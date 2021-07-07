Energy Fuels Inc. and Neo Performance Materials Inc. are pleased to announce that the first container of an expected 15 containers of mixed rare earth carbonate has been successfully produced by Energy Fuels at its White Mesa Mill in Utah and is en route to Neo’s rare earth separations facility in Estonia, creating a new United States-to-Europe rare earth supply chain. Additional shipments of RE Carbonate are …

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) and Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSX: NEO) are pleased to announce that the first container (approximately 20 tonnes of product) of an expected 15 containers of mixed rare earth carbonate has been successfully produced by Energy Fuels at its White Mesa Mill in Utah and is en route to Neo’s rare earth separations facility in Estonia, creating a new United States-to-Europe rare earth supply chain. Additional shipments of RE Carbonate are expected as Energy Fuels continues to process natural monazite sand ore mined in Georgia (U.S.) by Chemours (NYSE: CC) for both the rare earth elements and naturally occurring uranium that it contains. Read More >>