Uranium

UEX Corporation Reports Results of Annual General Shareholder Meeting

- June 10th, 2021

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, June 10, 2021 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (“ UEX ” or the “ Company ”) reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM” or the “Meeting”) held on June 10, 2021 in Saskatoon, SK.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee.  A total of 53,480,525 votes were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, being 11.77% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date.  The following are the votes submitted in respect of the election of directors:

Directors

Tabulation of Votes in Favour

Tabulation of Votes Withheld

Suraj P. Ahuja

49,109,707   (91.83%)

4,370,818        (8.17%)

Roger Lemaitre

53,284,271   (99.63%)

196,254        (0.37%)

Emmet McGrath

53,262,672   (99.59%)

217,853        (0.41%)

Peter J. Netupsky

53,140,551   (99.36%)

339,974        (0.64%)

Catherine Stretch

49,365,547   (92.31%)

4,114,978        (7.69%)

Graham C. Thody

53,248,976   (99.57%)

231,549        (0.43%)

KPMG LLP was re‑appointed as auditor of the Company.

At the Board of Directors meeting following the AGM, Mr. Graham Thody was re‑appointed Chairman of the Board.  Mr. Roger Lemaitre was re‑appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Evelyn Abbott was re-appointed as Chief Financial Officer.  Mr. Bernard Poznanski of Koffman Kalef LLP was re-appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of UEX

“Roger Lemaitre”

Roger Lemaitre

President & CEO

UEX Corporation

Phone: 306-979-3849

Website: www.uexcorp.com

