NexGen's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about its business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others; the supply, demand and price of uranium; the cost of planned exploration and development activities; that, as plans continue to be refined for the development of the Rook I Project, there will be no changes in costs, engineering details or specifications that would materially adversely affect its viability; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; the assumptions underlying the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates; assumptions made in the interpretation of drill results and other geological information; the ability to achieve production on the Rook I Project;  other estimates, assumptions and forecasts disclosed in the Feasibility Study for the Rook I Project; and supply and demand conditions will lead to a pricing surge. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements were considered reasonable by management at the time they were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the imprecision of mineral reserve and resource estimates, the price and appeal of alternate sources of energy, sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration and development risks, climate change, uninsurable risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, risks related to title to its properties, information security and cyber threats, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources, political and regulatory risks, general inflationary pressures, industry and economic factors that may affect the business, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under "Risk Factors" and management's discussion and analysis under "Other Risks Factors" filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and 40-F filed on Edgar at www.sec.gov

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-closing-of-strategic-purchase-of-2-7-million-pounds-of-uranium-302157281.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen EnergyNXE:CANXEUranium Investing
NXE:CA,NXE
